 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
Music
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
British Celebrities
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!

Game of Thrones Characters Who Were Recast

These Game of Thrones Characters Were Actually Recast

View In Slideshow
These Game of Thrones Characters Were Actually Recast
Image Source: HBO

Game of Thrones has such a sprawling ensemble — numbering well into triple digits — that you can be forgiven if you've never noticed a few recastings here and there. Some are hidden by an extensive use of prosthetics, some go unnoticed because a character becomes much more prominent than in previous seasons, and some even date back to the unaired pilot. Here are 14 characters on HBO's fantasy drama who are now played by someone other than the original actor cast in the role.

Related
7 Actors Who Were Almost Cast on Game of Thrones
David Michael Scott as Beric Dondarrion
David Michael Scott as Beric Dondarrion
Image Source: HBO

Scott played the oft-resurrected Dondarrion for a brief season-one appearance.

1 / 24
Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion
Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion
Image Source: HBO

When this Brotherhood Without Banners man became a bigger part in the series in season three, Dormer was brought in to replace the "placeholder" actor from season one.

2 / 24
Ed Skrein as Daario Naharis
Ed Skrein as Daario Naharis
Image Source: HBO

This hunky sellsword is introduced as a major character in Daenerys's life in season three but had to be recast in subsequent seasons. The show claims it was because of scheduling conflicts, but Skrein maintains it was political.

3 / 24
Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis
Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis
Image Source: HBO

Huisman was brought in for season four onward.

4 / 24
Freddie Stroma as Dickon Tarly
Freddie Stroma as Dickon Tarly
Image Source: HBO

Stroma had to drop out of playing Samwell Tarly's brother after season six because of his commitment to ABC's time-travel drama, Time After Time.

5 / 24
Tom Hopper as Dickon Tarly
Tom Hopper as Dickon Tarly
Image Source: HBO

Black Sails actor Tom Hopper was brought in to play Dickon in season seven, giving much more oomph to Dickon's onscreen presence (Hopper stands at a towering 6'5").

Related
11 Hot Pictures of Tom Hopper, the Sexy Star Who Plays Dickon on Game of Thrones
6 / 24
Octavia Selena Alexandru as Leaf, Child of the Forest
Octavia Selena Alexandru as Leaf, Child of the Forest
Image Source: HBO

Leaf is a Child of the Forest who is particularly helpful to Brandon Stark and Meera Reed. Alexandru portrayed the character in season four.

7 / 24
Kae Alexander as Leaf
Kae Alexander as Leaf
Image Source: HBO

When Leaf's role became bigger in season six, an older actress was cast in the role.

8 / 24
Conan Stevens as The Mountain
Conan Stevens as The Mountain
Image Source: HBO

Ser Gregor Clegane, aka The Mountain, was played by stuntman Stevens in season one, but he later left the show to work on The Hobbit.

9 / 24
Ian Whyte as The Mountain
Ian Whyte as The Mountain
Image Source: HBO

Whyte appears as The Mountain in season two, but he was replaced when the role was expanded in later seasons.

Fun fact: Whyte has taken on other Game of Thrones roles, too (a White Walker and giants Dongo and Wun Wun).

10 / 24
Hafþór Julius Bjornsson as The Mountain
Hafþór Julius Bjornsson as The Mountain
Image Source: HBO

What do you do when you need a giant hulk of a man to cave in Oberyn Martell's head? Find a strongman who weighs in at 6'9" and over 180 kilos. Enter Bjornsson, who holds the world record in the keg throw at over seven metres.

11 / 24
Aimee Richardson as Myrcella Baratheon
Aimee Richardson as Myrcella Baratheon
Image Source: HBO

Richardson plays Cersei's daughter in brief scenes in seasons one and two before being shipped off to Dorne.

12 / 24
Nell Tiger Free as Myrcella Baratheon
Nell Tiger Free as Myrcella Baratheon
Image Source: HBO

Myrcella has a slightly bigger role in seasons five and six, so Free was brought in to fill the part.

13 / 24
Richard Brake as the Night King
Richard Brake as the Night King
Image Source: HBO

Brake plays this leader of the White Walkers in one episode in each of seasons four and five.

14 / 24
Vladimir Furdik as the Night King
Vladimir Furdik as the Night King
Image Source: HBO

When Brake reportedly had scheduling conflicts for subsequent seasons, Furdik was brought in as the new Night King. He even appears out of makeup in one season-six scene.

15 / 24
Steven Blount as Rickard Karstark
Steven Blount as Rickard Karstark
Image Source: HBO

This Stark bannerman appeared briefly in season one.

16 / 24
John Stahl as Rickard Karstark
John Stahl as Rickard Karstark
Image Source: HBO

In another case of a placeholder actor appearing early on, only to be replaced later when the onscreen role was expanded, Stahl took over for Blount for seasons two and three.

17 / 24
Sarah MacKeever as Selyse Baratheon
Sarah MacKeever as Selyse Baratheon
Image Source: HBO

Another brief season-one appearance of a character who later becomes much more important to the story.

18 / 24
Tara Fitzgerald as Selyse Baratheon
Tara Fitzgerald as Selyse Baratheon
Image Source: HBO

Fitzgerald was brought in for seasons three through five, getting the meaty material of Selyse standing idly by while her young daughter is burned at the stake. Nice!

19 / 24
Callum Wharry as Tommen Baratheon
Callum Wharry as Tommen Baratheon
Image Source: HBO

In the early seasons, Tommen was a little boy who hardly had a storyline due to older brother Joffrey, who was hogging all the screen time. When Tommen became more important later on, an older actor was brought in.

20 / 24
Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon
Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon
Image Source: HBO

When young Tommen marries older woman Margaery Tyrell, an actor who was (slightly) more age-appropriate was cast in the role for seasons four through six.

21 / 24
Struan Rodger as the Three-Eyed Raven
Struan Rodger as the Three-Eyed Raven
Image Source: HBO

Rodger plays the mystical Three-Eyed Raven for one brief scene in season four.

22 / 24
Max von Sydow as the Three-Eyed Raven
Max von Sydow as the Three-Eyed Raven
Image Source: HBO

When the Three-Eyed Raven starts to train Brandon Stark to take over his role, a more recognisable actor was brought in: von Sydow, who had just appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

23 / 24
The unaired pilot.
The unaired pilot.
Image Source: Getty

Game of Thrones has an unaired pilot out there that has somehow never seen the light of day. In it, Daenerys Targaryen was originally played by Tamzin Merchant (left), Jamie Campbell Bower was Waymar Royce, and Jennifer Ehle was Catelyn Stark.

The two female characters are, of course, now played by Emilia Clarke and Michelle Fairley, respectively. Waymar was played by Rob Ostlere for one episode (Waymar is killed by White Walkers).

Pilot recasting is not uncommon, for a variety of reasons; sometimes creators decide to go in a different direction with a character or, as was the case with Bower, the actor is unavailable for reshoots. In Ehle's case, she felt it was too soon after the birth of her daughter to commit to such a massive project, so she chose to leave Game of Thrones voluntarily.

24 / 24
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR VoicesTVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Group Halloween Costumes
17 Funny (and Punny!) Halloween Costume Ideas For Your Friend Group
by Erica Young
Game of Thrones Scene When Sansa Turned on Littlefinger
TV
OK, We Need to See This Cut Scene From the Game of Thrones Finale Stat
by Mekishana Pierre
Should Sansa and Tyrion Get Together on Game of Thrones?
Theories
Why Tyrion Lannister Is the Only Man Sansa Should End Up With on Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Game of Thrones Season 8 Predictions
Theories
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
by Brinton Parker
Who Will Become a White Walker on Game of Thrones?
TV
Why Your Favourite Game of Thrones Character Might Become a White Walker
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds