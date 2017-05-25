7 Things From the Game of Thrones Trailer That We Need to Discuss

Based on this trailer and the ones that came before, we knew Daenerys would, at the very least, claim one throne in season seven: the seat on the Isle of Dragonstone, home of House Targaryen. This means Daenerys has successfully made it to Westeros, and she's not far from King's Landing.

But that's not all! Another shot shows Arya huddled up in some icy woods. Does this mean she's made her way up North? Could she be close to reuniting with Jon Snow and Sansa? Now that Winter's here, she might be further south than we think.