"We Don't Actually Live Together!" + 21 Other Things to Know About the Cast of Gogglebox

What do you want Australia to know about you?
We are SO passionate about stopping puppy mills. Yes, everyone knows we love dogs but I don't think people realise how much we try and fight the good fight about banning puppy mills. A puppy mill is a large-scale commercial dog-breeding facility where profit is given priority over the wellbeing of the dogs. Hence our [social media] tagging of #adoptdontshop and #fosteringsaveslives. So stop buying your designer dogs, people, and start saving lives!
What's your most memorable Gogglebox moment so far?
Yvie: The most memorable moment was when we watched the Syrian refugees that were taken in by that beautiful German town — they welcomed them and made them feel human and wanted. It was so beautiful to watch all the [Gogglebox] houses react to that and it is such a shame we don't do the same here in Australia.
Angie: Oh and the time Yvie scared the shit out of me, our dogs and her deaf dog, by screaming bloody murder for Friday 13th. Leo and I are still in recovery.