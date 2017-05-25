 Skip Nav
7 Things From the Game of Thrones Trailer That We Need to Discuss

7 Things From the Game of Thrones Trailer That We Need to Discuss
Image Source: HBO

On Thursday, HBO dropped a full trailer for the seventh season of Game of Thrones. Needless to say, we're freaking out. The latest footage has unveiled even more details of what's to come, from the heated battles on the horizon to a surprising new couple. And really, that's just the tip of the iceberg (and we mean a literal iceberg, because Winter is all up in Westeros). By the same token, we also got even more confirmation that the White Walkers might arrive sooner than we all thought. Ready for a full breakdown of the new trailer? Because we sure are.

1 All the Enemies of the Lannisters
All the Enemies of the Lannisters
Image Source: HBO

"Enemies to the east . . . enemies to the west . . . enemies to the south . . . enemies to the north," Cersei Lannister says at the beginning of the trailer. And it's true: she's pretty much surrounded right now. Daenerys has combined forces with the Iron Fleet, meaning she's now convinced the Dothraki army, the Greyjoys, and the Unsullied to help her claim the Iron Throne. To the north, we obviously have Jon Snow and the rest of his armies. And let's not forget Dorne. Ellaria Sand clearly has a vendetta against the Lannisters. Will Cersei be able to take down all her enemies? Things are looking bleak.

1 / 7
2 Multiple Homecomings
Multiple Homecomings
Image Source: HBO

Based on this trailer and the ones that came before, we knew Daenerys would, at the very least, claim one throne in season seven: the seat on the Isle of Dragonstone, home of House Targaryen. This means Daenerys has successfully made it to Westeros, and she's not far from King's Landing.

But that's not all! Another shot shows Arya huddled up in some icy woods. Does this mean she's made her way up North? Could she be close to reuniting with Jon Snow and Sansa? Now that Winter's here, she might be further south than we think.

2 / 7
3 The Real Threat Lurking in the Shadows
The Real Threat Lurking in the Shadows
Image Source: HBO

Perhaps it's Ser Davos who seems most aware of the Night King's threat. Based on his counsel, it's clear he's worried about the White Walkers. "If we don't put aside our enmities and bound together, we will die. And then it doesn't matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne." He's got a point: if all the houses spend too much time fighting among each other, they might not have the force or foresight to contend with the ice zombies from beyond the Wall.

3 / 7
4 Some New, Er, Alliances
Some New, Er, Alliances
Image Source: HBO

OK, so, Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand are definitely making out. This begs a lot of questions: how did they end up in the same place? Are they just hooking up, or is this some kind of half-boiled side plan to take over the Seven Kingdoms? Is Ellaria literally poisoning her in this very moment?! We're concerned.

4 / 7
5 Trouble in the North
Trouble in the North
Image Source: HBO

Jon Snow is perhaps in the toughest position of all. Based on other shots from the trailer, it's clear the White Walkers have begun to infringe on human territory. We see some of the North's forces scrambling to battle and trying their best to survive the chilly blizzard conditions. At the same time, he must come to terms with the other "Great War." How will he play into the fight for the Iron Throne?

5 / 7
6 The Ever-Mischievous Littlefinger
The Ever-Mischievous Littlefinger
Image Source: HBO

Littlefinger is working his own sneaky angle, and now we have proof. In the trailer, he's making it clear that Sansa is "the last best hope against the coming storm." Littlefinger doesn't want Sansa to rule in tandem with Jon. He wants her to wrench the title from his hands. In another scene (in what looks like the crypts), Jon Snow slams Littlefinger against the wall. Could it be about Sansa? Does it have something to do with his true parentage? If anyone were to know about Jon Snow's actual lineage, it would 100 percent be Littlefinger.

6 / 7
7 Dragons, Duh
Dragons, Duh
Image Source: HBO

And then we have the dragons. They're bigger than ever, and Dany is rolling them out for battle. The dragons could prove to be the most formidable force in this last great war.

7 / 7
