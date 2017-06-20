20/6/17 20/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Gal Gadot Family Pictures Gal Gadot's Family Moments Are as Wonderful as She Is 20 June, 2017 by Laura Marie Meyers 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow This little lady has a beautiful soul, she surprises me everyday, I hope to always be able to brighten up her day like she does mine. Today, I want to encourage you to share a photo of a woman that inspires you, let them know you appreciate them. Tag me in the photo’s I’d love to see who these special women are! <3 #positivevibes #wcw #throwback A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jan 20, 2016 at 2:15pm PST Gal Gadot is a badass actress and an adorable mum. The Wonder Woman star and her husband, Yaron Versano, have two daughters, and they regularly share sweet family snaps on Instagram. The couple welcomed their older daughter, Alma, in 2011, and their youngest, Maya, was born this past March. Gal has been candid about motherhood on social media, recently relishing in the simple moments with her little ones. "Sleepless night, colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old," she wrote. "Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest." Meanwhile, her husband recognizes how incredible his other half is, too, rocking an awesome Wonder Woman t-shirt to celebrate his wife as the real-life superhero that she is. File under: Yet another reason to love Gal Gadot. ❤️ A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on Jan 17, 2016 at 1:52pm PST 1 / 16 ערימה של צלעות סלט כרוב אדום סלט חסה ופסטה מלאה בשום... ארוחת ערב במישיגן ורסנו סטייל A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on Jun 8, 2014 at 6:53am PDT 2 / 16 Weekend is for family.. #loveofmylife #blessed #family A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 7, 2015 at 8:42am PST 3 / 16 So excited to share this wonder with you... #mommyforthesecondtime ✨😉😊💝✨ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:06am PST 4 / 16 Bliss.... A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on Aug 23, 2013 at 12:32pm PDT 5 / 16 And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT 6 / 16 Shana tova!!! A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on Sep 24, 2014 at 5:57am PDT 7 / 16 Getting ready for work... #GucciBamboo #loveofmylife A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jul 13, 2015 at 8:43am PDT 8 / 16 Happiness.., A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on Jun 5, 2014 at 7:00am PDT 9 / 16 My favorite girl 💗😊 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Dec 22, 2015 at 10:48am PST 10 / 16 Quiet time. Happy Sunday xx A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Feb 21, 2016 at 9:21am PST 11 / 16 Exploring new places. What’s your adventure for today? #MyFamilyFunDay A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 11, 2016 at 10:18am PDT 12 / 16 Let the madness begin... On our way to BvS premier..! 😘 #teamgadotvarsano #family #wonderwoman A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on Mar 13, 2016 at 5:44am PDT 13 / 16 Shared experiences are memorable gifts #momlife A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Apr 24, 2016 at 11:51am PDT 14 / 16 Looks like today’s color is purple 💜 #myfamilyfunday A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on May 7, 2016 at 10:14am PDT 15 / 16 This little lady has a beautiful soul, she surprises me everyday, I hope to always be able to brighten up her day like she does mine. Today, I want to encourage you to share a photo of a woman that inspires you, let them know you appreciate them. Tag me in the photo’s I’d love to see who these special women are! <3 #positivevibes #wcw #throwback A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jan 20, 2016 at 2:15pm PST 16 / 16 Join the conversation Yaron VersanoCelebrity InstagramsGal GadotCelebrity KidsCelebrity Families