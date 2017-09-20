20/9/17 20/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Gossip Girl Where Are They Now Gossip Girl: Where Are the Stars Now? 20 September, 2017 by Maggie Pehanick 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection It's been ten years since Gossip Girl first premiered, and we still miss it. Those Upper East Siders were a big part of our lives for six seasons, and since Gossip Girl was revealed, they've gone their separate ways. Two of the leading men have continued acting, while the queen bees of New York City have gotten married and had babies. So much has changed! In honour of the show's anniversary, take a look below to see the cast as they were, and find out what they're all up to now. Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Everett Collection
1 / 36
Blake Lively Now

Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill
Lively has several movies on tap including a thriller called All I See Is You. She also started a lifestyle website called Preserve, before shutting it down not long after. Oh, Lively has also been super busy being married to Ryan Reynolds and producing two beautiful children.
2 / 36
Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf

Image Source: Everett Collection
3 / 36
Leighton Meester Now

Image Source: Getty / C Flanigan
Meester married fellow teen icon Adam Brody in 2014, and she's been laying low after giving birth to a baby girl. (That's right; Seth married Blair.) This year she made a return to TV with the Fox comedy Making History but, sadly, it was cancelled.
4 / 36
Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey

Image Source: Everett Collection
5 / 36
Penn Badgley Now

Image Source: Getty / Cindy Ord
Since retiring from Gossip Girl, Badgley tied the knot with Domino Kirke, and has mostly been focusing on his music with his band, MOTHXR. However, you can catch him on Lifetime's new series You, about a bookstore manager who uses social media to grow closer to the girl he's crushing on. Sounds like Lonely Boy is still up to his old tricks.
6 / 36
Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald

Image Source: Everett Collection
7 / 36
Chace Crawford Now Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire
Crawford had a brief stint on ABC's Blood & Oil before its cancellation in 2015. He is set to star in a crime drama called Riptide with Val Kilmer next.
8 / 36
Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass

Image Source: Everett Collection
9 / 36
Ed Westwick Now

Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire
In 2015, Westwick appeared on ABC's short-lived series Wicked City. He most recently starred on the TV reboot of Snatch alongside fellow Brit Rupert Grint, and has a critically-acclaimed comedy on Netflix called White Gold.
10 / 36
Kelly Rutherford as Lily van der Woodsen Image Source: Everett Collection
11 / 36
Kelly Rutherford Now

Image Source: Getty / Brad Barket
Rutherford has been sticking to the small screen recently, appearing on Being Mary Jane, Quantico, and Jane the Virgin.
12 / 36
Matthew Settle as Rufus Humphrey

Image Source: Everett Collection
13 / 36
Matthew Settle Now

Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman
Settle has been in a few smaller films like Marshall's Miracle and the TV movie Paper Angels.
14 / 36
Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey

Image Source: Everett Collection
15 / 36
Taylor Momsen Now Image Source: Getty / Bill McCay
Momsen has put her acting career on hold to pursue music with her band, The Pretty Reckless. After the release of their third studio album, Who You Selling For, they embarked on their fourth headlining tour.
16 / 36
Jessica Szohr as Vanessa Abrams

Image Source: Everett Collection
17 / 36
Jessica Szohr Now

Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Szohr has been juggling movies and TV, appearing in films like Ted 2 as well as the medical drama Complications on the USA Network and Kingdom. She most recently made a guest-appearance in the Twin Peaks reboot.
18 / 36
Zuzanna Szadkowski as Dorota Kishlovsky Image Source: Everett Collection
19 / 36
Zuzanna Szadkowski Now

Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth
Szadkowski is all over the place, popping up on Elementary and Girls. She also appeared on The Good Wife!
20 / 36
Connor Paolo as Eric van der Woodsen

Image Source: Everett Collection
21 / 36
Connor Paolo Now

Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta
Paolo jumped from Gossip Girl to Revenge in 2011, where he starred as Declan Porter for two seasons. He has a new show in the works called Business Doing Pleasure.
22 / 36
Kaylee DeFer as Ivy Dickens

Image Source: Everett Collection
23 / 36
Kaylee DeFer Now Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen
DeFer reprised her role as Casey (the wife of Rachel Bilson's character) on How I Met Your Mother in 2013. She also starred in a 2013 thriller called Darkroom.
24 / 36
Amanda Setton as Penelope Shafai

Image Source: Everett Collection
25 / 36
Amanda Setton Now

Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
After wrapping Hawaii Five-0 in 2015, she made an appearance as Bootsy Durbrige on Beauty and the Beast's final season.
26 / 36
Margaret Colin as Eleanor Waldorf

Image Source: Everett Collection
27 / 36
Margaret Colin Now Image Source: Getty / Gary Gershoff
Since 2012, Colin has appeared on Veep, Shades of Blue, and Younger.
28 / 36
Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks

Image Source: Everett Collection
29 / 36
Michelle Trachtenberg Now

Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix
Since Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg has popped up on NCIS: Los Angeles and Sleepy Hollow. She was also in Sister Cities in 2016, alongside Amy Smart, Troian Bellisario, and Stana Katic.
30 / 36
Robert John Burke as Bart Bass

Image Source: Everett Collection
31 / 36
Robert John Burke Now Image Source: Getty / Matthew Eisman
Burke has a recurring role as Ed Tucker on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He will also appear in the drama We Only Know So Much sometime this year.
32 / 36
Elizabeth Hurley as Diana Payne

Image Source: Everett Collection
33 / 36
Elizabeth Hurley Now

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
One thing is for sure, Hurley looks exactly like she did on the show. Since Gossip Girl, she's been appearing on the E! original scripted series The Royals as Queen Helena.
34 / 36
Sebastian Stan as Carter Baizen

Image Source: Everett Collection
35 / 36
Sebastian Stan Now Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper
While he appeared on Once Upon a Time as the Mad Hatter, his most notable role since the show has to be Bucky Barnes in the Marvel movies.
36 / 36

TVNostalgiaChace CrawfordLeighton MeesterBlake LivelyGossip Girl