See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman

You might have expected Thursday night's Wonder Woman premiere in Hollywood to be all about the exciting movie inside, but the best moment of the event actually happened outside on the red (blue?) carpet. The superhero flick's star, Gal Gadot, paid homage to the OG Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, in the cutest way when they bumped into each other. As soon as Gal spotted Lynda, she began "worshipping" her hero, and the two — who attended the Wonder Woman UN Conference together back in October — happily hugged and smiled for photographers. Director Patty Jenkins (seen in the blue gown) had a reaction to their adorable reunion that says it all.