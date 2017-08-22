 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
TV
Yes, You've Definitely Seen Jon Snow's Mysterious Saviour on Game of Thrones Before
Music
What Taylor Swift's Mysterious Snake Post (Probably) Means
TV
The Jon and Daenerys Moment Everyone Has Been Waiting For Finally Happened

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Recap

55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones

View In Slideshow
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones
Image Source: HBO

There are so many Game of Thrones spoilers below. So, so many.

Guys, I have to be honest — I really didn't think that Game of Thrones was going to be able to top season seven's fourth episode, "The Spoils of War." Drogon roasting the Lannister army? Arya returning to Winterfell? Jaime's brush with death? It was a lot. At least, I thought it was a lot, until I saw episode six, "Beyond the Wall."

Now, I'm going to break down each and every moment from this super size episode (which clocks in at well over the typical hour-long runtime) for you all below, but let's take a moment to appreciate everything "Beyond the Wall" manages to squeeze in: surprise cameos from mysterious characters, the Night King's icy wrath, a zombie bear (A ZOMBIE BEAR!!!), a bag of gross faces, two terrifying near-deaths, and a ton of horrifying actual deaths.

Buckle up, because this is going to be one wild ride.

1 When You Realise Jon Snow and the Gang Are Basically Suicide Squad, but in Antarctica
When You Realise Jon Snow and the Gang Are Basically Suicide Squad, but in Antarctica
Image Source: TV Land
1 / 55
2 When Tormund Makes a Raunchy Sex Joke and Gendry Looks at Him Like . . .
When Tormund Makes a Raunchy Sex Joke and Gendry Looks at Him Like . . .
Image Source: VH1

Guess these two are gonna have to bond some more.

2 / 55
3 When Tormund Criticises Jon For Not Bending the Knee
When Tormund Criticises Jon For Not Bending the Knee
Image Source: VH1

It's the second time the ill-fated Mance Rayder has been brought up this season.

3 / 55
4 When the Hound Introduces the Word "Winge-ing" Into Our Vocabulary
When the Hound Introduces the Word "Winge-ing" Into Our Vocabulary
Image Source: Comedy Central

"Your lips are moving and you're complaining; that's winge-ing."

4 / 55
5 When Jon Snow Starts Reminiscing About Ned With Ser Jorah
When Jon Snow Starts Reminiscing About Ned With Ser Jorah
Image Source: Fox
5 / 55
6 When Jon Attempts to Give Longclaw to Jorah, but He Won't Take It
When Jon Attempts to Give Longclaw to Jorah, but He Won't Take It
Image Source: Warner Bros.

"I brought shame onto my House." Yeah, getting into the slavery business tends to do that, man.

6 / 55
7 And Then Jorah Makes a Subtle Reference to Jon and Daenerys Having Kids
And Then Jorah Makes a Subtle Reference to Jon and Daenerys Having Kids
Image Source: NBC

Unexpected, but here for it.

7 / 55
8 When Arya Tells Sansa a Beautiful Story About How Their Dad Always Accepted Her . . .
When Arya Tells Sansa a Beautiful Story About How Their Dad Always Accepted Her . . .
Image Source: Paramount Pictures
8 / 55
9 . . . And Then Turns It Into a Surprise Confrontation, Accusing Sansa of Helping the Lannisters Kill Ned
. . . And Then Turns It Into a Surprise Confrontation, Accusing Sansa of Helping the Lannisters Kill Ned
Image Source: NBC

Arya wastes no time in whipping out that note.

9 / 55
10 When Arya Basically Tells Sansa She's the Worst Sister Ever
When Arya Basically Tells Sansa She's the Worst Sister Ever
Image Source: Starz

"I didn't betray our entire family for my beloved Joffrey." Sorry, Arya, but it's time for you to get off your high horse. We haven't endured seven seasons of separated Stark sibs for this bullsh*t.

10 / 55
11 When Sansa Hits Her With the Ultimate Comeback
When Sansa Hits Her With the Ultimate Comeback
Image Source: Giphy

"You should be on your knees thanking me," she says. "We're standing in Winterfell again because of me. You didn't win it back. Jon didn't win it back. He lost the Battle of the Bastards."

11 / 55
12 When You Realise Littlefinger Is Probably Cackling in a Corner Somewhere
When You Realise Littlefinger Is Probably Cackling in a Corner Somewhere
Image Source: Cartoon Network

I curse the day you were born, Littlefinger!

12 / 55
13 When Tormund and the Hound End Up Being the Next Best Comedy Duo
When Tormund and the Hound End Up Being the Next Best Comedy Duo
Image Source: Paramount Pictures
13 / 55
14 When Tormund Gives All Redheads Some Much Deserved Praise
When Tormund Gives All Redheads Some Much Deserved Praise
Image Source: 20th Century Fox

"Gingers are beautiful. We are kissed by fire."

14 / 55
15 When Tormund Lays Out His Future With Brienne, and You Get Nervous About His Chances of Survival
When Tormund Lays Out His Future With Brienne, and You Get Nervous About His Chances of Survival
Image Source: NBC

LET US HAVE THIS ONE GOOD THING.

15 / 55
16 When Beric Tells Jon, "You Don't Look Much Like Your Father"
When Beric Tells Jon, "You Don't Look Much Like Your Father"
Image Source: Nickelodeon

Lolololol.

Related
Game of Thrones: What Gilly's Discovery About Jon Snow Actually Means
16 / 55
17 When Daenerys Talks a Bunch of Sh*t About the Men in Her Life to Tyrion Over Wine
When Daenerys Talks a Bunch of Sh*t About the Men in Her Life to Tyrion Over Wine
Image Source: The CW

"Heroes do stupid things and they die. Drogo, Jorah, Daario, and even this Jon Snow. They all try to out-do each other. Who can do the stupidest, bravest thing?"

17 / 55
18 And Tyrion Points Out She Included Jon Snow on That List
And Tyrion Points Out She Included Jon Snow on That List
Image Source: MGM

"Jon Snow's not in love with me," she says, convincing NO ONE.

18 / 55
19 But Then Dany Says Jon Is "Too Little" For Her . . . to Tyrion
But Then Dany Says Jon Is "Too Little" For Her . . . to Tyrion
Image Source: USA

Read the room, Dany.

19 / 55
20 When Tyrion Straight Up Tells Dany She Needs to Stop Burning People Alive If She Wants to Win the Throne
When Tyrion Straight Up Tells Dany She Needs to Stop Burning People Alive If She Wants to Win the Throne
Image Source: Giphy

"Fear makes power brittle."

20 / 55
21 When the Icicle Squad Encounters a Ginormous Wight Bear
When the Icicle Squad Encounters a Ginormous Wight Bear
Image Source: Logo

Apparently White Walkers can turn dead animals into wights?!

21 / 55
22 And the Bear Promptly Rips a Bunch of Them to Pieces
And the Bear Promptly Rips a Bunch of Them to Pieces
Image Source: Dreamworks

RIP, nameless characters.

22 / 55
23 When Beric Lights the Bear on Fire With His Flaming Sword, Which Freaks Out the Hound
When Beric Lights the Bear on Fire With His Flaming Sword, Which Freaks Out the Hound
Image Source: Universal Pictures
23 / 55
24 Meaning He Doesn't Step in to Help When the Bear Savagely Attacks Thoros of Myr
Meaning He Doesn't Step in to Help When the Bear Savagely Attacks Thoros of Myr
Image Source: Giphy
24 / 55
25 When Beric Has to Melt Thoros's Chest Together With His Sword to Keep Him Alive
When Beric Has to Melt Thoros's Chest Together With His Sword to Keep Him Alive
Image Source: Miramax

"Are you all right?" "I just got bit by a dead bear . . ."

25 / 55
26 When Littlefinger Lies to Sansa About Where Arya Got the Letter, Clearly Trying to Manipulate Her
When Littlefinger Lies to Sansa About Where Arya Got the Letter, Clearly Trying to Manipulate Her
Image Source: NBC

It looks like he's trying to get Brienne out of Winterfell, too.

26 / 55
27 When Jon Kills a White Walker, and All (but One) of the Wights With Him Die Too
When Jon Kills a White Walker, and All (but One) of the Wights With Him Die Too
Image Source: Cartoon Network

Looks like if you kill the White Walker who turned the wight, they'll die as well.

27 / 55
28 When Tormund Punches the Remaining Wight Right in the Face
When Tormund Punches the Remaining Wight Right in the Face
Image Source: Fox

DAMN.

28 / 55
29 When Jon Spots a Massive Storm and Knows the Rest of the White Walker Army Is Closing In
When Jon Spots a Massive Storm and Knows the Rest of the White Walker Army Is Closing In
Image Source: NBC
29 / 55
30 And Then He Sends His BFF Gendry Back to Eastwatch to Send a Raven to Dany
And Then He Sends His BFF Gendry Back to Eastwatch to Send a Raven to Dany
Image Source: Paramount Pictures
Related
23 People Who Are Already Obsessed With This Game of Thrones Bromance
30 / 55
31 When the Rest of the Gang Finds Themselves Trapped in the Middle of an Icy Lake With Wights on All Sides
When the Rest of the Gang Finds Themselves Trapped in the Middle of an Icy Lake With Wights on All Sides
Image Source: TV Land

"FML." — Jon.

31 / 55
32 When Gendry Gets to Eastwatch in Approximately 10 Minutes, but Is Able to Send a Raven to Dany
When Gendry Gets to Eastwatch in Approximately 10 Minutes, but Is Able to Send a Raven to Dany
Image Source: Paramount Pictures
32 / 55
33 When the Night King Keeps Jon and the Gang Trapped in the Middle of the Lake on a Tiny Rock All Night
When the Night King Keeps Jon and the Gang Trapped in the Middle of the Lake on a Tiny Rock All Night
Image Source: ABC

It's basically The Shallows 2.0.

33 / 55
34 When They Realise Thoros Died in His Sleep, and They Need to Burn His Body
When They Realise Thoros Died in His Sleep, and They Need to Burn His Body
Image Source: Sony Pictures

So long, man bun.

34 / 55
35 When Sansa Gets a Raven Inviting Her to King's Landing, but Decides to Send Brienne There in Her Place
When Sansa Gets a Raven Inviting Her to King's Landing, but Decides to Send Brienne There in Her Place
Image Source: TBS

Hmm . . . not fishy at all . . . not fishy at all.

35 / 55
36 When Brienne Warns Sansa That Littlefinger Can't Be Trusted, but Sansa Isn't Hearing It
When Brienne Warns Sansa That Littlefinger Can't Be Trusted, but Sansa Isn't Hearing It
Image Source: ABC

Why must you be like this, S?

36 / 55
37 When Tyrion Begs Dany Not to Fly Beyond the Wall, but She Has to Go Save Her Boo
When Tyrion Begs Dany Not to Fly Beyond the Wall, but She Has to Go Save Her Boo
Image Source: Oxygen

"You told me to do nothing before and I listened to you. I'm not doing nothing again." Note that she's wearing white in this scene, too. Wedding white?!

37 / 55
38 When the Hound Starts Throwing Rocks at the Wights Because He's Bored, and It Massively Backfires
When the Hound Starts Throwing Rocks at the Wights Because He's Bored, and It Massively Backfires
Image Source: Giphy

They start attacking once they realise the lake is solid again. It's a mess.

38 / 55
39 When All Hell Breaks Loose During the Battle
When All Hell Breaks Loose During the Battle
Image Source: NBC
39 / 55
40 When Tormund Comes THIS CLOSE to Being Wight Food, but the Hound Saves Him
When Tormund Comes THIS CLOSE to Being Wight Food, but the Hound Saves Him
Image Source: Fox

I'm screaming. You're screaming. We're all screaming.

40 / 55
41 When the Wights Close In, So Jon and Tormund Look at Each Other Knowing They're About to Die
When the Wights Close In, So Jon and Tormund Look at Each Other Knowing They're About to Die
Image Source: AMC
41 / 55
42 BUT THEN DAENERYS & DROGON SWOOP IN TO LIGHT THOSE FROZEN MOTHERF*CKERS UP
BUT THEN DAENERYS & DROGON SWOOP IN TO LIGHT THOSE FROZEN MOTHERF*CKERS UP
Image Source: NBC
42 / 55
43 When Jon and Dany Find Time to Share a Romantic Glance in Between All the Death and Destruction
When Jon and Dany Find Time to Share a Romantic Glance in Between All the Death and Destruction
Image Source: Fox
43 / 55
44 When the Night King Kills Viserion by Hurling a Frozen Spear at Him, and His Body Sinks Into the Lake
When the Night King Kills Viserion by Hurling a Frozen Spear at Him, and His Body Sinks Into the Lake
Image Source: AwesomenessTV

1.) Who knew the Night King was on the javelin team in high school? 2.) Why didn't that frozen spear just shatter or melt against a fiery dragon? 3.) THIS IS WAY TOO MUCH FOR ONE EPISODE.

44 / 55
45 When Dany Looks Like She's Been Stabbed Herself
When Dany Looks Like She's Been Stabbed Herself
Image Source: NBC
45 / 55
46 When Jon Gets Tackled by 2 Wights and They Plunge Into the Icy Lake, but Everyone Else Flies Away Safe on Drogon's Back
When Jon Gets Tackled by 2 Wights and They Plunge Into the Icy Lake, but Everyone Else Flies Away Safe on Drogon's Back
Image Source: Warner Bros.

Why does this keep happening? Westeros needs to invest in swimming lessons.

46 / 55
47 BUT HE IS SOMEHOW ALIVE DESPITE THE FRIGID TEMPERATURES
BUT HE IS SOMEHOW ALIVE DESPITE THE FRIGID TEMPERATURES
Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Even Longclaw made it through the ordeal.

47 / 55
48 When the Wights Start to Attack Jon Again, but They're Taken Out by . . . Benjen Stark!
When the Wights Start to Attack Jon Again, but They're Taken Out by . . . Benjen Stark!
Image Source: Giphy

Where have you been, buddy?

48 / 55
49 Who Then Sacrifices Himself to Save Jon
Who Then Sacrifices Himself to Save Jon
Image Source: Giphy

He gives Jon his horse so his nephew can get away and goes down with the wights.

49 / 55
50 When You Realise That the Gang Actually Makes It Back to Eastwatch With a Freakin' Wight
When You Realise That the Gang Actually Makes It Back to Eastwatch With a Freakin' Wight
Image Source: NBC

AreYouKiddingMeRightNow.com

50 / 55
51 When Dany Sees Jon Miraculously Riding Through the Woods and Almost Proposes on the Spot
When Dany Sees Jon Miraculously Riding Through the Woods and Almost Proposes on the Spot
Image Source: NBC

The look of love in her eyes is palpable.

51 / 55
52 When Sansa Sneaks Into Arya's Bedroom and Finds a Sack Full of Faces
When Sansa Sneaks Into Arya's Bedroom and Finds a Sack Full of Faces
Image Source: Fox
52 / 55
53 When Arya Catches Sansa and Threatens to Kill Her/Take Her Face
When Arya Catches Sansa and Threatens to Kill Her/Take Her Face
Image Source: 20th Century Fox
53 / 55
54 When Jon Recovers From His Injuries and Finally Bends the Knee to Daenerys
When Jon Recovers From His Injuries and Finally Bends the Knee to Daenerys
Image Source: Disney

He tries to call her Dany, but then decides "my queen" is more fitting. They hold hands. It's great.

54 / 55
55 When the Final Scene Is of the Night King Having Wights Haul Viserion's Body Out of the Lake
When the Final Scene Is of the Night King Having Wights Haul Viserion's Body Out of the Lake
Image Source: NBC

AND THEN HE TURNS VISERION INTO AN ICE DRAGON!!!!!!

55 / 55
Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Theories
Arya and Bran's Innocent Hug on Game of Thrones Might Have Devastating Implications
by Quinn Keaney
Architects's Sam Carter Calls Out Sexual Assault at Festival
Sexual Assault
Singer Stops Show to Call Out Sexual Assault in the Crowd: "Not at My F*cking Show"
by Terry Carter
Harry Potter Peverell Brothers Theory
Geeky Books
The Story of Harry Potter's Invisibility Cloak May Be WAY Darker Than We Thought
by Brinton Parker
Daniel Portman Hot Pictures
Red Carpet
15 Times Game of Thrones's Daniel Portman Was Just Over-the-Top Adorable
by Kelsie Gibson
The Block 2017 Kids' Room Week Winners Poll
Opinion
Did Ronnie and Georgia Deserve to Win Kids' Week on The Block?
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds