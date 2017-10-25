George Clooney's Manny, aka Matt Damon, Brings His Twins Out to Meet Jimmy Kimmel's Audience

 Skip Nav
George Clooney stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night to chat about his new movie Suburbicon, but as it usually happens with new parents, the conversation quickly turned to the actor's kids. George welcomed twins Ella and Alexander with his wife, Amal, in June, and asked Jimmy's audience if they wanted him to bring the little ones out to make their TV debut. After the crowd excitedly cheered, Matt Damon, aka George and Amal's "Manny," walked out pushing two strollers. "So, based on your physique, I guess your breastfeeding the children, too?" the host teased his long-time frenemy. Matt then had the last laugh when he went to reveal the kids, only to pull out his two middle fingers. "There they are — right there," he said. "This is Screw and this is You." Oh, boys. We love this immature and hilarious bickering way too much.

Late Night HighlightsCelebrity KidsJimmy Kimmel LiveJimmy KimmelMatt DamonGeorge Clooney
