Kate Middleton Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
Kate Middleton Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids
Harry Styles and James Corden Reenact Titanic During Carpool Karaoke
May We All One Day Be as Carefree as Emily Ratajkowski in These Bikini Photos

George and Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures

Kate Middleton Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding

Kate Middleton Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding
Image Source: Getty

Pippa Middleton married her long-time boyfriend, financier James Matthews, in the UK on Saturday, and she enlisted the help of her niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, to help with her big day. Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids served as Pippa and James' page boy and flower girl, and they looked too cute for words. While Charlotte looked precious in a little white dress and flower crown, George rocked a puffy white shirt, tan pants, and knee-high socks. Charlotte also made sure to keep her flower petals in a handy white basket.

Before the ceremony, Kate appeared to give Charlotte a little pep talk before escorting her kids inside the church. She and Charlotte then shared a sweet moment of looking so excited when Pippa stepped out of the car in her gorgeous cap sleeved wedding gown. Once it was over, guests told reporters that the children were very well-behaved during the ceremony. We can only imagine George and Charlotte dancing the night away at the reception!

James MatthewsPrincess CharlotteThe British RoyalsPrince GeorgeCelebrity WeddingsWeddingKate MiddletonThe RoyalsPippa Middleton
