Goldie Hawn Dancing Instagram Video November 2017

Goldie Hawn Dancing to This Classic Grease Song Will Bring You Pure Joy

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe recently shared footage of Goldie Hawn dancing to "You're the One That I Want" on Instagram, and it's golden. In the clip, the 71-year-old actress, also known as Kate Hudson's mum, appears to perform a choreographed routine with a few other dancers, which isn't surprising given her early days as a young ballet dancer. Watch the video above and prepare to receive pure joy, then take a look back at Goldie's Hollywood evolution over the years.

