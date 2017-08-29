Game of Thrones Season 7 Is Finished, and Fans Have a Lot of Feelings

Warning: Game of Thrones spoilers below!

After just seven episodes, Game of Thrones season seven has come to an end — and fans are already mourning the loss. The mind-blowing season finale has it all: Dragons! Sex! Humour! Plot twists! That makes it all the more disheartening to know that we have to wait quite a while until season eight. To help you cope with your feelings, here are some of the most hilarious finale reactions from Game of Thrones fans who understand what you're going through.