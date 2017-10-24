24/10/17 24/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet George and Amal Clooney With Amal's Mum on Red Carpet Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing 24 October, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty George and Amal Clooney made the LA premiere of Suburbicon a family affair on Sunday night. The couple, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June, hit the red carpet with Amal's mom, Baria, at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California. After Amal practically floated down the red carpet in her stunning dress, the trio posed for a few adorable photos together. George, who is a director and producer on the film, also gave Baria an adorable smile before they headed inside. George recently opened up about his family life with Amal to Extra, revealing their twins are already very different. "They're born with personalities," he said. "Ella is very elegant and dainty and she has these big beautiful eyes; she looks like Amal ... [Alexander]'s just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room; it's the funniest thing. He weighs three pounds more than his sister." So cute! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 1 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 2 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 3 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 4 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 5 / 6 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 6 / 6 Join the conversation Amal ClooneyCelebrity FamiliesRed CarpetCelebrity CouplesGeorge Clooney