Game of Thrones: Who's About to Get Down in Season 7?

We know. WE KNOW! We're creeped out too! But you'd have to be a fool to think Littlefinger won't make a move on Sansa. She's emotionally vulnerable after that ordeal with Ramsay. Plus, it's always been clear that he has a thing for her. Now that she's in a position of power, she's that much more desirable. Littlefinger is crafty and already whispering in her ear. It's not unlikely at all that he'll somehow manipulate her into a romance. Oh, and let's not forget Littlefinger was always in love with Sansa's mother, Catelyn Stark. It just makes sense.