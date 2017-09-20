 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Instagrams
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"
Award Season
Riz Ahmed Celebrates His Emmy Win With a Rousing Speech on Prejudice and Injustice

Gossip Girl Where Are They Now

Gossip Girl: Where Are the Stars Now?

View In Slideshow
Gossip Girl: Where Are the Stars Now?
Image Source: Everett Collection

It's been ten years since Gossip Girl first premiered, and we still miss it. Those Upper East Siders were a big part of our lives for six seasons, and since Gossip Girl was revealed, they've gone their separate ways. Two of the leading men have continued acting, while the queen bees of New York City have gotten married and had babies. So much has changed! In honour of the show's anniversary, take a look below to see the cast as they were, and find out what they're all up to now.

Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen
Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen
Image Source: Everett Collection
1 / 36
Blake Lively Now
Blake Lively Now
Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill

Lively has several movies on tap including a thriller called All I See Is You. She also started a lifestyle website called Preserve, before shutting it down not long after. Oh, Lively has also been super busy being married to Ryan Reynolds and producing two beautiful children.

2 / 36
Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf
Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf
Image Source: Everett Collection
3 / 36
Leighton Meester Now
Leighton Meester Now
Image Source: Getty / C Flanigan

Meester married fellow teen icon Adam Brody in 2014, and she's been laying low after giving birth to a baby girl. (That's right; Seth married Blair.) This year she made a return to TV with the Fox comedy Making History but, sadly, it was cancelled.

4 / 36
Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey
Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey
Image Source: Everett Collection
5 / 36
Penn Badgley Now
Penn Badgley Now
Image Source: Getty / Cindy Ord

Since retiring from Gossip Girl, Badgley tied the knot with Domino Kirke, and has mostly been focusing on his music with his band, MOTHXR. However, you can catch him on Lifetime's new series You, about a bookstore manager who uses social media to grow closer to the girl he's crushing on. Sounds like Lonely Boy is still up to his old tricks.

6 / 36
Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald
Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald
Image Source: Everett Collection
7 / 36
Chace Crawford Now
Chace Crawford Now
Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire

Crawford had a brief stint on ABC's Blood & Oil before its cancellation in 2015. He is set to star in a crime drama called Riptide with Val Kilmer next.

8 / 36
Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass
Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass
Image Source: Everett Collection
9 / 36
Ed Westwick Now
Ed Westwick Now
Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire

In 2015, Westwick appeared on ABC's short-lived series Wicked City. He most recently starred on the TV reboot of Snatch alongside fellow Brit Rupert Grint, and has a critically-acclaimed comedy on Netflix called White Gold.

10 / 36
Kelly Rutherford as Lily van der Woodsen
Kelly Rutherford as Lily van der Woodsen
Image Source: Everett Collection
11 / 36
Kelly Rutherford Now
Kelly Rutherford Now
Image Source: Getty / Brad Barket

Rutherford has been sticking to the small screen recently, appearing on Being Mary Jane, Quantico, and Jane the Virgin.

12 / 36
Matthew Settle as Rufus Humphrey
Matthew Settle as Rufus Humphrey
Image Source: Everett Collection
13 / 36
Matthew Settle Now
Matthew Settle Now
Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman

Settle has been in a few smaller films like Marshall's Miracle and the TV movie Paper Angels.

14 / 36
Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey
Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey
Image Source: Everett Collection
15 / 36
Taylor Momsen Now
Taylor Momsen Now
Image Source: Getty / Bill McCay

Momsen has put her acting career on hold to pursue music with her band, The Pretty Reckless. After the release of their third studio album, Who You Selling For, they embarked on their fourth headlining tour.

16 / 36
Jessica Szohr as Vanessa Abrams
Jessica Szohr as Vanessa Abrams
Image Source: Everett Collection
17 / 36
Jessica Szohr Now
Jessica Szohr Now
Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Szohr has been juggling movies and TV, appearing in films like Ted 2 as well as the medical drama Complications on the USA Network and Kingdom. She most recently made a guest-appearance in the
Twin Peaks reboot.

18 / 36
Zuzanna Szadkowski as Dorota Kishlovsky
Zuzanna Szadkowski as Dorota Kishlovsky
Image Source: Everett Collection
19 / 36
Zuzanna Szadkowski Now
Zuzanna Szadkowski Now
Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth

Szadkowski is all over the place, popping up on Elementary and Girls. She also appeared on The Good Wife!

20 / 36
Connor Paolo as Eric van der Woodsen
Connor Paolo as Eric van der Woodsen
Image Source: Everett Collection
21 / 36
Connor Paolo Now
Connor Paolo Now
Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta

Paolo jumped from Gossip Girl to Revenge in 2011, where he starred as Declan Porter for two seasons. He has a new show in the works called Business Doing Pleasure.

22 / 36
Kaylee DeFer as Ivy Dickens
Kaylee DeFer as Ivy Dickens
Image Source: Everett Collection
23 / 36
Kaylee DeFer Now
Kaylee DeFer Now
Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen

DeFer reprised her role as Casey (the wife of Rachel Bilson's character) on How I Met Your Mother in 2013. She also starred in a 2013 thriller called Darkroom.

24 / 36
Amanda Setton as Penelope Shafai
Amanda Setton as Penelope Shafai
Image Source: Everett Collection
25 / 36
Amanda Setton Now
Amanda Setton Now
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez

After wrapping Hawaii Five-0 in 2015, she made an appearance as Bootsy Durbrige on Beauty and the Beast's final season.

26 / 36
Margaret Colin as Eleanor Waldorf
Margaret Colin as Eleanor Waldorf
Image Source: Everett Collection
27 / 36
Margaret Colin Now
Margaret Colin Now
Image Source: Getty / Gary Gershoff

Since 2012, Colin has appeared on Veep, Shades of Blue, and Younger.

28 / 36
Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks
Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks
Image Source: Everett Collection
29 / 36
Michelle Trachtenberg Now
Michelle Trachtenberg Now
Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix

Since Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg has popped up on NCIS: Los Angeles and Sleepy Hollow. She was also in Sister Cities in 2016, alongside Amy Smart, Troian Bellisario, and Stana Katic.

30 / 36
Robert John Burke as Bart Bass
Robert John Burke as Bart Bass
Image Source: Everett Collection
31 / 36
Robert John Burke Now
Robert John Burke Now
Image Source: Getty / Matthew Eisman

Burke has a recurring role as Ed Tucker on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He will also appear in the drama We Only Know So Much sometime this year.

32 / 36
Elizabeth Hurley as Diana Payne
Elizabeth Hurley as Diana Payne
Image Source: Everett Collection
33 / 36
Elizabeth Hurley Now
Elizabeth Hurley Now
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

One thing is for sure, Hurley looks exactly like she did on the show. Since Gossip Girl, she's been appearing on the E! original scripted series The Royals as Queen Helena.

34 / 36
Sebastian Stan as Carter Baizen
Sebastian Stan as Carter Baizen
Image Source: Everett Collection
35 / 36
Sebastian Stan Now
Sebastian Stan Now
Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper

While he appeared on Once Upon a Time as the Mad Hatter, his most notable role since the show has to be Bucky Barnes in the Marvel movies.

36 / 36
Join the conversation
TVNostalgiaChace CrawfordLeighton MeesterBlake LivelyGossip Girl
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds