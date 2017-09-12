These Wonder Woman Bloopers Will Make You Love Gal Gadot More Than You Already Do

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Gal Gadot just blessed us all with bloopers from the Wonder Woman set, and let's just say you'll catch the giggles while watching it. The 32-year-old actress revealed that her co-star Chris Pine gave her the nickname "Giggle Gadot" because she laughed so much while shooting the blockbuster film. "I LOVE to laugh and I ABSOLUTELY enjoyed filming every second of the movie about the Amazonian princess," she wrote on Instagram. Watch the video above to get a sneak peek at all of the fun behind-the-scenes moments ahead of the film's DVD release later this month.