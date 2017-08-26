 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones Behind-the-Scenes Moments

26 Behind-the-Scenes Moments on Game of Thrones That Will Change How You See Everyone

Happy days

A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on

Game of Thrones might be the most intense show on TV, but it's not always so intense to make it. We imagine the show can be so wearing that you have to have fun behind the scenes, and that's exactly what it appears this close-knit cast does. If you're still reeling from this season, then you've got to see some of these hilarious and awkward behind-the-scenes moments. From blooper reels to their social media accounts, see what crazy stuff happens on the Game of Thrones set when they yell "Cut!"

Where's the Lord of Light When You Need Him, Right?

Red Woman Reality

A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on

Suddenly Drogon Is a Lot Less Intimidating
Image Source: HBO
Remember How Tense This Scene Was? Not So Tense Here
Image Source: HBO
Just Two Wild and Crazy Guys Fighting the Battle of the Bastards

You become a bit crazy after 4 week on the battlefield! Love working with this man - He did GREAT work as Smalljon Umber - follow him at @deansjagger ! We had so much fun on and off screen! #behindthescenes #deanjagger #smalljon #gameofthrones #tormundgiantsbane #kristoferhivju

A photo posted by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

Sometimes Cersei Just Gets to Be the Badass She Is
Image Source: HBO
Does the Night's King Freak You Out? Watch This
Image Source: HBO
Remember Khal Moro? Before He Burned to Death He ROCKED This Old Tupac Song

But did the three eyed Raven see THIS?!! #tbt Conquering night shoots one 2pac Classic at a time.. 💪🏻 #ifwehaddothrakiinthe90syouknowitwouldvemadeitswaytobiggy #dontbefooledbythebluehairnetdiskhalessimeanbusiness... 👊

A video posted by @emilia_clarke on

Jon Snow Is Just a Regular iPod-Loving Bastard
Image Source: HBO
Turns Out, Being Blind Had More Consequences For Arya

aftermath of blind contacts. 😶

A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

Behold This Epic Tyrion Dance at His Trial
Image Source: HBO
. . . Then Jaime Gets in on It Too
Image Source: HBO
Now Let's See Them Together
Image Source: HBO
Jaime Can't Stop Dancing
Image Source: HBO
We Knew the Umbers and Starks Were Really Friends

Me and kit #jonsnow after a good days work, sweet guy :) #gameofthrones #winteriscoming #got #gameofthronesfamily #gameofthronesseason6 #stark #hbo #behindthescenes #showtime

A photo posted by Dean S Jagger (Official) (@deansjagger) on

Maybe If Joffrey Had Made This Face on the Show, We Would Have Liked Him More
Image Source: HBO
Poor Finn Jones Had to Suffer Loras's Haircut

😈✂️😫 Me, Nat and Kevin the morning before the trial - brutal.

A video posted by Finnstagram (@finnjones) on

Daenerys Targaryen May Be Queen, but She Also Has a Crush on Ryan Gosling, Just Like Us

Tbt that time when...... EVEN RYAN WAS EXCITED ABOUT THE FACT THAT THERE WAS ONE SLEEP LEFT TILL @gameofthrones SEASON SIX WAS HERE!!!!!!!!!!!! 🎉💥🍾🙌😎🐉👸🏼👌 #thisonetimeatgameofthronescamp #nonoryan,holidaysarentcoming,WINTERISCOMING #bestbereadyforthosetvsandlaptopstostartexplodingpeople....... #wigsandwingsandwickedgreenscreens

A photo posted by @emilia_clarke on

The Hound Has Never Been This Happy on the Show
Image Source: HBO
More Like Game of Yoga

Happy International Yoga Day from Meereen. @raleighritchie and @emilia_clarke nailed it in my opinion haha. Lovely memories with lovely friends! #meereenmantras #GreatPyramidyogasesh #happyinternationalyogaday

A photo posted by Nathalie Emmanuel (@nathalieemmanuel) on

Has Anyone in Westeros Ever Said "Whoops-a-Daisy"?
Image Source: HBO
As If This Needed to Be More Awkward
Image Source: HBO
Just the Loving Bolton Family Having a Giggle
Image Source: HBO
The Mother of Dragons Is the Queen of Comedy, Too

I do believe I qualify for Mother's Day. However being without my babies takes me to the place where I feel closest to them. 'Highly flammable ' places. 🐉😢💥 #happymothersdaytoallthemothersofdragonsoutthere #ifyouronfireandyouknowitthankyomamma #badassmamasarewhatmakebadassbabies #ohandtonight? #ITSONLIKEKHALEESIKONGBABY. 🙌

A photo posted by @emilia_clarke on

Melisandre? More Like Brrr-isandre

Winter is c-c-c-coming ❄️

A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on

The Ultimate Game of Thrones #TBT

Throwback Tuesday

A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on

The Cast of Game of Thrones, or the Next Big Folk Band?

Happy days

A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on

