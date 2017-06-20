 Skip Nav
Those Hints Beyoncé Dropped About the Sex of Her Twins Turned Out to Be Totally True
Gender of Beyonce Knowles's Twins

Those Hints Beyoncé Dropped About the Sex of Her Twins Turned Out to Be Totally True

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed twins on Monday, June 12, and the internet is buzzing about whether the superstar gave birth to boys or girls. Well, according to TMZ, Blue Ivy now has a little brother and sister — the twins were born in an LA hospital, though doctors don't yet feel comfortable releasing them due to a "minor issue" that surfaced after their arrival.

Back in February, Beyoncé hinted at the sexes of her twins with her now-infamous pregnancy announcement; in the first photo of her growing belly, Beyoncé wore nothing but a burgundy-coloured Agent Provocateur bra with a tiny pink bow and blue Liviara undies, and eagle-eyed fans considered her mismatched look a clue that she was expecting a boy and a girl. Later on, Queen Bey dropped what appeared to be another hint about bringing a baby boy into her family when she shared a photo of herself wearing the same earrings from her "If I Were a Boy" video. Looks like the Beyhive was right — yet again.

Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles
