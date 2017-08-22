Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister Will Have the Ultimate Showdown in the Season 7 Finale

Don't think that Game of Thrones can top this week's episode, "Beyond the Wall"? Think again. In the preview for next Monday's episode (the season seven finale, FYI), we get a glimpse of the pretty solemn-looking faces of Tyrion, Sansa, and Jon Snow, which makes sense when we discover that Jon is officially meeting with Cersei Lannister to show her the wight they capture. How will this interaction go? Not great, we imagine, but it does bode well for one hell of a final 90 minutes in Westeros.