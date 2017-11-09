Goldie Hawn Dancing to This Classic Grease Song Will Bring You Pure Joy

A post shared by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on Nov 3, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe recently shared footage of Goldie Hawn dancing to "You're the One That I Want" on Instagram, and it's golden. In the clip, the 71-year-old actress, also known as Kate Hudson's mum, appears to perform a choreographed routine with a few other dancers, which isn't surprising given her early days as a young ballet dancer. Watch the video above and prepare to receive pure joy, then take a look back at Goldie's Hollywood evolution over the years.