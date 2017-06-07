 Skip Nav
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins 2017

George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!

George and Amal Clooney are officially parents! The couple, who got married in September 2014, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney, a girl and a boy, on Tuesday morning. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," the actor's publicist Stan Rosenfield said in a statement, jokingly adding, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days." Thankfully, the pair didn't name their newborns "Casa" and "Amigos" after George's Casamigos tequila brand, which he recently joked that Amal had forbidden him to do.

News of Amal's pregnancy first broke in February when The Talk host Julie Chen confirmed to the audience that the pair were expecting. Aside from receiving overwhelming support from their celebrity friends, George's mother revealed the sexes of their twins when she adorably spilled the beans during an interview with Vogue. Congrats to the happy couple!

Image Source: Getty / Stephanie Cardinale
