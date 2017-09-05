 Skip Nav
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

Game of Thrones season seven is officially finished, and while the season left us with a lot of definitive answers about the series — like the truth about Jon Snow's claim to the Iron Throne — there are still a helluva lot of questions left to answer. Based on how the season ended, we've got quite a few theories about how the show's final installment will play out when it returns to air. We're talking deaths! Love stories! Babies! Revenge! The eighth and last season is going to be more fiery than "dracarys."

Read on for our predictions (and hopes) for next season. There will be prophecies fulfilled, hearts broken, and kill lists to complete . . . but, most importantly, Winter has come to Westeros, and the Night King isn't slowing down for anybody.

1 Tormund will escape Eastwatch and warn the Northern forces about the Wall breach.
Tormund will escape Eastwatch and warn the Northern forces about the Wall breach.
If seven seasons of GOT have taught us anything, it's that major characters don't die off screen. Because we last see Tormund and Beric Dondarrion running away from the crumbling part of the Wall at Eastwatch-by-the-Sea, we're positive that the pair is still alive — for the moment, anyway. We predict that Tormund, who is no stranger to escaping the Night King's forces, will book it to Winterfell to spread the news about the Wall breach and undead dragon.

2 Sansa will give Jon a piece of her mind about bending the knee.
Sansa will give Jon a piece of her mind about bending the knee.
Sansa isn't exactly pleased about Jon's decision to bend the knee to Daenerys, knowing that it will alienate him from his Northern bannermen. Once Jon and his new girlfriend arrive in the North, Sansa will have some strong words to share with him about making destiny-altering decisions before consulting the rest of his family.

3 Jon and Ghost will have a long-overdue reunion.
Jon and Ghost will have a long-overdue reunion.
We haven't seen Ghost since season six, and neither has Jon — but that doesn't mean he's gone for good. Since we know that Nymeria is alive and well (and gigantic) in the Riverlands, we predict that Ghost will find her and they will both make their way back to Winterfell together to join with their humans in the Great War.

4 Sansa and Tyrion will reunite for the first time since they were married.
Sansa and Tyrion will reunite for the first time since they were married.
The last time Tyrion and Sansa are together, they're unconsummated man and wife living in the Red Keep. Since then, they've each gone on the run and endured a lot — particularly Sansa — but each has come into a certain degree of influence as advisers to their own respective rulers. Now that Jon has bent the knee to Daenerys and the entire Targaryen camp is headed to Winterfell to prepare for the Great War, Sansa and Tyrion are bound to reunite.

Based on how Tyrion speaks to Jon about Sansa at Dragonstone in season seven, it seems that there is no ill-will between the former spouses; perhaps they will serve as trusted advisers together, bringing a sense of level-headedness and much-needed diplomacy into Daenerys and Jon's throne room.

5 Jaime will have some serious explaining to do.
Jaime will have some serious explaining to do.
Now that Jaime Lannister is presumably headed toward Winterfell to assist in the Great War, he is going to have a lot of explaining to do. Firstly, to the Starks, for aiding in the imprisonment and death of their father and other family — and particularly to Bran, whom he maimed irreparably back in season one. And secondly, Jaime will have to explain himself to Daenerys Targaryen for killing her father; she despises him. And considering that he tried to rush at her and kill her on the battlefield, Daenerys will likely want to "dracarys" him on sight, so we'll see whether Jaime survives his field trip up North.

6 The North will reject Daenerys as queen.
The North will reject Daenerys as queen.
A major point of discussion during season seven is that the North doesn't take kindly to foreigners demanding loyalty . . . so when Jon returns home with a foreign queen whose father killed many of the Northern lords' families during Robert's Rebellion, her obsession with ruling Westeros isn't likely to go over well.

The North stands behind Jon Snow as King in the North, so perhaps they'll take his faith in Daenerys as a good sign; but we don't envision the region accepting a Targaryen queen without a fight. Dany will have to prove herself to the Northern lords and ladies in battle, not simply through her "claim."

7 We will see that annoying brat Robin again.
We will see that annoying brat Robin again.
Now that Littlefinger is no more, he's no longer Lord Protector of the Vale. That means his stepson and heir to the Vale, Robin, will likely come back into play for season eight. Will Robin allow his knights to fight in the Great War, or will he take after his crazy mum and opt for isolationist tactics? We'll find out — here's to hoping he is less of a little sh*t than he was at the Eyrie.

8 Brienne and Tormund will finally figure out their relationship.
Brienne and Tormund will finally figure out their relationship.
One of the side perks of Tormund escaping Eastwatch and coming to warn Winterfell of the impending danger is that he will find himself, once again, reunited with Brienne. We already know that Tormund wants to woo and have babies with Brienne, and maybe the time they've spent apart will help Brienne finally decide how she feels about the fiery Wildling.

9 Jon and Arya will finally reunite.
Jon and Arya will finally reunite.
Admit it: you've been waiting to see the reunion between Jon and Arya since season one. The pair has a unique bond, and there are bound to be tears shed worldwide when they finally catch up in the final season of the series. Jon will be blown away by how much Arya has grown as a fighter, and Arya will have major respect for Jon's leadership in the North and his obvious similarities to Ned Stark. Overall, it's going to be glorious.

10 And so will Arya and the Hound.
And so will Arya and the Hound.
The Hound and Brienne may have had a proud parent moment over Arya during season seven, but that doesn't mean things will be happy and carefree when Arya sees Sandor Clegane again. The last time they were together was when she leaves him for dead, so it'll be tense when they both reunite at Winterfell to prepare for the Great War.

11 Theon will stop Euron and the Golden Company.
Theon will stop Euron and the Golden Company.
Theon gets his Greyjoy groove back during the season seven finale, vowing to save his sister from dastardly Uncle Euron's clutches. Emboldened by Jon's speech about how he's both a Greyjoy and a Stark, we can see Theon attempting a heroic move like sinking Euron's fleet — which, as we know, will be carrying the Golden Company. Whether Theon will succeed in killing Euron is up in the air, but he will certainly put a damper on his uncle's mercenary chartering efforts.

12 And he will see Yara again.
And he will see Yara again.
Considering that Theon's entire reason for departing Dragonstone is to save Yara, we predict that he will see his sister again in season eight. However, if he does attempt a grandiose move like overthrowing Euron's forces, Yara might be the last thing Theon ever sees — it would be a true heroic arc if he dies to save his sister.

13 Daario might make another appearance.
Daario might make another appearance.
Daario Naharis isn't just Dany's sexy former flame . . . he's also a mercenary warrior, which means that he might make a reappearance on the show when Theon faces off with Euron and the Golden Company.

14 Daenerys will become pregnant with Jon's child.
Daenerys will become pregnant with Jon's child.
Listen, we know that Daenerys thinks she can't have kids . . . but a pregnancy makes too much sense not to happen for her and Jon Snow. Now that we know they're getting their unintentional incest on, an accidental pregnancy would fit in perfectly for season eight. Considering that a baby would fulfill three of the series' major prophecies, we can't wait to see how this plays out.

15 Jon will learn the truth about his parents and legitimate claim to the Iron Throne.
Jon will learn the truth about his parents and legitimate claim to the Iron Throne.
Now that Bran and Sam know about Jon's parentage and his rightful claim to the Iron Throne, it's all a matter of telling Jon the truth. What's up in the air is how it'll be verified — will Meera's dad Howland Reed provide proof of Jon's legitimacy, or will Bran somehow transfer his vision of the Tower of Joy to others as a form of explanation?

16 Jon will struggle with his Targaryen identity.
Jon will struggle with his Targaryen identity.
If Jon's pep talk to Theon in the season seven finale proves anything, it's that he understands the struggle of juggling multiple identities. But going from Stark bastard to true-born Targaryen is a lot to take in, especially when considering the implications of Jon's claim to the throne. Jon is sure to brood over this revelation and struggle with who to share the news with and how, and he will also feel conflicted about his romantic relationship with his (now-known) Aunt Daenerys. Expect this struggle to be one of the main focuses of season eight.

17 Lyanna Mormont will fight in battle.
Lyanna Mormont will fight in battle.
While we've seen plenty of young Lyanna Mormont's badassery in Winterfell's court, we'll see an entirely new side of her fierceness in season eight. Because Jon declares in season seven that every woman and child should be taught how to fight, that means little Lyanna has been practicing her swordplay. As if the Game of Thrones writers would deprive us of witnessing her kick some wight butt!

18 Bran will warg into Viserion.
Bran will warg into Viserion.
We know that Bran Stark can warg into people and animals, but what about the undead? A major fan theory that we can support for season eight is that Bran will attempt to warg into Viserion and unseat the Night King, throwing off the White Walkers' battle plan.

19 At least one more of Dany's dragons will die.
At least one more of Dany's dragons will die.
It's basically unavoidable that Rhaegal and Drogon will have to fight their brother in the Great War, and considering the fact that Viserion now seems to move faster and also shoots a powerful blue flame, it's not going to be an easy battle. We predict that one or both of Dany's children will die in the struggle, but that they will bring down wight Viserion in the process. (If the dragons' names are any indication, it'll be Drogon who kills Viserion, just like Khal Drogo kills Viserys in season one.)

20 Cleganebowl will happen, y'all.
Cleganebowl will happen, y'all.
GOT fans have been hyping up the idea of "Cleganebowl" since the series began, waiting with bated breath for the moment when brothers the Hound and the Mountain will finally face off in a fight to the death. If it's ever going to happen, it'll happen in season eight . . . but considering the Hound's vaguely threatening warning about "who is coming" in the season seven finale, the Mountain seems to have other threats on his horizon.

21 Jaime will kill Cersei . . . in one form or another.
Jaime will kill Cersei . . . in one form or another.
Cersei's prophecy foretells that she will die at the hands of one of her brothers, and we have our money on Jaime. He clearly recognises Cersei's cruelty and growing madness, and he leaves her for good in the season seven finale . . . but should she embrace her Mad Queen tendencies in full, he may have to come back and become a queenslayer.

Of course, if Jaime doesn't choose to kill his sister, there's also another way for the prophecy to be fulfilled: by Arya wearing Jaime's face. Read that full theory here!

22 There will be a major change in the Night's Watch.
There will be a major change in the Night's Watch.
With the Wall crumbling and White Walkers already wandering into Westeros, the Night's Watch really has nothing left to guard against — they'll be needed south of the Wall to fight in the Great War now. Should the humans win the fight against the Night King and his undead army, will there even be a purpose for the Wall or a need for anybody to stand atop it? The future of the Night's Watch will be decided by the end of season eight; perhaps everybody's watch has ended.

23 Melisandre and Varys's ambiguous fates will be revealed.
Melisandre and Varys's ambiguous fates will be revealed.
Melisandre tells Varys in season seven that they both have a part to play in Westeros and are destined to die there. Whatever she means by this cryptic warning will come to light, and it stands to reason that neither of them will survive season eight.

24 We will learn the identity of the Night King.
We will learn the identity of the Night King.
The identity of the Night King has been a point of contention within the GOT fandom for seasons now — is it Bran? Is it the God of Death? Or is it somebody else? We're still not sure, but by the end of season eight, we certainly will be.

25 The Great War will end.
The Great War will end.
One way or another, it has to end. All that's left to see is whether the war for Westeros will be won by the living or the dead in season eight.

26 We will finally learn the identity of Azor Ahai.
We will finally learn the identity of Azor Ahai.
"The Prince That Was Promised" is the longest-standing Game of Thrones prophecy and must be resolved before the series ends. Therefore, we can expect to find out whether Azor Ahai is Daenerys, Ser Davos, Rhaegar Targaryen, Jon Snow, or one of the other candidates before the series finale.

27 Bronn will finally get a castle.
Bronn will finally get a castle.
It would be just cruel if he doesn't, right? Give the man his damn castle already.

