The Goldfinch Movie Has Found Its 2 Leads

The film adaptation of Donna Tartt's The Goldfinch has been garnering plenty of buzz ever since rights were secured by Warner Bros. back in 2014. It was announced last year that John Crowley — of True Detective and Brooklyn fame — would be on board to direct, and now, we're getting word on the stars who will be bringing the characters to life.

Tartt's Pulitzer prize-winning novel tells the story of Theo Decker, a young boy who survives a terrorist attack and finds himself entangled in various crimes later in her life. According to Variety, the film is set to begin production in 2018. A release date is yet to be confirmed, but keep reading to see who's signed on so far!