 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Up Shirts, Watching Basketball Together
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Khloe Kardashian
Who Has Khloé Kardashian Dated? The Mum-to-Be Definitely Has a Soft Spot For Athletes
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Celebrities Are Pouring Their Hearts Out For Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Gilmore Girls Costume Ideas

10 Gilmore Girls Costumes That Will Transport You Straight to Stars Hollow on Halloween

View In Slideshow
10 Gilmore Girls Costumes That Will Transport You Straight to Stars Hollow on Halloween
Image Source: Everett Collection

If you're just as obsessed with Gilmore Girls as we are, why not pay homage to all of your favorite characters on Halloween? From Lorelai to Rory, we have you covered for the perfectly "Gilmored" costume. So grab your cup of coffee and start talking a mile a minute, because Oct. 31 will be here before you know it.

1 Lorelai Gilmore
Lorelai Gilmore
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A spaghetti strap tank top, jeans, boots, and a jean jacket.
  • How to act: Like you need coffee in an IV, stat! Talk really fast and say a lot of witty one-liners.
1 / 11
2 Rory Gilmore
Rory Gilmore
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A button up shirt, a plaid skirt, and a navy blazer with matching knee high socks and oxford shoes.
  • How to act: Keep your nose in a book and make thoughtful pop culture references when appropriate.
2 / 11
3 Luke Danes
Luke Danes
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A plaid shirt, jeans, and a backwards baseball cap. Always have a notepad for jotting down orders.
  • How to act: Slightly cynical. Warn people about the risks of too much coffee.
3 / 11
4 Richard Gilmore
Richard Gilmore
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A button down collared shirt with a bow tie, slacks, and a brown blazer.
  • How to act: Keep a newspaper handy in case you want to read up on the stock market.
4 / 11
5 Emily Gilmore
Emily Gilmore
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A well-tailored pant suit, pearl earrings, and a menacing grin.
  • How to act: Snotty but proper.
5 / 11
6 Sookie St. James
Sookie St. James
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A chef uniform and your hair in pigtails with a matching bandana.
  • How to act: Super giggly. Constantly bring up food in all of your conversations.
6 / 11
7 Dean Forester
Dean Forester
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A turtle-neck sweater, cargo pants, and a black leather jacket.
  • How to act: Like you're slightly misplaced. Bat your puppy-dog eyes at people.
7 / 11
8 Jess Mariano
Jess Mariano
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A t-shirt, jeans, Converse sneakers, and a jean or leather jacket.
  • How to act: Like a bitter, troubled teen.
8 / 11
9 Michel Gerard
Michel Gerard
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A grey pinstripe suit with a collared shirt and gold tie.
  • How to act: Talk in a French accent and be unapologetically rude to everyone.
9 / 11
10 Lane Kim
Lane Kim
Image Source: Everett Collection
  • What to wear: A graphic tee of your favourite rock band, jeans, your hair half-up, and black glasses. Carry around a pair of drumsticks.
  • How to act: Constantly talk about how your mother would not approve of the things you're doing.
10 / 11
Gilmore Girls Halloween Costumes
Gilmore Girls Halloween Costumes
Image Source: Everett Collection
11 / 11
Join the conversation
Group Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesTVNostalgiaHalloween CostumesGilmore GirlsHalloween
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds