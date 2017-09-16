16/9/17 16/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Scary Movies Funny Reactions to the IT Movie 27 Hilarious Reactions to It That'll Make Up For Never Being Able to Sleep Again 16 September, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection The following contains spoilers for the movie It. So, you've just seen It, eh? We get it — you're traumatised, impressed, entertained, and scared sh*tless all at once. It's the only natural reaction! And you're not alone, because it seems like every horror fan on Twitter has permanently damaged their own psyche by willingly watching this season's scariest film. And apparently, during the time that they're not sleeping due to horrific visions of murderous clowns, social media users are churning out some downright hilarious responses to the movie. Turn your tears of It-induced horror into tears of breathless laughter by reading through Twitter's best reactions to the movie. They'll make up for your newfound fear of red balloons, sewer drains, clowns, yellow raincoats, and teenagers with mullets . . . at least for the time being. ME: Please take mePENNYWISE: You're not a child!ME: I'm fucking tired of 2017P: I can't -ME: *grabs his collar* DRAG ME INTO YOUR SEWERS— Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) September 12, 2017 1 / 27 Pennywise after he successfully terrorizes and harms innocent children pic.twitter.com/Y0ynboUta3— FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) September 12, 2017 2 / 27 sex is sacred, your body is a temple and you shouldn't share it with anyone who thinks Pennywise's name is "It"— Pumpkaboo (@vincentvanngoth) September 12, 2017 3 / 27 georgie when he first saw pennywise in the sewer & then when he bit his arm off pic.twitter.com/sleYDZoPIZ— derry as vines (@derryvines) September 10, 2017 4 / 27 his name is Pennywise you uncultured coward https://t.co/gjeoOSbilc— jake (@jeezywan) September 8, 2017 5 / 27 pennywise when the losers club won't stop coming after him https://t.co/BbusJ88qvP— derry as vines (@derryvines) September 13, 2017 6 / 27 richie with pennywise https://t.co/BjMHZlGTLq— derry as vines (@derryvines) September 13, 2017 7 / 27 Beverly: im not scared of youPennywise: pic.twitter.com/A7tpqNnBB6— david (@sadsyndra) September 11, 2017 8 / 27 All Pennywise would need to do to lure me into the sewer is prove he had bowls of chips and salsa.— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) September 13, 2017 9 / 27 bill skarsgård when he realizes people keep sexualizing pennywise pic.twitter.com/q4y7uMbbDY— hannah (@SKARSG0D) September 13, 2017 10 / 27 Pennywise: Beyoncé is down here. Me: pic.twitter.com/QwMyDPRR2l— 👨🏾💻 (@sadboyyant) September 13, 2017 11 / 27 “Do you want a balloon too Georgie?” #ItMovie pic.twitter.com/az15YVzl3Y— Butch Hartman (@realhartman) September 11, 2017 12 / 27 *pennywise shapeshifts into commitment to scare you*— Taylor Mekeni (@AtomSiraullo) September 13, 2017 13 / 27 When I was little, it took me years to get over my fear of "IT." I'm ready to be traumatized again. I can't wait to see it. pic.twitter.com/6pBy3nrh1z— Cortney Lopez (@cortspops17) September 7, 2017 14 / 27 Richie and Eddie after Pennywise said to leave Bill in the sewers pic.twitter.com/by0xU9PyxP— Gabbie 🎈 (@slowtozier) September 10, 2017 15 / 27 me, logging into twitter dot com and scrolling past tweets about how hot pennywise is: pic.twitter.com/wW2DIai9iX— ellen | saw it x2 (@arcadetozier) September 12, 2017 16 / 27 ur mcm is terrified of clowns but went to see "IT" anyways and is utterly traumatized it's me i'm ur mcm— Jack Pickett (@truekingwill) September 12, 2017 17 / 27 the new IT movie was crazy yall. my favourite scene; Pennywise the Dancing Roadman pic.twitter.com/29eTQ65ia7— Rog of Six Paths🎴 (@RostynBB) September 9, 2017 18 / 27 pennywise when he found georgie pic.twitter.com/sBAh5R8aAA— lesbian greg sestero (@lottejansson) September 10, 2017 19 / 27 Pennywise can't scare me because my only fear is having a tweet go viral with with a typo in it.— Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) September 13, 2017 20 / 27 Pennywise: there's Fenty Beauty down here Me: pic.twitter.com/YA4gB4xQ09— SNACKria (@cakefacedcutie) September 11, 2017 21 / 27 honestly IT was spooky as heck pic.twitter.com/m01tMsdSeb— Frenchi (@lilchilita) September 11, 2017 22 / 27 pennywise: i'm not real enough for you, billy? IT WAS REAL ENOUGH FOR GEORG-me: pic.twitter.com/4xbfR8hLwB— bernice 🕸 (@stanweirdo) September 13, 2017 23 / 27 If I see any clowns this Halloween season pic.twitter.com/vPKMgIzxj5— The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) September 13, 2017 24 / 27 The scariest part of the 'It' remake is finding out even the actor who plays Pennywise is younger than you.— Kat Buckley (@awkwardlyours) September 12, 2017 25 / 27 (movie spoilers) pennywise at the end when he realized the losers had him beat pic.twitter.com/HlgPsFpqfR— derry as vines (@derryvines) September 10, 2017 26 / 27 IT, BUT INSTEAD OF PENNYWISE IT'S THE CAT IN THE HAT pic.twitter.com/5MNieQTYfd— 🅱️🅱️🅱️ (@BBBaIIer) September 13, 2017 27 / 27