12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview

George on becoming a father: "The first thing you think is, 'I hope I don't screw this up.' I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way — we look out for one another and we care about one another. But you are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people's plights. Because that's the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy." Amal on the advice she'll give to her children: "Don’t be competitive." George on Amal being his life partner: "Every single day of my life, I just feel lucky. Lucky in my career. Lucky enough to have found the perfect partner. Sometimes in life it doesn't happen on your schedule, but you find the person that you were always supposed to be with. That's how I feel, and I know that's how Amal feels."
Image Source: Getty

George and Amal Clooney are one of the biggest couples in Hollywood, but they are also incredibly private people. While they usually shy away from talking to the press about their love, the actor made a sweet exception when he recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter at his Lake Como home. Aside from gushing about his relationship with Amal (including revealing the romantic way he proposed), he also opened up about his newborn twins, Alexander and Ella, and how fatherhood has changed him. Amal also revealed a few tidbits about their life together, and it all sounds so wonderfully normal. See their best quotes ahead.

