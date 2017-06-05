 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Game of Thrones: Who's About to Get Down in Season 7?
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now

Game of Thrones Season 7 Love Interests

Game of Thrones: Who's About to Get Down in Season 7?

View in slideshow
Game of Thrones: Who's About to Get Down in Season 7?
Image Source: HBO

Yeah, yeah, there's a "Great War" coming on Game of Thrones. Blah, blah, blah. In the initial trailers, it's all anyone talks about. We get it. But let's forget all the blood and the battle and the dragons for just a moment. What about all the sex?! It's like the other half of the unshakable Game of Thrones formula! Luckily for all of us, we've already gotten a few hints about some romance that's potentially brewing in the show's seventh season. Let's break down who's flirting, who's making out, and who's totally going to get it on once the next chapter begins.

Grey Worm and Missandei

via GIPHY

Image Source: HBO

These two are already a thing, so it's pretty obvious that their relationship is only going to get hotter and heavier. Plus, if you watch really closely in the trailer, you can totally see Grey Worm straight-up ripping off his shirt. We're ready for it.

1 / 5
Ellaria Sand and Yara Greyjoy
Ellaria Sand and Yara Greyjoy
Image Source: HBO

In case you missed it, there's another totally wild revelation in the season's first official trailer. In one brief instant, Ellaria Sand and Yara Greyjoy make out. Um, what?! We don't know if this is part of some strange alliance, a mischievous plan, or exactly what it looks like, but it's happening.

2 / 5
Tormund and Brienne of Tarth
Tormund and Brienne of Tarth
Image Source: HBO

Any interaction between these two, at this point, has been left up to subtext. Brienne is admittedly hard to read, but Tormund has no poker face whatsoever. It's clear he's into Brienne, and he makes it known in season six. Based on this cheeky season seven photo, there's absolutely a chance for romance.

3 / 5
Littlefinger and Sansa Stark
Littlefinger and Sansa Stark
Image Source: HBO

We know. WE KNOW! We're creeped out too! But you'd have to be a fool to think Littlefinger won't make a move on Sansa. She's emotionally vulnerable after that ordeal with Ramsay. Plus, it's always been clear that he has a thing for her. Now that she's in a position of power, she's that much more desirable. Littlefinger is crafty and already whispering in her ear. It's not unlikely at all that he'll somehow manipulate her into a romance. Oh, and let's not forget Littlefinger was always in love with Sansa's mother, Catelyn Stark. It just makes sense.

4 / 5
Cersei Lannister and ???
Cersei Lannister and ???
Image Source: HBO

Yep, that's right. Cersei might be getting a new man in season seven. Recently, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau aka Jaime Lannister hinted that Cersei might find new romance. How her incestuous relationship with her brother will factor into that mess is anyone's guess. But, hey, keep a lookout.

5 / 5
Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
LGBTQ
YouTube Sensation Gigi Gorgeous: "Even Though I'm Transgender, My Family Loves Me"
by Kirbie Johnson
Is Ser Davos Azor Ahai on Game of Thrones?
Theories
Theory Alert! Could Ser Davos Actually Be the Secret Hero on Game of Thrones?
by Brinton Parker
Melisandre and Daenerys in Game of Thrones Season 7
Theories
Wait — Are These 2 Badass Game of Thrones Women Joining Forces in Season 7?
by Brinton Parker
Funny Hotmail Addresses
Email
We're Laughing So Hard at Our First Hotmail Addresses
by Kate McGregor
Fasika Ayallew Performances on The Voice 2017
The Voice
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds