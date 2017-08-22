22/8/17 22/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Recap 55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones 22 August, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 6 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO There are so many Game of Thrones spoilers below. So, so many. Guys, I have to be honest — I really didn't think that Game of Thrones was going to be able to top season seven's fourth episode, "The Spoils of War." Drogon roasting the Lannister army? Arya returning to Winterfell? Jaime's brush with death? It was a lot. At least, I thought it was a lot, until I saw episode six, "Beyond the Wall." Now, I'm going to break down each and every moment from this super size episode (which clocks in at well over the typical hour-long runtime) for you all below, but let's take a moment to appreciate everything "Beyond the Wall" manages to squeeze in: surprise cameos from mysterious characters, the Night King's icy wrath, a zombie bear (A ZOMBIE BEAR!!!), a bag of gross faces, two terrifying near-deaths, and a ton of horrifying actual deaths. Buckle up, because this is going to be one wild ride. 1 When You Realise Jon Snow and the Gang Are Basically Suicide Squad, but in Antarctica Image Source: TV Land 1 / 55 2 When Tormund Makes a Raunchy Sex Joke and Gendry Looks at Him Like . . . Image Source: VH1 Guess these two are gonna have to bond some more. 2 / 55 3 When Tormund Criticises Jon For Not Bending the Knee Image Source: VH1 It's the second time the ill-fated Mance Rayder has been brought up this season. 3 / 55 4 When the Hound Introduces the Word "Winge-ing" Into Our Vocabulary Image Source: Comedy Central "Your lips are moving and you're complaining; that's winge-ing." 4 / 55 5 When Jon Snow Starts Reminiscing About Ned With Ser Jorah Image Source: Fox 5 / 55 6 When Jon Attempts to Give Longclaw to Jorah, but He Won't Take It Image Source: Warner Bros. "I brought shame onto my House." Yeah, getting into the slavery business tends to do that, man. 6 / 55 7 And Then Jorah Makes a Subtle Reference to Jon and Daenerys Having Kids Image Source: NBC Unexpected, but here for it. 7 / 55 8 When Arya Tells Sansa a Beautiful Story About How Their Dad Always Accepted Her . . . Image Source: Paramount Pictures 8 / 55 9 . . . And Then Turns It Into a Surprise Confrontation, Accusing Sansa of Helping the Lannisters Kill Ned Image Source: NBC Arya wastes no time in whipping out that note. 9 / 55 10 When Arya Basically Tells Sansa She's the Worst Sister Ever Image Source: Starz "I didn't betray our entire family for my beloved Joffrey." Sorry, Arya, but it's time for you to get off your high horse. We haven't endured seven seasons of separated Stark sibs for this bullsh*t. 10 / 55 11 When Sansa Hits Her With the Ultimate Comeback Image Source: Giphy "You should be on your knees thanking me," she says. "We're standing in Winterfell again because of me. You didn't win it back. Jon didn't win it back. He lost the Battle of the Bastards." 11 / 55 12 When You Realise Littlefinger Is Probably Cackling in a Corner Somewhere Image Source: Cartoon Network I curse the day you were born, Littlefinger! 12 / 55 13 When Tormund and the Hound End Up Being the Next Best Comedy Duo Image Source: Paramount Pictures 13 / 55 14 When Tormund Gives All Redheads Some Much Deserved Praise Image Source: 20th Century Fox "Gingers are beautiful. We are kissed by fire." 14 / 55 15 When Tormund Lays Out His Future With Brienne, and You Get Nervous About His Chances of Survival Image Source: NBC LET US HAVE THIS ONE GOOD THING. 15 / 55 16 When Beric Tells Jon, "You Don't Look Much Like Your Father" Image Source: Nickelodeon Lolololol. RelatedGame of Thrones: What Gilly's Discovery About Jon Snow Actually Means 16 / 55 17 When Daenerys Talks a Bunch of Sh*t About the Men in Her Life to Tyrion Over Wine Image Source: The CW "Heroes do stupid things and they die. Drogo, Jorah, Daario, and even this Jon Snow. They all try to out-do each other. Who can do the stupidest, bravest thing?" 17 / 55 18 And Tyrion Points Out She Included Jon Snow on That List Image Source: MGM "Jon Snow's not in love with me," she says, convincing NO ONE. 18 / 55 19 But Then Dany Says Jon Is "Too Little" For Her . . . to Tyrion Image Source: USA Read the room, Dany. 19 / 55 20 When Tyrion Straight Up Tells Dany She Needs to Stop Burning People Alive If She Wants to Win the Throne Image Source: Giphy "Fear makes power brittle." 20 / 55 21 When the Icicle Squad Encounters a Ginormous Wight Bear Image Source: Logo Apparently White Walkers can turn dead animals into wights?! 21 / 55 22 And the Bear Promptly Rips a Bunch of Them to Pieces Image Source: Dreamworks RIP, nameless characters. 22 / 55 23 When Beric Lights the Bear on Fire With His Flaming Sword, Which Freaks Out the Hound Image Source: Universal Pictures 23 / 55 24 Meaning He Doesn't Step in to Help When the Bear Savagely Attacks Thoros of Myr Image Source: Giphy 24 / 55 25 When Beric Has to Melt Thoros's Chest Together With His Sword to Keep Him Alive Image Source: Miramax "Are you all right?" "I just got bit by a dead bear . . ." 25 / 55 26 When Littlefinger Lies to Sansa About Where Arya Got the Letter, Clearly Trying to Manipulate Her Image Source: NBC It looks like he's trying to get Brienne out of Winterfell, too. 26 / 55 27 When Jon Kills a White Walker, and All (but One) of the Wights With Him Die Too Image Source: Cartoon Network Looks like if you kill the White Walker who turned the wight, they'll die as well. 27 / 55 28 When Tormund Punches the Remaining Wight Right in the Face Image Source: Fox DAMN. 28 / 55 29 When Jon Spots a Massive Storm and Knows the Rest of the White Walker Army Is Closing In Image Source: NBC 29 / 55 30 And Then He Sends His BFF Gendry Back to Eastwatch to Send a Raven to Dany Image Source: Paramount Pictures Related23 People Who Are Already Obsessed With This Game of Thrones Bromance 30 / 55 31 When the Rest of the Gang Finds Themselves Trapped in the Middle of an Icy Lake With Wights on All Sides Image Source: TV Land "FML." — Jon. 31 / 55 32 When Gendry Gets to Eastwatch in Approximately 10 Minutes, but Is Able to Send a Raven to Dany Image Source: Paramount Pictures 32 / 55 33 When the Night King Keeps Jon and the Gang Trapped in the Middle of the Lake on a Tiny Rock All Night Image Source: ABC It's basically The Shallows 2.0. 33 / 55 34 When They Realise Thoros Died in His Sleep, and They Need to Burn His Body Image Source: Sony Pictures So long, man bun. 34 / 55 35 When Sansa Gets a Raven Inviting Her to King's Landing, but Decides to Send Brienne There in Her Place Image Source: TBS Hmm . . . not fishy at all . . . not fishy at all. 35 / 55 36 When Brienne Warns Sansa That Littlefinger Can't Be Trusted, but Sansa Isn't Hearing It Image Source: ABC Why must you be like this, S? 36 / 55 37 When Tyrion Begs Dany Not to Fly Beyond the Wall, but She Has to Go Save Her Boo Image Source: Oxygen "You told me to do nothing before and I listened to you. I'm not doing nothing again." Note that she's wearing white in this scene, too. Wedding white?! 37 / 55 38 When the Hound Starts Throwing Rocks at the Wights Because He's Bored, and It Massively Backfires Image Source: Giphy They start attacking once they realise the lake is solid again. It's a mess. 38 / 55 39 When All Hell Breaks Loose During the Battle Image Source: NBC 39 / 55 40 When Tormund Comes THIS CLOSE to Being Wight Food, but the Hound Saves Him Image Source: Fox I'm screaming. You're screaming. We're all screaming. 40 / 55 41 When the Wights Close In, So Jon and Tormund Look at Each Other Knowing They're About to Die Image Source: AMC 41 / 55 42 BUT THEN DAENERYS & DROGON SWOOP IN TO LIGHT THOSE FROZEN MOTHERF*CKERS UP Image Source: NBC 42 / 55 43 When Jon and Dany Find Time to Share a Romantic Glance in Between All the Death and Destruction Image Source: Fox 43 / 55 44 When the Night King Kills Viserion by Hurling a Frozen Spear at Him, and His Body Sinks Into the Lake Image Source: AwesomenessTV 1.) Who knew the Night King was on the javelin team in high school? 2.) Why didn't that frozen spear just shatter or melt against a fiery dragon? 3.) THIS IS WAY TOO MUCH FOR ONE EPISODE. 44 / 55 45 When Dany Looks Like She's Been Stabbed Herself Image Source: NBC 45 / 55 46 When Jon Gets Tackled by 2 Wights and They Plunge Into the Icy Lake, but Everyone Else Flies Away Safe on Drogon's Back Image Source: Warner Bros. Why does this keep happening? Westeros needs to invest in swimming lessons. 46 / 55 47 BUT HE IS SOMEHOW ALIVE DESPITE THE FRIGID TEMPERATURES Image Source: Paramount Pictures Even Longclaw made it through the ordeal. 47 / 55 48 When the Wights Start to Attack Jon Again, but They're Taken Out by . . . Benjen Stark! Image Source: Giphy Where have you been, buddy? 48 / 55 49 Who Then Sacrifices Himself to Save Jon Image Source: Giphy He gives Jon his horse so his nephew can get away and goes down with the wights. 49 / 55 50 When You Realise That the Gang Actually Makes It Back to Eastwatch With a Freakin' Wight Image Source: NBC AreYouKiddingMeRightNow.com 50 / 55 51 When Dany Sees Jon Miraculously Riding Through the Woods and Almost Proposes on the Spot Image Source: NBC The look of love in her eyes is palpable. 51 / 55 52 When Sansa Sneaks Into Arya's Bedroom and Finds a Sack Full of Faces Image Source: Fox 52 / 55 53 When Arya Catches Sansa and Threatens to Kill Her/Take Her Face Image Source: 20th Century Fox 53 / 55 54 When Jon Recovers From His Injuries and Finally Bends the Knee to Daenerys Image Source: Disney He tries to call her Dany, but then decides "my queen" is more fitting. They hold hands. It's great. 54 / 55 55 When the Final Scene Is of the Night King Having Wights Haul Viserion's Body Out of the Lake Image Source: NBC AND THEN HE TURNS VISERION INTO AN ICE DRAGON!!!!!! 55 / 55 TVGame Of Thrones