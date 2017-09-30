Only People With Nerves of Steel Will Be Able to Watch Every Horror Movie on This List

What you're in for: Found-footage fans, rejoice: here's an anthology film just for you. V/H/S has an interesting setup, and although it falters on the execution of a few of its scares, it's a pretty decent horror outing. A group of thieves break into a house and come across a pile of five cursed VHS tapes (yes, à la The Ring), and both the thieves and the audience get to watch each video together. It's worth watching for the first two shorts: "Amateur Night" and "Second Honeymoon."
Notable gore: A man getting a very precious piece of his anatomy ripped off by a vengeful hookup.