 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
Emily Ratajkowski Bikini Pictures
May We All One Day Be as Carefree as Emily Ratajkowski in These Bikini Photos
Celebrity Instagrams
See the First Adorable Photo From Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Wedding
The Royals
Prince Charles May Never Have Married Diana If This Hadn't Happened
NSW Police
Bow Down: This Is the Man Behind the NSW Police Force Facebook Posts

Goldie Hawn in Harper's Bazaar June 2017

Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days

View in slideshow
Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
Image Sources: Everett Collection and Harper's Bazaar / Terry Richardson

Goldie Hawn returned to the big screen after 15 years in this month's mother-daughter comedy Snatched alongside Amy Schumer. The 71-year-old has been hitting the press rounds hard, and continued her streak of giving insightful, hilarious interviews in the June issue of Harper's Bazaar. In addition to looking stunning on the cover, Goldie also showed off a few moves for the inside shot, which calls back to her days as a young go-go dancer and star of the '60s sketch comedy Laugh-In.

Related
Goldie Hawn's Hollywood Evolution Proves Her Life Has Always Been, Well, Golden

In her interview, Goldie recalls being approached by the editor of a women's magazine during her time on the show, when she was just 22 years old. "[She] came up to me and said, 'Don't you feel terrible that you're playing a dumb blonde?'" Goldie was stunned, but not deterred. "I said, 'I don't understand that question because I'm already liberated. Liberation comes from the inside.'" See Goldie's new Harper's shot side by side with some of her Laugh-In moments for undeniable proof that she's still got it.

Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
Image Source: Harper's Bazaar / Terry Richardson
1 / 8
Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
Image Source: Everett Collection
2 / 8
Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
Image Source: Harper's Bazaar / Terry Richardson
3 / 8
Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
Image Source: Everett Collection
4 / 8
Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
Image Source: Harper's Bazaar / Terry Richardson
5 / 8
Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
Image Source: Everett Collection
6 / 8
Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
Image Source: Everett Collection
7 / 8
Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
Image Source: Everett Collection
8 / 8
Join the conversation
NostalgiaGoldie HawnHarper's Bazaar
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Lunges
3 Lunge Variations Perfect For Toned Legs and a Perky Butt!
by Michael De Medeiros
Most Expensive House in the United States 2017
Real Estate
You Have to See the Most Expensive House in the US to Believe How Extra It Is
by Victoria Messina
Bubble Dome Houses in Ireland
Hotels
This Bubble Dome House Is a Real-Life Snow Globe — and You Can Stay Overnight!
by Victoria Messina
Facebook Stories
Tech News
Your News Feed Is About to Look Super Different — Here's Why
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Will Charlie Hunnam Be on Game of Thrones?
TV
Wait, What?! Charlie Hunnam Turned Down Game of Thrones
by Laura Marie Meyers
Tech Tips
The 1 Tip You Need to Use If You Want to Block a Friend Without Them Knowing
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pictures of Goldie Hawn Over the Years
Celebrity Evolutions
Goldie Hawn's Hollywood Evolution Proves Her Life Has Always Been, Well, Golden
by Brittney Stephens
Amazing Ways to Use Facebook Messenger
Tech Tips
6 Ways You're Not Using Messenger But Should Be
by Alexandra Whiting
Pac-Man Nail Art Ideas
Nails
These "Pac-Manicures" Are Here to Take You on a Trip Down Memory Lane
by Victoria Messina
Kourtney Kardashian Swimsuits 2017
Celebrity Style
Kourtney Kardashian Keeps It 100 With Her Swimsuit Game
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Man Sues Woman For Texting During Movie Date
Online Dating
True Story: Man Sues Woman For Texting During Their First Date at at the Movies
by Laura Marie Meyers
Bill Gates on The Better Angels of Our Nature
Books
Bill Gates Calls This "the Most Inspiring Book" He's Ever Read
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds