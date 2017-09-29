29/9/17 29/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Pop Culture Halloween Costumes Game of Thrones Costumes 50 Game of Thrones Characters You Could Be This Halloween 29 September, 2017 by Shannon Vestal Robson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO Game of Thrones is on hiatus, but you can bet that it's still going to be hot for Halloween. The fantasy series's many characters provide a ton of costume inspiration, from the dignified (Daenerys) to the downright creepy (the white walkers). Click through to check out the many Game of Thrones-inspired ways you can dress up this Halloween! Cersei Lannister What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO What to wear: A short blond wig with a crown. Wear a regal-looking dark gown with full sleeves. Jon Snow

What to wear: A big, fuzzy fur jacket over your dark-coloured battle gear and boots. Wear a black curly wig, and carry a sword.
How to act: Brave and gallant but intimidated by women.

Daenerys Targaryen

What to wear: A white wig pulled halfway up, a long, white dress, and some fierce jewellery made of horns or steel. Bonus points if you can find some toy dragons.
How to act: Quietly confident, but assert your status as the Mother of Dragons if provoked. Ask everyone where . . . my . . . dragons . . . are.

Euron Greyjoy

What to wear: A swaggy leather outfit and a creepy little mustache.
How to act: Like a total jerk. But kinda funny. Sansa Stark

What to wear: For this year's Sansa, rock a black dress with a big fur coat. Braid your hair into one of Sansa's elaborate 'dos.
How to act: Like you suddenly just learned the rules of this game.

Tyrion Lannister

What to wear: A dark-hued long-sleeved shirt and vest and black pants and boots with a hand pin. Make sure to add the scar.
How to act: Keep up a stream of witty one-liners.

Arya Stark

What to wear: A long-sleeved brown tunic belted at the waist over brown pants. Carry a sword. Wear a pixie-cut wig if your hair isn't already short.
How to act: Like you're not afraid of anything. Challenge your friends to sword fights. The Night King

What to wear: Dark blue face makeup with horns on your head, and dark, plain-looking armour.
How to act: Never speak, but do look very menacing. Raising your hands like you're raising an undead army.

Lord Varys

What to wear: A hooded robe with a belt worn low around your (stuffed) waist, and a bald cap.
How to act: Sneaky. Talk to people like you're giving them juicy secrets.

Jaime Lannister

What to wear: A leather coat with a red shirt underneath and a slick new haircut. Carry a sword, and paint one of your hands gold.
How to act: Like a cocky but sometimes sensitive soldier. Bran

What to wear: A big fur and a long wig. You need a friend to dress as Hodor, so he can give you a piggyback ride.
How to act: Roll your eyes back in your head every once in a while, then tell everyone where you just warged.

Melisandre

What to wear: A long red wig, pulled back into a half-up do. Wear a dark red dramatic gown and a choker.
How to act: Constantly tell people that the night is dark and full of terrors.

Theon Greyjoy

What to wear: Fake armour and dark-coloured clothing.
How to act: Unsure about yourself ever since you lost an important part of yourself. Lady Olenna

What to wear: A black dress with an elaborate pill-box headdress.
How to act: With absolute decorum, but keep it real.

Petyr Baelish

What to wear: A long-sleeved tunic with short hair and a little mustache. Carry around a book and hold it in front of you.
How to act: Like you can't be trusted.

Brienne of Tarth

What to wear: Armour, with long sleeves and a padded skirt. Add a sword and a cropped blonde wig.
How to act: Like you're tough enough to fight a bear.

The Hound

What to wear: A suit of armour with long hair. Do facial makeup to emulate a burn scar.
How to act: Big, tough, and very rough around the edges. Davos Seaworth

What to wear: A dark, long-sleeved shirt and pants with leather gloves and a cape slung around your front. Wear a fake greyish beard.
How to act: Like a real man's man.

A White Walker

What to wear: A skeleton-print set of pyjamas. Paint your face white and wear a white wig, and carry a toy sword.
How to act: Don't say a thing, but glare at people menacingly.

Hodor

What to wear: A big, dark sweater and scarf. Wear a white wig and leather backpack, with a child-size doll attached to the back.
How to act: Protective and stoic, and only say the word "Hodor." Daario Naharis

What to wear: Wear your hair long with some short facial hair, plus lots of brown leather as armour.
How to act: Gallant, but like a total badass.

Margaery Tyrell

What to wear: A beautiful blue gown with your hair done up beautifully.
How to act: Sweet, but somewhat conniving.

Ramsay Bolton

What to wear: A long-sleeved shirt with a brown leather vest over it.
How to act: Like you are just the worst of the worst. Joffrey

What to wear: Joffrey needs a long, ostentatious coat, a sword or a bow, and a golden crown that looks like antlers. If you want to be Choking Joffrey, start clutching your throat and a goblet.
How to act: Just be the rudest person at the party.

Meera Reed

What to wear: Furs, furs, furs! (Faux, of course.) You're used to the cold, so you'll need to bundle up big time.
How to act: Unsure of what your path is, and worried about whether you'll even feel safe.

Ygritte

What to wear: Lots of furs from head-to-toe, plus leather gloves and a bow and arrow. Wear a red wig with half of it pulled back.
How to act: Constantly tell people they know nothing. Ellaria Sand

What to wear: A fierce black cape with shoulder pads over a black slip dress, with a brown belt criss-crossed over it. Lots of black smokey eyeliner.
How to act: Like you better not be crossed.

Shae

What to wear: A pink halter dress and belt. Wear a brown curly wig pulled back and top off with bangles on your arm.
How to act: Outwardly submissive, but like you're still your own person.

Catelyn Stark

What to wear: A high-necked dress with a long coat over it. Wear a long red wig in a braid.
How to act: Fierce and determined. Worry aloud about your children. Robb Stark

What to wear: Fake armour and dark-coloured clothing with a fake fur jacket. Wield a toy sword.
How to act: Like you just can't wait to be king.

Tywin

What to wear: A dark, buttoned up shirt with leather sleeves and a Hand of the King pin.
How to act: Like a total jerk.

Jaqen H'ghar

What to wear: A long hooded grey robe with a rope belt. Bring extra face masks so you can change faces periodically.
How to act: Never use the second person; instead refer to people as "a girl" or "a boy." Ex.: "A girl dresses up for Halloween."

Lyanna Mormont

What to wear: Like most everyone else, you're going to want to stock up on some dark clothing and furs. Lyanna has a recognizable hairstyle too, so practice parting your hair down the middle like that.
How to act: You may be young, but you're smarter than most of the adults around you. You also have the power to back up your claims. Yara Greyjoy

What to wear: Break out your typical body armour. You're from the Iron Isles, so you're a little less flashy than the Starks or Lannisters, but you still have pride.
How to act: Like you'll do anything you can to protect your birthright, even if it means working twice as hard because you're a woman.

Leaf

What to wear: This one will require a bit more work. You'll need a heavy, dark dress, an elaborate updo, and face paint to cover your upper body in crazy, tree-like veins. Creepy contact lenses are a must.
How to act: Wise far, far beyond your years. Melisandre, Old AF Edition

What to wear: Well, there's not much to this costume, so that's a plus. The true, old version of Melisandre is butt naked, so get yourself a body suit that matches your skin tone and a stringy white wig. If you can use makeup to draw on a few wrinkles, you'll nail it.
How to act: Exhausted and over life in general. Refuse all offerings of food, and avoid mirrors.

The Shame Nun

What to wear: You can buy a grey nun's costume, or just throw on a long-sleeved grey dress and wrap a grey scarf around your head in the same way she does. To add the finishing touches, wrap a light-coloured rope around your waist and carry around a thick book and a bell.
How to act: Strict and demoralising. Look down on anyone who's having fun, and scream out, "SHAME!" at random intervals throughout the night while ringing your bell. Lyanna Stark

What to wear: Lightweight quilted armour, complete with a skirt and gloves.
How to act: Precocious and confident.

The Waif

What to wear: A short blonde wig and some variation of grey pieces of clothing layered over each other. Feel free to carry a long wooden staff or fake dagger around with you in case you come across anyone dressed as Arya.
How to act: To quote Jean Ralphio, the Waif is the WORST. She's rude as hell and will betray you at any moment. For instance, if one of your friends asks you to get them a drink, do so, but before you to hand it over to them, chug the whole thing while looking them dead in the eye, and then shoot them your meanest smile. Also, only refer to your friends and family as "the girl" or "the boy." They'll really enjoy that, we promise. Lancel Lannister

What to wear: Head-to-toe robes with the Faith of the Seven's symbol carved into your head. (Just kidding, use makeup.)
How to act: Like you've dedicated your entire life to serving your God(s).

Thoros of Myr

What to wear: Brown, dirty clothes. You'll need to start growing out your scruff now, and your hair will need to be long enough to tie into a high bun.
How to act: You're a wanderer and would die for your brothers. You're also a red priest, but you don't just do magic for anyone. Brynden Tully aka The Blackfish

What to wear: You'll need some pretty sophisticated armour to pull this off. Don't forget your chain-mail underneath; you get into a lot of battles. Add some salt-n-pepper hair and you're there.
How to act: Like you're the master of your own domain, the king of the castle.

Wun-Wun

What to wear: Lots of old, dirty fur, shoddily tied together. Dust some fake snow on to get that lived-in look. You could get prosthetics for your face, or you could just tie your hair back.
How to act: Like if someone sets foot into your territory, you'll literally step on them. Beric Dondarrion

What to wear: Dark robes, cape, and armour with some cloth tied around your eye. Seriously, you could just use a headband.
How to act: Like you're tired of dying and being resurrected all the damn time.

Tormund Giantsbane

What to wear: Lots of furs, plus a sword, and a wild beard and untamed hair.
How to act: Like you're meant to be in the wild, but you're slightly domesticated.

The Mountain (Zombie Edition)

What to wear: Unless the person reading this is Shaq, we're going to go ahead and assume you're not nine feet tall, so don't worry about your size. This costume is a little tough, though, considering the undead Gregor Clegane rocks a full suit of golden armour. You can always wear a gold, long-sleeved shirt and pants, and then just buy a helmet if you want to keep things simple. Just make sure you make any visible skin look like the grey, rotting flesh of a corpse.
How to act: Totally silent and totally terrifying. The High Sparrow

What to wear: Honestly, you could just cut holes in the side of a large potato sack for your arms, and you'd have something akin to the High Sparrow's raggedy dress. If you don't have a potato sack lying around (understandable), just throw on your baggiest, drabbest, light-colored clothes, and get yourself a white wig. Go barefoot if possible, and feel free to carry a book around with the Faith of the Seven's seven-pointed star carved into it (or better yet, ask your friend to wear a black robe and paint the symbol on their forehead, and follow you around all night).
How to act: Cocky and self-assured.

Olly

What to wear: Rock a short brown wig with a black turtleneck, a black coat, a leather belt (or some kind of fabric to tie around your waist), black pants, and boots. Don't forget Olly's favourite accessories, either: a knife and a SNEERING, BACKSTABBING GRIN.
How to act: Like a flaming turd. Scream "FOR THE WATCH!" at anyone who walks by. Tommen

What to wear: A short blonde wig with a suit buttoned up to your chin — you'll probably have to invest in one from a Halloween store. Complete the look with a crown.
How to act: Like you're on the edge. (Get it?) Your mother is going mad, your kingdom is disintegrating, and you are losing all hope.

Rickon Stark

What to wear: Very raggedy furs and other various warm layers. Rickon's been out on the run for a long time, so make sure to get that moppy hair and add dirt to your face.
How to act: Like you're scared for your life. Benjen "Cold Hands" Stark

What to wear: A cosy black fur ensemble with your hair or wig pulled halfway back. Wear some bluish face makeup to look semi-dead and very cold.
How to act: Strong, quiet, and mysterious.

Ned Stark

What to wear: Much like the How to act: Strong, quiet, and mysterious. 51 / 53 Ned Stark What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO What to wear: Much like the other Stark men, Ned wears heavy-duty armor and fur and wields a magnificent sword. Set him apart with the long, half-up hairdo. How to act: You're the patriarch of the family, so be strong and brave and try to take care of everyone else. 52 / 53 Game of Thrones Halloween Costumes What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO 53 / 53 Join the conversation Pop Culture Halloween CostumesTVHalloween CostumesGame Of Thrones