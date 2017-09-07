07/9/17 07/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Memes Game of Thrones Night King Memes 18 Memes That Prove the Night King Is the Real MVP of Game of Thrones 7 September, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO Warning: Sports memes and Game of Thrones spoilers below! I know that technically no one is supposed to be rooting for the Night King on Game of Thrones, but after watching season seven's sixth episode, "Beyond the Wall," a small part of me maybe, sorta, kinda got a kick out of him. Now, don't get me wrong — the death of Viserion is heartbreaking, to say the least. But the Night King killing him via ice javelin did bring out some classic sports-related memes on Twitter (even if I'm unsure of what each and every one of them are referencing). Is Tom Brady actually a descendant of the Night King? Will the White Walkers be participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics? Both are valid, ridiculous questions that people took advantage of this week, so check out the internet's best reactions ahead. The Night King is actually Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/5HAfJbGLZH— Tom Brady's Ego (@TomBradysEgo) August 21, 2017 1 / 18 LeBron with Night King accuracy pic.twitter.com/GH8hZ9uV9y— Alexis Morgan (@alexiskmorgan) August 22, 2017 2 / 18 The Night King summons Blue-Eyed White Dragon #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3SY3xxr6YE— Daenerys Targaryen (@Queen_Daenerys_) August 22, 2017 3 / 18 Easily the most impressive thing The Night King has brought back to life this week pic.twitter.com/10FKDP51sj— Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) August 22, 2017 4 / 18 Anyone have the Night King's contact info so we can recruit him to throw javelin? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7uUiEDL1xs— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 21, 2017 5 / 18 The Night King was like 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/somlZylKn7— King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) August 22, 2017 6 / 18 The Night King is rocketing up Fantasy QB rankings after last night's GoT episode. pic.twitter.com/jEkuOSGR5X— ESPN FantasyFauxball (@ESPNFauxball) August 21, 2017 7 / 18 The night king won the tournament beyond the wall 😭😂#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NXCuSsZQrj— Floor (@play_with_ind) August 21, 2017 8 / 18 The Night King after hitting that game winner last night pic.twitter.com/8RmtMZuxq0— Ethan White (@E_VVhite) August 21, 2017 9 / 18 How the Night King got the chains on Viserion 😂💀 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rr5F8bf2WE— King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) August 21, 2017 10 / 18 When the Night King Summoned the Blue Eyes White Dragon...#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/icnHKMyVz0— Manu Sila (@fnsila90) August 21, 2017 11 / 18 BREAKING: The Cleveland Browns have signed the Night King to a 1 year $8 million to play QB after seeing his accuracy tonight #GameOfTrones— Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) August 21, 2017 12 / 18 When The Night King sees Dragons flying on his turf pic.twitter.com/mp7u60tPGo— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 21, 2017 13 / 18 Y'all was wrong, the Night King did have some dialogue in this episode @ringer #TalktheThrones pic.twitter.com/j45pLXGMT6— Sean Murray (@OfficialSeanTM) August 21, 2017 14 / 18 The Night King can recruit, that’s never been the question. The question has always been can he find a playmaker. He landed a 5 star tonight— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) August 21, 2017 15 / 18 Breaking: Following tonight's episode of #GameOfThrones, the Cleveland Browns offered a multi-year contract to the Night King to play QB.— James Duffy (@TwoTurtleDuffs) August 21, 2017 16 / 18 The Night King getting a dragon is KD on the Warriors breh— Chile Limon (@TGTheTruth) August 21, 2017 17 / 18 The Night King at Westeros Winter Games 2017 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Jzq5wWXPlY— King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) August 21, 2017 18 / 18 Join the conversation MemesTVGame Of ThronesTwitter