49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale

Warning: GIANT Game of Thrones spoilers below! After a low-key premiere, season seven of Game of Thrones kicked into overdrive. It's felt like each one of the six episodes since then has somehow managed to be more jaw-dropping, action-packed, and full of so many twists and turns that, at this point, we've honestly lost count. Fortunately, the finale does not disappoint in the slightest. Since "The Dragon and the Wolf" is the longest episode in Game of Thrones history, obviously a lot goes down. A steamy sex scene? A surprise death? AND the freakin' Wall comes down?! Hold on to your dragons, y'all, because this recap is going to be one wild ride. 1 When Bronn Can't Resist Cracking a Few Jokes about the Unsullied Being Eunuchs
Bronn, always a classy dude.

2 When the Dothraki Literally Come Screaming Into the Scene

3 When Jon and Co. Sail Up to King's Landing With the Wight

4 When The Hound Wakes Up the Wight on the Ship and It's Scarier Than Any Horror Movie

5 When Tyrion, Bronn, and Podrick Have an Adorable Reunion 6 When The Hound Finds Out Arya Is Still Alive From Brienne and Tries to Hide That He Cares
We see right through you, man!

7 When It's Quiet in the Dragon Pit . . . Too Quiet . . .

8 But Then Daenerys Makes the Greatest Entrance of All Time on Drogon's Back

9 And at the Same Time, You're Thinking, "Girl, Why Did You Even Come?"
Cersei could've had dragon crossbows lining the Dragon Pit! 10 When The Hound and The Mountain Have the Worst Family Reunion Ever
"You're even uglier than I am now," The Hound tells him (he's not lying).

11 When Cersei and Daenerys Stare Each Other Down
Cersei definitely looks shaken.

12 When Cersei Commands Euron to Sit Down and Stop Making Fun of Tyrion
The first good thing she's done in . . . ever?

13 When The Hound Brings Out the Wight, but It Doesn't Leap Out Right Away
OMGOMGOMG. 14 But Then It Attacks Cersei and It's Like a Scene Out of The Walking Dead

15 When The Hound Chops the Wight in Half and It Keeps Moving, So You Know Cersei Has to Believe Them Now

16 And Cersei Totally Looks Like She May or May Not Have Just Peed Her Pants With Fear
Not so smug now, huh?

17 When Jon Snow Stands Up to Cersei and Lays Down the Law
"There's only one war that matters. The Great War. And now it's here." 18 When a Very Scared Euron Dumps Cersei So He Can Take His Fleet Back to the Iron Islands
He is outta there.

19 When Tyrion Goes to Talk to Cersei Alone, With Not a Soul to Protect Him

20 And They Have a Very Tense Chat About How Tyrion Ruined Their Family

21 So Tyrion Just Starts Chugging Wine
Cersei refuses to join in, which is how he figures out she's pregnant.

22 When Cersei Actually Agrees to Send Some Lannister Forces North to Help After Talking to Tyrion 23 When Jon Tells Daenerys She's "Not Like Everybody Else"
I DON'T CARE IF THEY'RE RELATED, OK?

24 When Sansa Finds Out Jon Bent the Knee to Dany and Is SO Over It

25 So Littlefinger Uses That as a Way to Manipulate Her Against Both Jon AND Arya
Does this guy ever stop?!

26 When Dany Says She'll Sail North With Jon, and You Wonder If They're Going to FINALLY Get It On
*crosses fingers, knees, and toes* 27 When Jon Forgives Theon in an Emotional Heart-to-Heart
"You don't need to choose. You're a Greyjoy, and a Stark."

28 When Theon Has a Brutal Fight With the Ironborn, Which He Essentially Wins Because He Literally Has No Balls
Yasss, Theon! Looks like he's off to save Yara from their evil uncle.

29 When Sansa Summons Arya to the Great Hall and You Know Something Is About to Go Down

30 When You Realize Arya and Sansa Are Working Together and Set a Trap For Littlefinger
Sansa reads off every single thing Littlefinger has ever done to harm their family (it's a LONG list), with Bran's help. 31 When Littlefinger Cries on His Knees Begging For His Life, but Sansa DGAF

32 When Arya Kills Him by Casually Walking Up to Him and Slitting His Throat
His last word is, of course, "Sansa."

33 When Cersei Tells Jaime That She Was Lying and Isn't Sending Any Forces to Help Stop the White Walkers 34 And She Reveals Euron Isn't Actually Going Back to the Iron Islands but to Essos to Get the Lannisters More Forces

35 Which Disgusts Jaime, So He Leaves Her to Go North Himself
Get out of there, Jaime!

36 But Then You Start Worrying That Jaime Will Die Fighting a White Walker in Season 8
Everything Is Always Terrible — a memoir written by Game of Thrones fans.

37 When Sam Arrives in Winterfell, and He and Bran Put Together the Fact Jon Isn't a Bastard 38 When Bran Flashes Back to Rhaegar and Lyanna's Wedding and Discovers That Jon's Real Name Is Aegon Targaryen

39 When Jon and Dany Board a Ship Going North, and the Sexual Tension Between Them Is Undeniable

40 When He Goes to Her Bedroom Later That Night . . .

41 And Then She Invites Him Inside and They Shut the Door!

42 OMG THEY'RE DOING IT AND THEY'RE IN LOVE, LIFE IS GRAND 43 When You're Looking For a Sh*t to Give About People Who Think It's Too Incestuous

44 When You Thought the Episode Was Over but Then It Cuts to the White Walker Army

45 AND THE NIGHT KING IS RIDING VISERION

46 When Viserion Breathes Blue Fire and Part of the Freakin' Wall COMES DOWN

47 And Tormund and Beric Are Trapped on the Wall!
This can't be happening. 48 When the Whole White Walker Army Crosses the Wall Into the North

49 When You Realize We'll Have to Wait Forever to Find Out What Happens Next