9 Cliffhangers That Will Make This Game of Thrones Hiatus Pure Agony

Now, of course, there's a lot of weight in that steamy Jon and Dany sex scene. On the most basic level, you have to wonder how their romance will change the game going forward. Even if Jon doesn't learn about his parentage, he'll still have to convince the North to accept Dany as their queen. Additionally, the judgment of both parties may be compromised. After all, love is blind.

And that's all just based on them having sex right at this moment. Things will only get more complicated if Sam tells Jon about his true ancestry. First of all, it could drive a wedge between the lovers. As soon as Jon is revealed as a Targaryen and rightful heir, it will mean Dany is not entitled to the throne. That's really her only mission at this point. She might have to kill Jon if it means claiming the Seven Kingdoms.

Second of all, they could always use this as an advantage. If they stay bonded, Dany would technically be queen once Jon takes the throne. And it seems she's already willing to share Westeros if she's bedding up with the King in the North. Is it enough to have half the Iron Throne? We're not sure.