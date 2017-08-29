 Skip Nav
Music
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
Award Season
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye

Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Cliffhangers

9 Cliffhangers That Will Make This Game of Thrones Hiatus Pure Agony

View In Slideshow
9 Cliffhangers That Will Make This Game of Thrones Hiatus Pure Agony
Image Source: HBO

Before you even ask, the answer is yes. We're still screaming over the Game of Thrones season seven finale. There's already so much to contend with: A major death in the North! The destruction of the Wall by the terrifying ice zombie version of Viserion! The return of Jon Snow's beautiful butt! Perhaps even more upsetting than everything that definitively happens, though, is everything that's left as a loose end. This time around, there are a ton of cliffhangers that will have us stressing until season eight. Let's go over everything we (don't) know after that mind-melting conclusion.

Related
Game of Thrones Season 7 Is Finished, and Fans Have a Lot of Feelings
1 What Will Sam Do With the Vital Information From Bran?
What Will Sam Do With the Vital Information From Bran?
Image Source: HBO

Samwell returns to Winterfell and has a shocking realisation. After he recovers from Bran's "I'm the three-eyed raven" deal, he learns the true name and parentage of Jon Snow. When he combines it with the fact that Gilly discovers about Rhaegar's annulment, it's easy to connect the dots: Jon is not a bastard, his name is Aegon, and he's the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

So, what does Sam do? Does he tell Jon, or keep it to himself? Does he send a raven, or try to get some one-on-one time? Will he even get a chance to say something before the White Walkers descend on Westeros? It's all up in the air!

1 / 9
2 What Does Jon and Dany's Hookup Mean For the Future?
What Does Jon and Dany's Hookup Mean For the Future?
Image Source: HBO

Now, of course, there's a lot of weight in that steamy Jon and Dany sex scene. On the most basic level, you have to wonder how their romance will change the game going forward. Even if Jon doesn't learn about his parentage, he'll still have to convince the North to accept Dany as their queen. Additionally, the judgment of both parties may be compromised. After all, love is blind.

And that's all just based on them having sex right at this moment. Things will only get more complicated if Sam tells Jon about his true ancestry. First of all, it could drive a wedge between the lovers. As soon as Jon is revealed as a Targaryen and rightful heir, it will mean Dany is not entitled to the throne. That's really her only mission at this point. She might have to kill Jon if it means claiming the Seven Kingdoms.

Second of all, they could always use this as an advantage. If they stay bonded, Dany would technically be queen once Jon takes the throne. And it seems she's already willing to share Westeros if she's bedding up with the King in the North. Is it enough to have half the Iron Throne? We're not sure.

2 / 9
3 Why Was Tyrion So Disappointed by That Hot Royal Sex?
Why Was Tyrion So Disappointed by That Hot Royal Sex?
Image Source: HBO

In an ominous moment amid Jon and Dany's passion, Tyrion appears to be outside the bedroom, completely crestfallen. There's a chance he's falling in love with the queen. After all, as Cersei points out earlier on in the finale, Dany is just his type. That alone would be enough to cause a rift on the Targaryen side of this war. What if Tyrion's passion drives him back to his sister?

Another theory suggests that Tyrion, believing Daenerys cannot bear children, decides to promise the throne to Cersei's unborn child. Perhaps, in this moment, he's worried she's not barren after all. Maybe his entire plan will fall through.

The last idea is that he's worried about her judgment (as we mentioned above). If Tyrion is Hand of the Queen, he may be worried that Jon Snow will replace him as Dany's adviser. Perhaps he's been forced out of the equation. Regardless of what's going on inside Tyrion's head, it's clear he's expressing disappointment on the outside. This, surely, will lead to some kind of consequence.

3 / 9
4 What Happens Now That the White Walkers Have Moved Beyond the Wall?
What Happens Now That the White Walkers Have Moved Beyond the Wall?
Image Source: HBO

Then, of course, we have the White Walkers to contend with. The fact that they've officially made it to Westerosi territory is terrible, especially now that it's started to snow in King's Landing. Time is very, very limited. It's safe to assume the undead army will wreak havoc up in the North first. If they make it to Winterfell before Jon returns with the Dragonglass and Daenerys's reinforcements, Arya and Sansa could be in huge trouble.

4 / 9
5 What's Cersei's Next Move?
What's Cersei's Next Move?
Image Source: HBO

Cersei is in a tough place. She's made a promise to Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen that she doesn't plan on keeping, even though Jaime insists they should stay true to their word. When we last leave the two of them, we're not sure where she stands. She could bend to Jaime's will and honor her word, or she could decide to move forward with her own plan: to take back the majority of the Seven Kingdoms and prepare to fight whatever comes down from the North with the help of Euron and the Golden Company. She's got that baby to think about, too, so . . . who knows?!

5 / 9
6 OK, but Where Is Euron Really Going?
OK, but Where Is Euron Really Going?
Image Source: HBO

Call us crazy, but we did kind of believe Euron's decision to peace out of King's Landing and wait out all this White Walker madness. According to Cersei, though, he's actually sailing to Essos to retrieve the Golden Company. It's hard to know if Cersei's telling the truth. Maybe she wants to appear totally in power and on her game. Or, well, maybe Euron really is doing what she says he is. So, he may be going home, or he may be taking a rather long sailing trip.

6 / 9
7 And, For That Matter, Where Is Jaime Going?
And, For That Matter, Where Is Jaime Going?
Image Source: HBO

In this same sibling rift, we're not even sure where Jaime will go. He calls Cersei's bluff, and she doesn't kill him. He obviously believes the Lannister army should march to the North. Could he go against Cersei's wishes and go anyway? Or is he ultimately doomed to follow her wherever she goes? The jury is still out.

7 / 9
8 Will Theon Be Able to Rescue His Sister?
Will Theon Be Able to Rescue His Sister?
Image Source: HBO

Now that Theon has basically reclaimed his status as a Greyjoy, it's clear he's going to try to defeat Euron and save Yara. If Euron is sailing for Essos, though, it will absolutely be a fool's errand. Theon has no way of knowing where Euron is going. Even if he figures it out by some miracle, we highly doubt he'd be able to catch up.

Now, if Euron is going to the Iron Islands (maybe to wait out the Winter or maybe to gather supplies), there's a chance Theon could catch up. Obviously, we know Theon is heading home. We're just not sure what he'll find once he gets there.

8 / 9
9 Um, Is Tormund OK?
Um, Is Tormund OK?
Image Source: HBO

In the final scene of the season, Tormund and Beric find themselves at the top of the Wall just as the Night King tears through it using Viserion's blue fire. The entire eastern end of the massive structure crumbles to the ground thanks to the devastating ice dragon attack. The thing is, Tormund is still at the top when a section comes tumbling down, but there's a chance he made it to the portion of the wall that's still intact. If he didn't make it, though, he's almost surely dead.

9 / 9
Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Sheryl Sandberg Lunch With Facebook Group Admins
Sheryl Sandberg
Here's Why Facebook Groups Really Could Change the World — With a Little Help From Sheryl Sandberg
by Chelsea Hassler
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds