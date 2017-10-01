01/10/17 01/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Group Halloween Costumes Gilmore Girls Costume Ideas 10 Gilmore Girls Costumes That Will Transport You Straight to Stars Hollow on Halloween 1 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection If you're just as obsessed with Gilmore Girls as we are, why not pay homage to all of your favorite characters on Halloween? From Lorelai to Rory, we have you covered for the perfectly "Gilmored" costume. So grab your cup of coffee and start talking a mile a minute, because Oct. 31 will be here before you know it. 1 Lorelai Gilmore What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A spaghetti strap tank top, jeans, boots, and a jean jacket. How to act: Like you need coffee in an IV, stat! Talk really fast and say a lot of witty one-liners. 1 / 11 2 Rory Gilmore What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A button up shirt, a plaid skirt, and a navy blazer with matching knee high socks and oxford shoes. How to act: Keep your nose in a book and make thoughtful pop culture references when appropriate. 2 / 11 3 Luke Danes What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A plaid shirt, jeans, and a backwards baseball cap. Always have a notepad for jotting down orders. How to act: Slightly cynical. Warn people about the risks of too much coffee. 3 / 11 4 Richard Gilmore What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A button down collared shirt with a bow tie, slacks, and a brown blazer. How to act: Keep a newspaper handy in case you want to read up on the stock market. 4 / 11 5 Emily Gilmore What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A well-tailored pant suit, pearl earrings, and a menacing grin. How to act: Snotty but proper. 5 / 11 6 Sookie St. James What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A chef uniform and your hair in pigtails with a matching bandana. How to act: Super giggly. Constantly bring up food in all of your conversations. 6 / 11 7 Dean Forester What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A turtle-neck sweater, cargo pants, and a black leather jacket. How to act: Like you're slightly misplaced. Bat your puppy-dog eyes at people. 7 / 11 8 Jess Mariano What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A t-shirt, jeans, Converse sneakers, and a jean or leather jacket. How to act: Like a bitter, troubled teen. 8 / 11 9 Michel Gerard What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A grey pinstripe suit with a collared shirt and gold tie. How to act: Talk in a French accent and be unapologetically rude to everyone. 9 / 11 10 Lane Kim What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection What to wear: A graphic tee of your favourite rock band, jeans, your hair half-up, and black glasses. Carry around a pair of drumsticks. How to act: Constantly talk about how your mother would not approve of the things you're doing. 10 / 11 Gilmore Girls Halloween Costumes What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection 11 / 11 Join the conversation Group Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesTVNostalgiaHalloween CostumesGilmore GirlsHalloween