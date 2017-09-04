 Skip Nav
George and Amal Clooney at the Venice Film Festival 2017

George and Amal Look So in Love During Their First Public Appearance Since Becoming Parents

George and Amal Look So in Love During Their First Public Appearance Since Becoming Parents
Image Source: Getty

George and Amal Clooney were the picture of love when they stepped out at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Clad in a black tux, George was ever the gentleman as he opened the car door for Amal and led the way for her on the red carpet. To make matters even cuter, the couple exchanged a series of loving looks and held hands as they made their way inside. While the event marked the debut of George's latest film, Suburbicon, it also doubled as the couple's first public appearance since welcoming their twins, Alexander and Ella, back in June.

Earlier this week, George opened up about how his life has changed since their arrival, telling the Associated Press, "Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit. I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride. Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying."

Amal Clooney Venice Film Festival Celebrity PDA Red Carpet Celebrity Couples George Clooney
