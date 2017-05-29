29/5/17 29/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter at Wonder Woman Premiere 2017 See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman 29 May, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow You might have expected Thursday night's Wonder Woman premiere in Hollywood to be all about the exciting movie inside, but the best moment of the event actually happened outside on the red (blue?) carpet. The superhero flick's star, Gal Gadot, paid homage to the OG Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, in the cutest way when they bumped into each other. As soon as Gal spotted Lynda, she began "worshipping" her hero, and the two — who attended the Wonder Woman UN Conference together back in October — happily hugged and smiled for photographers. Director Patty Jenkins (seen in the blue gown) had a reaction to their adorable reunion that says it all. RelatedThe Backlash For This Female-Only Wonder Woman Screening Reeks of Bitter Male Tears What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 1 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 2 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 3 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 4 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 5 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 6 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 7 / 8 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 8 / 8 Join the conversation Share this post Lynda CarterCelebrity FriendshipsGal GadotWonder WomanMoviesRed Carpet