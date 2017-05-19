 Skip Nav
The Glass Castle Trailer and Australian Release Date

The Glass Castle Adaptation Is Already Breaking Our Hearts Into a Million Pieces

Jeannette Walls's bestselling memoir is coming to the big screen, and the first trailer for The Glass Castle is every bit as moving as the book itself. Brie Larson is playing Jeannette, who grew up moving from town to town with her family of drifters. The narrative bounces between her unconventional childhood and her life as a successful journalist in New York City. Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts star as Jeanette's dysfunctional parents, along with Max Greenfield (New Girl) as her fiancé. The adaptation opens on Aug. 11!

The Glass CastleBrie LarsonMovie TrailersWoody HarrelsonMovies
