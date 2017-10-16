16/10/17 16/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Goldfinch The Goldfinch Movie Cast The Goldfinch Movie Has Found Its 2 Leads 16 October, 2017 by Ashling Lee 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow The film adaptation of Donna Tartt's The Goldfinch has been garnering plenty of buzz ever since rights were secured by Warner Bros. back in 2014. It was announced last year that John Crowley — of True Detective and Brooklyn fame — would be on board to direct, and now, we're getting word on the stars who will be bringing the characters to life. Tartt's Pulitzer prize-winning novel tells the story of Theo Decker, a young boy who survives a terrorist attack and finds himself entangled in various crimes later in her life. According to Variety, the film is set to begin production in 2018. A release date is yet to be confirmed, but keep reading to see who's signed on so far! Ansel Elgort as Theodore Decker Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy From swerving around in high-speed getaway cars in Baby Driver to stepping in the shoes of an art thief, Ansel Elgort will take on the lead of Theo Decker. Having starred in other book-to-screen films Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars, The Goldfinch will be yet another acclaimed adaptation under his belt. 1 / 2 Aneurin Barnard as Boris Pavlikovsky Image Source: Getty / Darren Gerrish/BFC Boris, Theo's delinquent Russian friend and close confidante, will be played by Welshman Aneurin Barnard. You'll recognise him from various television mini-series like War and Peace and The White Queen, and most recently, his role as Gibson in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. 2 / 2 Join the conversation The GoldfinchAnsel ElgortMovies