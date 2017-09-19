19/9/17 19/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Funny Reactions to 2017 Emmys 29 Hilarious Tweets About the Emmys That Are Better Than the Actual Emmys 19 September, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow One of the best parts of watching an award show is seeing all of the hilarious tweets it inspires, and the Emmys did not disappoint on Monday. People could not hold back their emotions about Nicole Kidman's not-so-little win for Big Little Lies, that cringeworthy Sean Spicer moment, and the only Donald we recognise getting some much-deserved shine. Read on to see all the best tweets about the night's big winners and everything else in between! my aesthetic is anna chlumsky's face when they brought sean spicer out at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5VxiVtzBJp— Sheridan Watson (@IamSheridanW) September 18, 2017 1 / 29 shout out to lesbians for making this emmys possible— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) September 18, 2017 2 / 29 Is this frames montage an old iMovie default option? #Emmys— Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) September 18, 2017 3 / 29 Oprah bounced after Drag Race lost #Emmys— The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) September 18, 2017 4 / 29 "The Emmy goes to......THE VOICE" pic.twitter.com/opw4s932qc— Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) September 18, 2017 5 / 29 BIG LITTLE LIES SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/in0rzjhkB1— billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 18, 2017 6 / 29 Best moment of the #Emmys so far: Jackie Hoffman yelling "dammit!!" when she lost to Laura Dern pic.twitter.com/euCWaRFsAy— Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) September 18, 2017 7 / 29 someone: hithe #emmys : pic.twitter.com/NdOcsMefpQ— 🎗 (@nicolskidman) September 18, 2017 8 / 29 NOTHING BUT RESPECT FOR MY PRESIDENTS pic.twitter.com/unYVGkwPe8— Caro (@socarolinesays) September 18, 2017 9 / 29 Shailene Woodley does not own a TV, but when the Red Wedding happened, a fawn walked up to her and shed a single tear, and she just knew— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 17, 2017 10 / 29 OPRAH DID THE OPRAH YELL!— Britt Stephens (@brittsteps) September 18, 2017 11 / 29 Shailene Woodley already barefoot in a field, burying the Big Little Lies Emmy in the hopes it will compost.— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) September 18, 2017 12 / 29 I know black don't crack, but Cicely Tyson has some industrial strength melanin that the rest of us don't get. Lol— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) September 18, 2017 13 / 29 Yes Ms Kidman. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SVhTXGBESv— No God (@KingBeyonceStan) September 18, 2017 14 / 29 The only Donald we acknowledge #Emmys pic.twitter.com/OOBbxGwrfe— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 18, 2017 15 / 29 They cut off Sterling K. Brown's lights but Nicole Kidman got to read the entire Australia Act of 1986— Ira Madison III (@ira) September 18, 2017 16 / 29 - omg! congrats nicole!!!- new phone. who is this?- naomi!- oh the babysitter! thx! we'll be home late- watts. i'm your best friend.— Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) September 18, 2017 17 / 29 When someone tells you drama you already knew pic.twitter.com/z3DMVLwt9C— Joe Hackman (@joethehack) September 18, 2017 18 / 29 pic.twitter.com/HV5Nj7KG6M— CITIZEN KRANG (@KrangTNelson) September 18, 2017 19 / 29 Please someone, anyone, find me Julia Louis-Dreyfus' skin regimen. FIND ME A SMOOTHER PERSON.— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) September 18, 2017 20 / 29 My dad at my age: married with 2 kids; slowly saving for my college. Me: unfriending people on FB who say Nicole didn't deserve her Emmy.— Tim Federle (@TimFederle) September 18, 2017 21 / 29 Love how folks will never forgive Hillary Clinton but will give this guy a whole new career in entertainment pic.twitter.com/uHpF2QnxDH— Heather Dockray (@Wear_a_helmet) September 18, 2017 22 / 29 Milo Ventimiglia looking at Viola Davis is all of us. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/7iBzxbdpqw— Kathleen N-B (@KathleenNB) September 18, 2017 23 / 29 i'm gonna need hollywood to cast these 2 perfect humans in a rom-com, stat #Emmys pic.twitter.com/c2SasoiiLs— Quinn (@QuinnKeaney) September 18, 2017 24 / 29 JANE FONDA IS TURNING 80 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR AND STILL LOOKS BETTER THAN I EVER WILL. THAT PONYTAIL. LIFE. #emmys pic.twitter.com/xhpnR5uyqV— mikasa (@mikasa22) September 17, 2017 25 / 29 So when is dolly parton guest starring on grace & frankie pic.twitter.com/U94lL2IVvA— ✨nanor✨ (@emiIygilmore) September 17, 2017 26 / 29 Pray for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has to pretend this still means something to her. #Emmys— Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) September 18, 2017 27 / 29 Genuinely not here for this redemption tour of Spicer's. He was happy to be the White House puppet, don't make this hair ruffle p2. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3o24n5Ewae— Meki Pierre (@mekipierre) September 18, 2017 28 / 29 I only watch award shows to find out which actors have actually been British this whole time— Max (@robindun) September 18, 2017 29 / 29