 Skip Nav
The Royals
Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
Dance Videos
This "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even Demi Lovato Was Here For It
TV
Why It Definitely Seems Like Jorah Just Gave Jon and Daenerys His Blessing

Game of Thrones Season 7 Timeline

If You Thought This Week's Game of Thrones Was Bullsh*t, Read This

Things got heated on Game of Thrones this week, and we're talking literally and figuratively. In the sixth episode of season seven, the biggest storyline involves some of the show's most crucial characters: Jon Snow goes beyond the Wall to retrieve a wight with Tormund, Gendry, Thoros of Myr, Beric Dondarrion, the Hound, and more members of the Brotherhood Without Banners. He inevitably has another encounter with the Night King, who surrounds him and his men. Death seems imminent. So, Jon does the most sensible thing: he sends Gendry to send a raven to tell Daenerys to ride a dragon to save their asses . . . all in the course of, what, like a day? Hold the f*ck up.

Did you spend half of your weekly Game of Thrones consumption session steeped in disbelief? Did you find the latest episode completely baffling and unrealistic? So did half of the GOT fandom. The outcry was so loud in the wake of the episode that the director, Alan Taylor, clarified where he and the showrunners may have stretched the truth. In a new interview with Variety, he explained how the whole thing hinged on "plausible impossiblities."

"We were aware that timing was getting a little hazy. We've got Gendry running back, ravens flying a certain distance, dragons having to fly back a certain distance . . . in terms of the emotional experience, [Jon and company] sort of spent one dark night on the island in terms of storytelling moments. We tried to hedge it a little bit with the eternal twilight up there north of The Wall. I think there was some effort to fudge the timeline a little bit by not declaring exactly how long we were there. I think that worked for some people, for other people it didn't. They seemed to be very concerned about how fast a raven can fly but there's a thing called plausible impossibilities, which is what you try to achieve, rather than impossible plausibilities. So I think we were straining plausibility a little bit, but I hope the story's momentum carries over some of that stuff."

So, basically, everyone (including the GOT cast and crew) is on the same page about this pretty unrealistic pacing. The takeaway seems to be that we should sort of just, I don't know, cut them some slack, get over it, and cherish the precious few GOT episodes we have left.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Down Syndrome
The Loving Choice of Pursuing Down Syndrome Adoption
by Taylor Wing
Troian Bellisario Feed Video Interview
Pretty Unfiltered
Troian Bellisario on How Her Eating Disorder Is Like Sobriety: "This Is a Journey"
by Kirbie Johnson
Quiet Workout | 10-Minute Strength Training
beginner workouts
The Quiet At-Home Workout That Crushes Calories
by Anna Renderer
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Outfits
Cannes Film festival
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Looks Will Take Your Breath Away
by Taylor Wing
Cole Sprouse and Riverdale Cast Daddy Interview
Lili Reinhart
The Riverdale Cast Dishes on Who's the "Most Daddy"
by Kirbie Johnson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds