It's Here! Your First Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Season 8 of Game of Thrones

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Season seven of Game of Thrones may have just ended, but we're already getting a sneak peek of season eight! On Tuesday, Emilia Clarke officially decided to commit to Daenerys Targaryen's platinum blond hair by dying her own brunette strands permanently. Clarke, who's famously worn a wig in the past, shared the exciting moment on Instagram. As usual, she included a hilarious caption to go along with the photo:

AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. 🐉⚡️ All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of 'KHALEESI WIG' (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality. 🙌🔥❤️🏆💃😎👌 #khaleesikicksoff #gameofthrones #cominghomeneverfeltsogood.

Well, it looks like all of those fans who had their Ikea capes in a twist over the fact Clarke isn't actually blond like Dany in real life can now rest easy. We can only assume that filming has officially begun for the eighth and final season of the show, so check back later for more fun behind-the-scenes shots.