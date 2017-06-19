 Skip Nav
Gal Gadot Husband's Wonder Woman T-Shirt on Instagram

Gal Gadot's Husband's Wonder Woman T-Shirt Is Almost as Badass as She Is

#mywife #therealwonderwoman ❤️

A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on

Gal Gadot's husband, Yaron Varsano, is celebrating his wife's Wonder Woman box-office success with an adorable graphic t-shirt that says it all. Yaron recently uploaded a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt illustrating that even he knows his wife is a real life Wonder Woman. "#mywife #therealwonderwoman ❤️," he captioned the sweet photo. Gal Gadot appears to approve of his loving gesture, smiling widely in the photo with him and pointing at the illustration of herself. Her smile could also be due to all of the rave reviews Wonder Woman has received or the fact that the film is already slated for a sequel!

Gal GadotWonder WomanCelebrity Couples
