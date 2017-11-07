The Girlfriend Experience Has Some of the Boldest Storytelling on TV Right Now

Look back on any of the TV shows you love, and often, they'll have one of these elements in common: interesting characters, a strong storyline, and touch on themes that make you empathise or feel something for. The construction of a world so far removed (or sometimes, close to) your own, other lives with which to become invested in . . . All of which contribute to what makes great entertainment great in the first place: escapism.

So it comes as no surprise that anyone who watches The Girlfriend Experience, available on Stan, gets immediately sucked in. The first season was premised on young lawyer Christine Reade's (Riley Keough) double life as a high-end escort, and though this was the main driver of the show, it wasn't all about the sex — although it was pretty graphic. No, what made the show such a hit was the cynical power-play, the combination of psychological and physical drama, the exploration of female empowerment and what's considered appropriate for women, all wrapped up in one evocative, alluring package best served cold.

The second season premiered on Stan on November 6, and although it still revolves around escorts, this time, producers Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimtz bring their talent to two separate storylines. The first, "Erica & Anna", and the second, "Bria". Each will drop at the same time on the network every week, but neither correlate. The former explores the relationship of a political finance director Erica (Anna Friel) and escort Anna (Louisa Krause), who Erica initially hires to provide intel on a client, but becomes romantically entangled with. The latter centres on Bria's (Carmen Ejogo) new life in witness protection in New Mexico, who, soon dissatisfied with hew new warehouse job, begins to slowly build a client base.

The two concurrent storylines are certainly an intriguing way to delve deeper into not only a hidden, sidelined world of society. The creators waste no time in throwing us into the deep end, so much that sometimes, you don't quite know how all the dots connect. Only one episode has aired of each story, but in "Erica & Anna", we're already witness to the back-door dealings of corrupt business relationships, abuses of power, and more boldly (and terrifyingly), overt portrayals of sexual pleasure at the expense of others. In both of the scenes involving Mark Novak, the camera rarely flinches from its position. Instead, it demands your full attention of what's taking place — however disgusting and uncomfortable it may be — on screen. One very quickly begins to see the role of sex here as a sort of power-begetting-power move.

Bria's storyline holds a more emphatic kind of charge — it's a softer, gradual exploration of her place in the world. Much of the premiere episode evolves around her coming to terms with her new home, job and town, as well as managing an emotional teenage stepdaughter, Kayla. It's a foreign, almost suffocating domain in contrast to that of stilettos and figure-hugging dresses she's known — we sense her frustrations through the form of haphazard flashbacks, random outbursts from her daughter and an overall sense of unease. You feel like she's on the verge of something, but can't put your finger on what it is.

This is part of the thrill, though: each reveal of new information over the episode keeps us guessing, wondering, that you watch on in order to see how all the pieces fit together, or just to find out more about where it's all going to go. And despite two vastly different worlds — one sterile and rampant with power, the other, secluded and filled with yearning — both seem to posit their leads as women who take charge about what they want and when they want it, however dysfunctional this may be at times.