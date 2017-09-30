 Skip Nav
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Khloe Kardashian
Who Has Khloé Kardashian Dated? The Mum-to-Be Definitely Has a Soft Spot For Athletes
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Celebrities Are Pouring Their Hearts Out For Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think

Gory Horror Movies on Netflix

Only People With Nerves of Steel Will Be Able to Watch Every Horror Movie on This List

View In Slideshow
Train to Busan
Image Source: Everett Collection

If your idea of a horror movie is a tense, psychological thriller, then we suggest you stop reading, because we're here to discuss the scariest, goriest, most in-your-face horror movies currently streaming on Netflix. From blood-soaked slashers to horror anthology movies that might scar you forever, we combed through all the scary movies Netflix has to offer to unearth the best and the bloodiest.

1 The Black Room
The Black Room
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: A couple's new dream home turns into a living, breathing nightmare when they discover an evil spirit in the basement.

Notable gore: The violent deaths of two repairmen.

1 / 30
2 The Devil's Dolls
The Devil's Dolls
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: A detective gets the worst case of his life when he tries to stop a serial killer, whose cursed set of dolls ends up in the worst possible hands.

Notable gore: Stabbings, drownings, and immolation, oh my!

2 / 30
3 An American Werewolf in London
An American Werewolf in London
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: A London backpacker survives a brutal werewolf attack that leaves his friend dead but finds that his life comes with a price — now he, too, is a bloodthirsty beast.

Notable gore: The process of transforming into a werewolf is NOT a pretty one.

3 / 30
4 Dreamcatcher
Dreamcatcher
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: If sci-fi is your thing, then you've come to the right place. Not only is the whole film about an alien invasion, but it's also based on Stephen King's novel. So you know it's good.

Notable gore: A snake-like alien savagely tearing apart a man on the toilet (extremely rude).

4 / 30
5 Starry Eyes
Starry Eyes
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: An aspiring actress suffering from trichotillomania gets the lead part in a movie, but the price of her newfound stardom is much higher than she's anticipating.

Notable gore: Someone vomiting up maggots.

5 / 30
6 The Human Centipede
The Human Centipede
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: An evil doctor (Dieter Laser) kidnaps three extremely unfortunate humans for his cruel, ridiculously disgusting medical experiment. Netflix also has the franchise's third installment, if you want to punish yourself further.

Notable gore: Have you never heard of The Human Centipede before?

6 / 30
7 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: There's no better time to catch up on Leatherface's early, cannibalistic exploits, since a new origin story is headed to theaters. This one stars Jordana Brewster and is a little bit silly, but it's still enjoyable (if you're into seeing young, gorgeous people get hacked to bits, that is).

Notable gore: A meat hook getting lodged in someone's shoulder is just the tip of the iceberg.

7 / 30
8 Sleepy Hollow
Sleepy Hollow
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: If you love the hit TV show, you should definitely check out Tim Burton's take on the classic Washington Irving tale.

Notable gore: A tree gushing blood, a beheading, and Christopher Walken's teeth.

8 / 30
9 Holidays
Holidays
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: Holidays consists of eight short films dedicated to different holidays, directed by a mix of unknown and established directors (*cough* Kevin Smith *cough*). It's a bit uneven, but it's guaranteed to ruin at least a few of your favourite days of the year . . . in the best way possible.

Notable gore: Someone's heart getting ripped out with a box cutter, as well as a creature that's a mix between a crucified Jesus and the Easter Bunny. Naturally.

9 / 30
10 Honeymoon
Honeymoon
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: Game of Thrones's Rose Leslie ditches Westeros for a secluded cabin in the woods on her honeymoon, but she ends up encountering some unexpected visitors.

Notable gore: The main character pulling a long, bloody tentacle out of a place that a long, bloody tentacle should not be.

10 / 30
11 Clown
Clown
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: The premise of this movie might sound a little lame — a man unwittingly wears a cursed clown costume, is transformed into a kid-hungry demon — but it's surprisingly smart (and absolutely disgusting).

Notable gore: So. Much. Body. Horror. Watching the "clown" tear off his "nose" will haunt you for the rest of your days.

11 / 30
12 Hellraiser
Hellraiser
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: If you get sick of the mindless stabbing Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers dole out, consider Hellraiser, which introduces a creature that's wickedly smart and very deadly.

Notable gore: Prepare yourself for some majorly flayed corpses.

12 / 30
13 The Void
The Void
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: After rushing an injured man to a nearly empty hospital, a police officer finds himself trapped within along with an otherworldly evil.

Notable gore: A woman being impregnated with a sinister fetus, which explodes out of her not long after.

13 / 30
14 V/H/S
V/H/S
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: Found-footage fans, rejoice: here's an anthology film just for you. V/H/S has an interesting setup, and although it falters on the execution of a few of its scares, it's a pretty decent horror outing. A group of thieves break into a house and come across a pile of five cursed VHS tapes (yes, à la The Ring), and both the thieves and the audience get to watch each video together. It's worth watching for the first two shorts: "Amateur Night" and "Second Honeymoon."

Notable gore: A man getting a very precious piece of his anatomy ripped off by a vengeful hookup.

14 / 30
15 V/H/S/2
V/H/S/2
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: Like the first in the series, V/H/S/2 is linked by one overarching found-footage narrative but dives into five individual tales.

Notable gore: Director Gareth Evans's story about an Indonesian cult, "Safe Haven," is scarring, as is "A Ride in the Park," about a zombie apocalypse.

15 / 30
16 A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: The 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street introduces us to Freddy Krueger, a petrifying child killer who stalks the dreams (er, nightmares) of a group of teenagers.

Notable gore: A young Johnny Depp getting sucked into a bed and turned into a volcano of blood and guts.

16 / 30
17 Children of the Corn
Children of the Corn
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: Even Stephen King's short stories translate to terrifying full-length pictures. Children of the Corn is about a group of murderous children, so expect to say goodbye to restful sleep for a bit.

Notable gore: A heaping pile of dead adults.

17 / 30
18 Scream
Scream
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: Whether you've yet to see this horror classic or you just have a little craven for a good old-fashioned slasher, there's no better time to queue up Scream, which follows a group of teenagers trying to outwit a masked serial killer.

Notable gore: Someone being hung from a tree and disemboweled.

18 / 30
19 Hush
Hush
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: Easily one of the best horror movies of last year, Hush follows a deaf, mute writer over the course of one night as she's hunted by a masked maniac.

Notable gore: Multiple people getting shot by a crossbow, King Joffrey-style.

19 / 30
20 XX
XX
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: This horror anthology has a f*cked-up story to suit each and every scary movie aficionado's taste.

Notable gore: There are some issues with fingernails in the "Her Only Living Son" short.

20 / 30
21 Would You Rather
Would You Rather
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: A sadistic billionaire forces a group of people to answer life's tough questions: would you rather slit your own eyeball open with a razor or get your hand blown up by a stick of dynamite? Fun.

Notable gore: See examples above.

21 / 30
22 The Houses October Built
The Houses October Built
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: A group of friends go on a road trip to find the best haunted houses in this found-footage film but stumble upon a group who takes scaring other people way, way too seriously.

Notable gore: A tongue getting cut out.

22 / 30
23 The Omen
The Omen
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: A pint-sized antichrist terrorises the lives of the adults around him in this 1976 classic.

Notable gore: A cameraman gets viciously decapitated.

23 / 30
24 House on Willow Street
House on Willow Street
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: You're Next's Sharni Vinson appears in this movie about a group of kidnappers whose most recent victim is much more horrifying than they realise.

Notable gore: A man casually wandering around with giant shards of glass sticking out of his eyes.

24 / 30
25 Here Alone
Here Alone
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: The indie film follows a woman named Ann (Lucy Walters) as she tries to survive alone in the wilds of upstate New York after escaping an outbreak of a mysterious virus that turns the infected into 28 Days Later-esque zombies (read: fast as hell).

Notable gore: The aforementioned zombies chowing down on humans.

25 / 30
26 The Wailing
The Wailing
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: After a mysterious disease overtakes a small village, a police officer sets out to find a cure when his daughter is infected.

Notable gore: Someone getting stabbed in the head with a gardening tool.

26 / 30
27 The Shining
The Shining
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: Stanley Kubrick's atmospheric imagining of Stephen King's horror novel about a writer and his family all alone at a haunted, isolated hotel will make you scared of things you never even considered before (ex: twins, bathtubs, Apollo 11, etc.).

Notable gore: A tsunami of blood exploding out of an elevator.

27 / 30
28 The ABCs of Death
The ABCs of Death
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: The ABCs of Death is an ambitious collection, made up of 26 short films from 26 different writers and directors with titles like "A Is For Apocalypse," "B Is For Bigfoot," and so on.

Notable gore: A stomach-churning dog attack.

28 / 30
29 Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: A group of vacationers come across a remote scientific facility on the island they're exploring and accidentally release a flesh-eating virus.

Notable gore: Flesh deteriorating at alarming rates.

29 / 30
30 Train to Busan
Train to Busan
Image Source: Everett Collection

What you're in for: This South Korean zombie movie was a box office hit, for good reason. The terrifyingly claustrophobic horror film centers on a father and daughter who must survive a gory outbreak of the undead on a lengthy train journey to the country's only remaining safe city.

Notable gore: Zombies killing people, people killing zombies, and probably your own heart shattering to bits at the end.

30 / 30
Join the conversation
Netflix RoundupHorrorNetflixMoviesHalloween
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Stay at Home Moms
How Dare Anyone Define Me as a "Homemaker" — Let Alone My Own Husband
by Andrea Remke
Halloween Movie Couples Costumes
Easy Halloween Costumes
18 Ways For You and Your Boo to Channel a Spooky Movie Couple This Halloween
by Tara Block
Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Band
Wedding
The Surprising Secret You Might Not Know About Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Ring
by Sarah Wasilak
Riverdale Group Costume
Riverdale
The Easy, DIY Riverdale Costumes You'll Want to Rock With Your BFFs
by Laura Marie Meyers
Lady Gaga Five Foot Two Documentary Details
Celebrity Instagrams
The Emotional First Trailer For Lady Gaga's Five Foot Two Documentary Has Arrived
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds