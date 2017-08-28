 Skip Nav
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Recap

49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale

49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale
Image Source: HBO

Warning: GIANT Game of Thrones spoilers below!

After a low-key premiere, season seven of Game of Thrones kicked into overdrive. It's felt like each one of the six episodes since then has somehow managed to be more jaw-dropping, action-packed, and full of so many twists and turns that, at this point, we've honestly lost count. Fortunately, the finale does not disappoint in the slightest.

Since "The Dragon and the Wolf" is the longest episode in Game of Thrones history, obviously a lot goes down. A steamy sex scene? A surprise death? AND the freakin' Wall comes down?! Hold on to your dragons, y'all, because this recap is going to be one wild ride.

1 When Bronn Can't Resist Cracking a Few Jokes about the Unsullied Being Eunuchs
Image Source: Warner Bros.

Bronn, always a classy dude.

2 When the Dothraki Literally Come Screaming Into the Scene
Image Source: ABC
3 When Jon and Co. Sail Up to King's Landing With the Wight
Image Source: The CW
4 When The Hound Wakes Up the Wight on the Ship and It's Scarier Than Any Horror Movie
Image Source: FX
5 When Tyrion, Bronn, and Podrick Have an Adorable Reunion
Image Source: Dreamworks
6 When The Hound Finds Out Arya Is Still Alive From Brienne and Tries to Hide That He Cares
Image Source: FX

We see right through you, man!

7 When It's Quiet in the Dragon Pit . . . Too Quiet . . .
Image Source: The CW
8 But Then Daenerys Makes the Greatest Entrance of All Time on Drogon's Back
Image Source: Comedy Central
9 And at the Same Time, You're Thinking, "Girl, Why Did You Even Come?"
Image Source: Giphy

Cersei could've had dragon crossbows lining the Dragon Pit!

10 When The Hound and The Mountain Have the Worst Family Reunion Ever
Image Source: NBC

"You're even uglier than I am now," The Hound tells him (he's not lying).

11 When Cersei and Daenerys Stare Each Other Down
Image Source: The CW

Cersei definitely looks shaken.

12 When Cersei Commands Euron to Sit Down and Stop Making Fun of Tyrion
Image Source: MTV

The first good thing she's done in . . . ever?

13 When The Hound Brings Out the Wight, but It Doesn't Leap Out Right Away
Image Source: Disney

OMGOMGOMG.

14 But Then It Attacks Cersei and It's Like a Scene Out of The Walking Dead
Image Source: Giphy
15 When The Hound Chops the Wight in Half and It Keeps Moving, So You Know Cersei Has to Believe Them Now
Image Source: Fox
16 And Cersei Totally Looks Like She May or May Not Have Just Peed Her Pants With Fear
Image Source: Comedy Central

Not so smug now, huh?

17 When Jon Snow Stands Up to Cersei and Lays Down the Law
Image Source: Touchstone

"There's only one war that matters. The Great War. And now it's here."

18 When a Very Scared Euron Dumps Cersei So He Can Take His Fleet Back to the Iron Islands
Image Source: Giphy

He is outta there.

19 When Tyrion Goes to Talk to Cersei Alone, With Not a Soul to Protect Him
Image Source: Bravo
20 And They Have a Very Tense Chat About How Tyrion Ruined Their Family
Image Source: BBC
21 So Tyrion Just Starts Chugging Wine
Image Source: Starz

Cersei refuses to join in, which is how he figures out she's pregnant.

22 When Cersei Actually Agrees to Send Some Lannister Forces North to Help After Talking to Tyrion
Image Source: TV Land
23 When Jon Tells Daenerys She's "Not Like Everybody Else"
Image Source: Dreamworks

I DON'T CARE IF THEY'RE RELATED, OK?

24 When Sansa Finds Out Jon Bent the Knee to Dany and Is SO Over It
Image Source: Universal Pictures
25 So Littlefinger Uses That as a Way to Manipulate Her Against Both Jon AND Arya
Image Source: Lucasfilms

Does this guy ever stop?!

26 When Dany Says She'll Sail North With Jon, and You Wonder If They're Going to FINALLY Get It On
Image Source: Giphy

*crosses fingers, knees, and toes*

27 When Jon Forgives Theon in an Emotional Heart-to-Heart
Image Source: Giphy

"You don't need to choose. You're a Greyjoy, and a Stark."

28 When Theon Has a Brutal Fight With the Ironborn, Which He Essentially Wins Because He Literally Has No Balls
Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Yasss, Theon! Looks like he's off to save Yara from their evil uncle.

29 When Sansa Summons Arya to the Great Hall and You Know Something Is About to Go Down
Image Source: NBC
30 When You Realize Arya and Sansa Are Working Together and Set a Trap For Littlefinger
Image Source: Giphy

Sansa reads off every single thing Littlefinger has ever done to harm their family (it's a LONG list), with Bran's help.

31 When Littlefinger Cries on His Knees Begging For His Life, but Sansa DGAF
Image Source: Giphy
32 When Arya Kills Him by Casually Walking Up to Him and Slitting His Throat
Image Source: Disney

His last word is, of course, "Sansa."

33 When Cersei Tells Jaime That She Was Lying and Isn't Sending Any Forces to Help Stop the White Walkers
Image Source: ABC
34 And She Reveals Euron Isn't Actually Going Back to the Iron Islands but to Essos to Get the Lannisters More Forces
Image Source: NBC
35 Which Disgusts Jaime, So He Leaves Her to Go North Himself
Image Source: Bravo

Get out of there, Jaime!

36 But Then You Start Worrying That Jaime Will Die Fighting a White Walker in Season 8
Image Source: NBC

Everything Is Always Terrible — a memoir written by Game of Thrones fans.

37 When Sam Arrives in Winterfell, and He and Bran Put Together the Fact Jon Isn't a Bastard
Image Source: Warner Bros.
38 When Bran Flashes Back to Rhaegar and Lyanna's Wedding and Discovers That Jon's Real Name Is Aegon Targaryen
Image Source: ABC
39 When Jon and Dany Board a Ship Going North, and the Sexual Tension Between Them Is Undeniable
Image Source: Giphy
40 When He Goes to Her Bedroom Later That Night . . .
Image Source: BBC
41 And Then She Invites Him Inside and They Shut the Door!
Image Source: NBC
42 OMG THEY'RE DOING IT AND THEY'RE IN LOVE, LIFE IS GRAND
Image Source: Warner Bros.
43 When You're Looking For a Sh*t to Give About People Who Think It's Too Incestuous
Image Source: The CW
44 When You Thought the Episode Was Over but Then It Cuts to the White Walker Army
Image Source: USA Network
45 AND THE NIGHT KING IS RIDING VISERION
Image Source: Giphy
46 When Viserion Breathes Blue Fire and Part of the Freakin' Wall COMES DOWN
Image Source: NBC
47 And Tormund and Beric Are Trapped on the Wall!
Image Source: The CW

This can't be happening.

48 When the Whole White Walker Army Crosses the Wall Into the North
Image Source: Giphy
49 When You Realize We'll Have to Wait Forever to Find Out What Happens Next
Image Source: Disney
