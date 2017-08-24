We Have Game of Thrones Finale Pictures, and There Is a LOT to Go Over

Suffice it to say, Cersei looks pretty livid here. Is this the moment she refuses to put aside her differences and fight the undead army with Jon Snow and Daenerys? Or is she simply horrified by the wight Jon brings as proof? We have a feeling she won't treat her enemies too kindly.

And what about Jaime? All season long, we've been worried that Jaime would kill Cersei as she loses her last shreds of sanity. Here, Jaime looks pretty concerned as he watches his sister. Is it possible he's seeing that dangerous spark in her eye? Will her reaction to the wight cause him to rethink everything? It's very possible.