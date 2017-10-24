 Skip Nav
Ads
Warning: Your Ovaries May Burst While Watching Jake Gyllenhaal as a Dad in This New Ad
Celebrity News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarised 1 Year After Paris Robbery
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II

George and Amal Clooney With Amal's Mum on Red Carpet

Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing

View In Slideshow
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Image Source: Getty

George and Amal Clooney made the LA premiere of Suburbicon a family affair on Sunday night. The couple, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June, hit the red carpet with Amal's mom, Baria, at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California. After Amal practically floated down the red carpet in her stunning dress, the trio posed for a few adorable photos together. George, who is a director and producer on the film, also gave Baria an adorable smile before they headed inside.

George recently opened up about his family life with Amal to Extra, revealing their twins are already very different. "They're born with personalities," he said. "Ella is very elegant and dainty and she has these big beautiful eyes; she looks like Amal ... [Alexander]'s just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room; it's the funniest thing. He weighs three pounds more than his sister." So cute!

Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
1 / 6
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
2 / 6
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
3 / 6
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
4 / 6
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
5 / 6
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
6 / 6
Join the conversation
Amal ClooneyCelebrity FamiliesRed CarpetCelebrity CouplesGeorge Clooney
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
The Royals
Prince Harry Is Surrounded by Women at a Charity Gala — and None of Them Are Meghan Markle
by Monica Sisavat
Nicole Kidman's Best Pictures 2017
Red Carpet
22 Times Nicole Kidman Was Having a Better Year Than Most of Us in 2017
by Monica Sisavat
Angelina Jolie With Her Daughters on the Red Carpet 2017
Celebrity Kids
Angelina Jolie Had a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughters at Her Movie Premiere
by Terry Carter
Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Dresses
Celebrity Style
Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Dress of All Time Had Her Just Shy of Naked
by Sarah Wasilak
Most Stylish Celebrities of 2017
Celebrity Style
Announcing the 20 Most Stylish Celebrities of 2017
by Randy Miller
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds