Gal Gadot Family Pictures

Gal Gadot's Family Moments Are as Wonderful as She Is

View in slideshow

This little lady has a beautiful soul, she surprises me everyday, I hope to always be able to brighten up her day like she does mine. Today, I want to encourage you to share a photo of a woman that inspires you, let them know you appreciate them. Tag me in the photo’s I’d love to see who these special women are! <3 #positivevibes #wcw #throwback

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Gal Gadot is a badass actress and an adorable mum. The Wonder Woman star and her husband, Yaron Versano, have two daughters, and they regularly share sweet family snaps on Instagram. The couple welcomed their older daughter, Alma, in 2011, and their youngest, Maya, was born this past March. Gal has been candid about motherhood on social media, recently relishing in the simple moments with her little ones. "Sleepless night, colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old," she wrote. "Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest." Meanwhile, her husband recognizes how incredible his other half is, too, rocking an awesome Wonder Woman t-shirt to celebrate his wife as the real-life superhero that she is. File under: Yet another reason to love Gal Gadot.

❤️

A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on

1 / 16

ערימה של צלעות סלט כרוב אדום סלט חסה ופסטה מלאה בשום... ארוחת ערב במישיגן ורסנו סטייל

A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on

2 / 16

Weekend is for family.. #loveofmylife #blessed #family

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

3 / 16

So excited to share this wonder with you... #mommyforthesecondtime ✨😉😊💝✨

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

4 / 16

Bliss....

A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on

5 / 16

And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

6 / 16

Shana tova!!!

A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on

7 / 16

Getting ready for work... #GucciBamboo #loveofmylife

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

8 / 16

Happiness..,

A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on

9 / 16

My favorite girl 💗😊

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

10 / 16

Quiet time. Happy Sunday xx

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

11 / 16

Exploring new places. What’s your adventure for today? #MyFamilyFunDay

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

12 / 16

Let the madness begin... On our way to BvS premier..! 😘 #teamgadotvarsano #family #wonderwoman

A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on

13 / 16

Shared experiences are memorable gifts #momlife

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

14 / 16

Looks like today’s color is purple 💜 #myfamilyfunday

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

15 / 16

This little lady has a beautiful soul, she surprises me everyday, I hope to always be able to brighten up her day like she does mine. Today, I want to encourage you to share a photo of a woman that inspires you, let them know you appreciate them. Tag me in the photo’s I’d love to see who these special women are! <3 #positivevibes #wcw #throwback

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

16 / 16
Yaron VersanoCelebrity InstagramsGal GadotCelebrity KidsCelebrity Families
Latest Celebrity
