 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death

Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter at Wonder Woman Premiere 2017

See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman

View in slideshow
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman

You might have expected Thursday night's Wonder Woman premiere in Hollywood to be all about the exciting movie inside, but the best moment of the event actually happened outside on the red (blue?) carpet. The superhero flick's star, Gal Gadot, paid homage to the OG Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, in the cutest way when they bumped into each other. As soon as Gal spotted Lynda, she began "worshipping" her hero, and the two — who attended the Wonder Woman UN Conference together back in October — happily hugged and smiled for photographers. Director Patty Jenkins (seen in the blue gown) had a reaction to their adorable reunion that says it all.

Related
The Backlash For This Female-Only Wonder Woman Screening Reeks of Bitter Male Tears
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
1 / 8
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
2 / 8
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
3 / 8
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
4 / 8
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
5 / 8
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
6 / 8
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
7 / 8
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
8 / 8
Join the conversation
Lynda CarterCelebrity FriendshipsGal GadotWonder WomanMoviesRed Carpet
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Gal Gadot
9 Movies You Didn't Even Know Gal Gadot Was In
by Maggie Pehanick
Little Girl Wonder Woman Cosplay
Costumes For Kids
This Dad Helped His Daughter Transform Into the Best Wonder Woman Cosplay EVER
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Bella Hadid amfAR Gala Dress
Celebrity Style
Bella Hadid Somehow Makes This Nearly Naked Dress Look Easy to Wear
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Cher's Reaction to Gregg Allman's Death
Celebrity Twitter
Cher Reacts to the Death of Ex-Husband Gregg Allman: "Words Are Impossible"
by Monica Sisavat
Paula Robinson Helping Kids After Manchester Attack
Manchester Attack
How 1 Incredible Grandma Helped 50 Kids Without Parents After the Manchester Attack
by Lauren Levy
Digital Life
The Reactions to the Wonder Woman Trailer Prove We Needed This Movie
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Frankie Grande Tweets About Ariana's Manchester Attack
Celebrity Twitter
Ariana Grande's Brother Urges Fans to "Spread a Message of Love" After Manchester Bombing
by Monica Sisavat
Miley Cyrus Outfit 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Miley Cyrus's Billboard Music Awards Look Would Shock the Old Miley
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Theories
Theories
7 Things From the Game of Thrones Trailer That We Need to Discuss
by Ryan Roschke
Hanging Lights
Home Trends
The 1 Big Lighting Trend You Can Easily Replicate For Less
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Melania Trump Wears Dolce and Gabbana Dress in Italy
Celebrity Style
Melania Trump Concludes Her International Trip Wearing the Same Designer Behind the $51K Coat
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Cannes amfAR Gala Dresses 2017
Celebrity Style
Fashion's Biggest Party Is Going Down in Paris, and You Must See Every Look
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds