49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale

Warning: GIANT Game of Thrones spoilers below!

After a low-key premiere, season seven of Game of Thrones kicked into overdrive. It's felt like each one of the six episodes since then has somehow managed to be more jaw-dropping, action-packed, and full of so many twists and turns that, at this point, we've honestly lost count. Fortunately, the finale does not disappoint in the slightest.

Since "The Dragon and the Wolf" is the longest episode in Game of Thrones history, obviously a lot goes down. A steamy sex scene? A surprise death? AND the freakin' Wall comes down?! Hold on to your dragons, y'all, because this recap is going to be one wild ride.