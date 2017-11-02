 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together

Gogglebox Australia Cast Interviews 2017

"We Don't Actually Live Together!" + 21 Other Things to Know About the Cast of Gogglebox

View In Slideshow
"We Don't Actually Live Together!" + 21 Other Things to Know About the Cast of Gogglebox
Image Source: Network Ten

It's hard to find a person who doesn't like Gogglebox. The family-friendly TV show has got to be one of the most crowd-pleasing formats of all time, not least because of the stellar cast that's been pulled together and flowing flawlessly for almost three years.

While the 11 different groups of couples, pairs and families don't know each other, they bounce off one other like a dream — and for the audience, it feels like they're an extension of the conversations we all have in our very own homes.

Related
Watch: The Gogglebox Stars Dissect Pauline Hanson's Latest Speech

To get to know them a little better, we asked them all the same two questions. See what they had to reveal below!

Matty, Sarah Marie and Jad
Matty, Sarah Marie and Jad
Image Source: Network Ten

What do you want Australia to know about you?

That all three of us are unfiltered and genuinely passionate people, who talk with our hands and definitely our hearts. Especially when food is involved.

What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?

We have to say our first episode. We didn't know what to expect and we were all slightly anxious to see ourselves on TV, none of us could remember anything we had said and we were curious to see what would make it to air. Once it aired, all our phones started going off, with people quoting Sarah's "bomb squad" comment, Matty's "$5k? That's a run to the chicken shop for my family" comment and Jad's "Reverse cam? Has she been riding a horse her whole life" comment. We were seeing tweets, memes, Instagram Stories and hundreds of comments online. It was such a surreal experience, all of a sudden the things we are saying on our couch are being said by thousands of people — we were a little shocked and it's definitely a moment we will never forget.

1 / 11
Anastasia and Faye
Anastasia and Faye
Image Source: Network Ten

What do you want Australia to know about you?

Anastasia: When I make toast I wait for it to cool down to a certain temperature before I butter it.

Faye: We're Greek girls, born and bred in Melbourne, and I love everything about our Greek culture now that we are "grown-ups." We do muck about a lot and don't take things too seriously. There's nothing more enjoyable than having our friends and family over and putting on a big outdoor spread.

What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?

Faye: I would say the segment with Orlando Bloom, we were in fits of laughter and still giggling about it!

Anastasia: Doing Gogglebox with my mum was also was very special.

2 / 11
The Delpechitra Family
The Delpechitra Family
Image Source: Network Ten

What do you want Australia to know about you?

We would like Australia to know that by some miracle Vestal just got her green P's and to check us out on Instagram if they like.

What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?

Our favourite moment was when Dad said that his grandmother used to sniff a substance out of the snuff box that she passed down to him. That was so funny and random for us to hear, we all lost it laughing.

3 / 11
The Silbery Family
The Silbery Family
Image Source: Network Ten

What do you want Australia to know about you?

That we spend a LOT of time together on and off the couch! We drive each other bananas but love each other dearly.

What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?

When Emmie said she knew what an orgy was but when asked to explain it, said it was the pleasure you experience from sex! Haha, not an orgasm, an orgy! She had no idea!

4 / 11
Angie and Yvie
Angie and Yvie
Image Source: Network Ten

What do you want Australia to know about you?

We are SO passionate about stopping puppy mills. Yes, everyone knows we love dogs but I don't think people realise how much we try and fight the good fight about banning puppy mills. A puppy mill is a large-scale commercial dog-breeding facility where profit is given priority over the wellbeing of the dogs. Hence our [social media] tagging of #adoptdontshop and #fosteringsaveslives. So stop buying your designer dogs, people, and start saving lives!

What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?

Yvie: The most memorable moment was when we watched the Syrian refugees that were taken in by that beautiful German town — they welcomed them and made them feel human and wanted. It was so beautiful to watch all the [Gogglebox] houses react to that and it is such a shame we don't do the same here in Australia.

Angie: Oh and the time Yvie scared the shit out of me, our dogs and her deaf dog, by screaming bloody murder for Friday 13th. Leo and I are still in recovery.

5 / 11
Adam and Symon
Adam and Symon
Image Source: Network Ten

What do you want Australia to know about you?

Symon: Maybe the one thing they wouldn’t know is that we don't actually live together. Adam has just very sneakily copied one of my keys so he always ends up on my couch when I get home from work (and the pantry has curiously always been raided).

What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?

Adam: Watching an RBT — I think — episode when a man is arrested and sent to jail after drink driving while trying to go to Subway. One of the sons in the family says, "He didn’t get his foot long," and the dad says, "Oh, he will." Hilarious. Just dead-pan response and brilliant. Probably that and organ donation, all the way back in season one. It's a really important topic that people take for granted. Anything that brings awareness to it is a positive thing for society.

6 / 11
The Jackson Family
The Jackson Family
Image Source: Network Ten

What do you want Australia to know about you?

Although we are usually running around from sport, to schools, to work, et cetera like a lot of other people, one of our favourite times of the day is dinner time. We make sure whenever possible we all sit together talking, eating, and laughing together (or at each other).

What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?

We have spent a lot of time laughing so hard that at times we end up crying, but one of our most memorable moments to date would have to be when we were watching MKR and one of the guys was dressed in clothing that looked like traditional American Indian. Grant asked what would be a good Indian name for him, and Corey came out with the name "Raj." He has not been able to live it down.

7 / 11
The Dalton Family
The Dalton Family
Image Source: Network Ten

What do you want Australia to know about you?

Kate: Gogglebox has been a wonderful learning experience for all of us but especially positive for our kids. They are far more confident in public because of this journey and the kind words from most of the audience. It has allowed them to break the ice in many social settings as people feel they know them well.

What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?

Matt: Not sure if it's a favourite moment but certainly an impactful one — the ABC Four Corners show on the MH370 Malaysia Airlines crash. The story is so sad and shocking, showing how random and delicate life can be and that anything can happen without notice or reason. Compounding the story is that I travel on planes often for work — which had the kids picturing myself as one of the victims. It made them think about what "dad" means to them, especially if I were suddenly taken away by tragedy. Fair to say a whole box of Kleenex disappeared that evening!

8 / 11
Keith and Lee
Keith and Lee
Image Source: Network Ten

What do you want Australia to know about you?

That we aren't anything special, we are just like most ordinary Aussies. What you see is what you get.

What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?

There have been so many memorable moments over the past five seasons, but the one that stayed with us is the Lindt Café siege on December 15 and 16, 2014, in Sydney. We watched a 60 Minutes program on it in our very first episode. Innocent people going about their business and a mad man goes berserk, taking them hostage and resulting in two people dying. One by his hand and the other by accidental gunfire. It has left a huge impact on us.

9 / 11
Mick and Di
Mick and Di
Image Source: Network Ten

What do you want Australia to know about you?

Di: I believe that you don't need to show all your cards. Reserve some to keep people wondering.

What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?

Mick: Definitely the Archibald Prize segment from this season.

10 / 11
Wayne and Tom
Wayne and Tom
Image Source: Network Ten

What do you want Australia to know about you?

Wayne: What you see is what you get. We are just two down-to-earth suburban dads enjoying the life we have built together. Tom always talks through every show and I spend the rest of time explaining what's happening.

What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?

Tom: It would definitely have to be time we were watching Married At First Sight. The episode was about two Aussie guys getting married in New Zealand. In a broken voice and with tears in his eyes, Wayne turned to me and said, 'All mum wanted was to see us married and now she will never get to see it." Wayne's mother had passed away six months earlier. I held his hand and looked into his beautiful blues eyes and said, "One day we will."

Gogglebox Season 6 airs Wednesdays at 7.30 p.m. on Foxtel's Lifestyle channel and Thursdays at 8.30 p.m. on Network Ten.

11 / 11
Join the conversation
GoggleboxTVAustralian TVReality TV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Interviews
Getting to Know Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things 2's New (Rebel) Jock in Town
by Ashling Lee
Sean Astin Joke About The Goonies in Stranger Things
Sean Astin
Sean Astin Slipped a Very Sneaky Joke About The Goonies Into Stranger Things
by Quinn Keaney
Reactions to The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Finale
The Bachelorette
Twitter Is the Place to Be During The Bachelorette Finale
by Ashling Lee
Sophie Monk Bachelorette Dresses
Celebrity Style
Sophie Monk's Black Cut-Out Gown Is All We Care About Today
by Kate McGregor
How to Manage Depression at Work
Emotional and Mental Health
This Worrying Workplace Study Will Motivate You to Check Up on Your Mental Health
by Florie Mwanza
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds