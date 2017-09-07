 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones Night King Memes

18 Memes That Prove the Night King Is the Real MVP of Game of Thrones

18 Memes That Prove the Night King Is the Real MVP of Game of Thrones
Image Source: HBO

Warning: Sports memes and Game of Thrones spoilers below!

I know that technically no one is supposed to be rooting for the Night King on Game of Thrones, but after watching season seven's sixth episode, "Beyond the Wall," a small part of me maybe, sorta, kinda got a kick out of him. Now, don't get me wrong — the death of Viserion is heartbreaking, to say the least. But the Night King killing him via ice javelin did bring out some classic sports-related memes on Twitter (even if I'm unsure of what each and every one of them are referencing). Is Tom Brady actually a descendant of the Night King? Will the White Walkers be participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics? Both are valid, ridiculous questions that people took advantage of this week, so check out the internet's best reactions ahead.

