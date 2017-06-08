 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
George Clooney's Proud Parents Reveal New Details About His "Gorgeous" Twins
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
Gal Gadot
17 Badass Facts You Should Know About Literal Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
Jason Momoa
In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy
The Weeknd
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber

George Clooney's Mum and Dad's Quotes About His Twins 2017

George Clooney's Proud Parents Reveal New Details About His "Gorgeous" Twins

George Clooney has remained pretty quiet about the details surrounding his twins with wife Amal, but his parents, not so much. After George's mum, Nina, revealed the sexes of the babies to Vogue back in February, she and George's dad, Nick, spoke to Fox 19 reporter Tricia Macke about their "gorgeous, beautiful" grandchildren just a day after they were born. "They are gorgeous, and Nina swears the little boy has George's nose," Nick said after speaking to George and Amal over Skype. "They have dark hair, they look great. Amal is superwoman, she is just amazing. She was telling us just last week that she was as big as a house, but of course for her that would be a very small house."

Nick also revealed that he and Nina previously doubted whether George would ever have children of his own, adding,"When we met Amal, we got that figured out in a hurry. Just as I did, George married up. Both George and Amal are doing wonderfully well . . . and now, at long last, so are we." George and Amal named their new bundles of joy Alexander and Ella, which are way better than "Casa" and "Amigos" (the names of George's Casamigos tequila brand), which George recently joked that Amal had forbidden him to do.

Image Source: Getty / J. Vespa
Join the conversation
Nina ClooneyNick ClooneyCelebrity KidsCelebrity QuotesCelebrity FamiliesGeorge Clooney
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pride Month
25 People Reflect on What Pride Means to Them
by Alexandra Whiting
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd on a Date in NYC June 2017
The Weeknd
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber
by Brittney Stephens
Selena Gomez Quotes About The Weeknd May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Um, Did Selena Gomez Just Confess to Lying to The Weeknd?
by Monica Sisavat
Beyonce and Blue Ivy's Mother's Day Pictures 2017
Celebrity Kids
Beyoncé Celebrated Mother's Day in a Giant Pool of Sprinkles With Jay Z and Blue
by Monica Sisavat
Pink's Quotes About Her Family May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Pink's Daughter Delivered a Harsh Burn About One of Her Most Iconic Songs
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds