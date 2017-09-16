 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones Characters Sing "Look What You Made Me Do"

When Jon Snow Sings Taylor Swift's New Song, You Just Can't Look Away

You don't even have to be a Taylor Swift fan to appreciate this lip dub of the Game of Thrones characters "singing" her latest hit, "Look What You Made Me Do." It's cleverly put together and surprisingly fitting, although Swift's list of names probably isn't, you know, a kill list. Check out the must-see mashup to fill the Game of Thrones void in your life, then dive into all the season eight theories to get another necessary fix.
