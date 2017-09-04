 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Celebrity Friendships
Here's a Truly Incredible Story About Princess Diana at a Michael Jackson Concert
Celebrity Friendships
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
Music
Taylor Swift Is Actually an Old Pro at Sneaking Hidden References Into Her Videos

George Clooney Talking About His Twin Children 2017

George Clooney Gushes Over Twins, Reveals Why He Gave Them "Normal" Names

George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Alexander and Ella back in June, and now we're learning a lot more about them. The proud dad recently opened up about their personalities during a sit down with Entertainment Tonight for his latest project, Suburbicon. "[Alexander] is a thug already," George declared. "He's a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats." As for Ella? George admits she's the total opposite of her twin brother. "She's very elegant, and all eyes," he gushed. "She looks like Amal, thank god."

George also revealed why he and Amal chose "normal" names for their kids — although there was that one time he joked about naming the twins after his tequila brand. "[We] didn't want to have really dumb names," he said. "We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names."

This isn't the first time the 56-year-old doting dad has opened up about fatherhood. George admitted to being on diaper duty and getting puked on frequently during an interview with the Associated Press. Sounds like George and Amal have their hands full with their two new bundles of joy!

Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson
Join the conversation
Amal ClooneyCelebrity QuotesGeorge Clooney
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Sheryl Sandberg Lunch With Facebook Group Admins
Sheryl Sandberg
Here's Why Facebook Groups Really Could Change the World — With a Little Help From Sheryl Sandberg
by Chelsea Hassler
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds