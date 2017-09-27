 Skip Nav
Humour
20 People Who Just Can't Keep Up With the Kardashian Pregnancies Right Now
Celebrity Kids
The Secret Service Pretended They Couldn't Hear Barack Crying After Malia Left For University
Corey Bohan
Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Will Not Face Domestic Violence Charges
Rose Leslie
Game of Thrones Fans, Rejoice! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Reportedly Engaged

Will & Grace GIFs

40 Moments From Will & Grace That Will Never Not Be Funny

View In Slideshow
When Karen Gave Trick-or-Treaters Her Favourite Treat
Image Source: Warner Bros.

The late '90s and early 2000s were arguably some of the best years for sitcoms. In addition to wanting desperately to be a part of the Friends crew and hang out anywhere that remotely resembled Central Perk, we also obsessed over another hit show: Will & Grace. The hilarious comedy was on the air from 1998 until 2006, and in addition to Karen Walker's memorable one-liners, we also couldn't get enough of Grace Adler's adorable relationship with Will Truman and Jack McFarland's dramatic reactions ("I would die!"). Now that the revival is right around the corner, we're reliving a few of the show's funniest moments!

1 When Karen Wanted People to Know She's a F*cking Lady
When Karen Wanted People to Know She's a F*cking Lady
Image Source: Warner Bros.
1 / 40
2 When Jack Gave the Perfect Reaction For Every Situation, Ever
When Jack Gave the Perfect Reaction For Every Situation, Ever
Image Source: Warner Bros.
2 / 40
3 When Grace Got Really Real, Real Fast
When Grace Got Really Real, Real Fast
Image Source: Warner Bros.
3 / 40
4 When Karen Revealed What the Holidays Are All About
When Karen Revealed What the Holidays Are All About
Image Source: Warner Bros.
4 / 40
5 When Jack Actually Tried to Out-Cher Cher . . .
When Jack Actually Tried to Out-Cher Cher . . .
Image Source: Warner Bros.
5 / 40
6 . . . And Actually Did a Pretty Good Job
. . . And Actually Did a Pretty Good Job
Image Source: Warner Bros.
6 / 40
7 When Grace Didn't Have Time For Attitude
When Grace Didn't Have Time For Attitude
Image Source: Warner Bros.
7 / 40
8 When Grace Had Enough of Jack and Karen's Platonic Romance
When Grace Had Enough of Jack and Karen's Platonic Romance
Image Source: Warner Bros.
8 / 40
9 When Jack Got Caught Stalking Kevin Bacon
When Jack Got Caught Stalking Kevin Bacon
Image Source: Warner Bros.
9 / 40
10 When Jack Just Asked a Legit Question
When Jack Just Asked a Legit Question
Image Source: Warner Bros.
10 / 40
11 When Jack and Karen Tried to Slap Each Other
When Jack and Karen Tried to Slap Each Other
Image Source: Warner Bros.
11 / 40
12 When Jack and Karen Brought Their Best Manners to a Restaurant
When Jack and Karen Brought Their Best Manners to a Restaurant
Image Source: Warner Bros.
12 / 40
13 When Jack's Heartbreak Made You Laugh and Cry
When Jack's Heartbreak Made You Laugh and Cry
Image Source: Warner Bros.
13 / 40
14 When Karen Just Didn't Get It (and We Loved Her For It)
When Karen Just Didn't Get It (and We Loved Her For It)
Image Source: Warner Bros.
14 / 40
15 When Karen Brought the Girls Out to Play
When Karen Brought the Girls Out to Play
Image Source: Warner Bros.
15 / 40
16 When Jack Did His BFF a Favour by Force-Feeding Her a Calcium Pill
When Jack Did His BFF a Favour by Force-Feeding Her a Calcium Pill
Image Source: Warner Bros.
16 / 40
17 When Karen and Jack Greeted Each Other by Dry Humping
When Karen and Jack Greeted Each Other by Dry Humping
Image Source: Warner Bros.
17 / 40
18 When Karen Knew What to Do to Have a Good Time
When Karen Knew What to Do to Have a Good Time
Image Source: Warner Bros.
18 / 40
19 When Jack Gave Himself Workout Motivation
When Jack Gave Himself Workout Motivation
Image Source: Warner Bros.
19 / 40
20 When Grace Tried to Prove Matt Damon's Character Wasn't Gay
When Grace Tried to Prove Matt Damon's Character Wasn't Gay
Image Source: Warner Bros.
20 / 40
21 When Jack Bid Farewell the Only Way He Knew How
When Jack Bid Farewell the Only Way He Knew How
Image Source: Warner Bros.
21 / 40
22 When Karen Was a Bad Influence
When Karen Was a Bad Influence
Image Source: Warner Bros.
22 / 40
23 When Jack's Overdramatic Reaction Gave You Life
When Jack's Overdramatic Reaction Gave You Life
Image Source: Warner Bros.
23 / 40
24 When Karen Had Her Priorities Straight
When Karen Had Her Priorities Straight
Image Source: Warner Bros.
24 / 40
25 When Karen Said What Everyone Wants to Say While Trying to Prove a Point
When Karen Said What Everyone Wants to Say While Trying to Prove a Point
Image Source: Warner Bros.
25 / 40
26 When Jack and Karen Were Just a Couple of Adorable Kittens
When Jack and Karen Were Just a Couple of Adorable Kittens
Image Source: Warner Bros.
26 / 40
27 When Jack Stopped Being Polite and Started Being Real
When Jack Stopped Being Polite and Started Being Real
Image Source: Warner Bros.
27 / 40
28 When Jack and Karen Touched Stomachs and Changed TV Forever
When Jack and Karen Touched Stomachs and Changed TV Forever
Image Source: Warner Bros.
28 / 40
29 When Jack and Grace Knew Britney Spears's "Oops!...I Did It Again" Dance by Heart
When Jack and Grace Knew Britney Spears's "Oops!...I Did It Again" Dance by Heart
Image Source: Warner Bros.
29 / 40
30 When Jack Went Through Coffee Withdrawals and You Felt His Pain
When Jack Went Through Coffee Withdrawals and You Felt His Pain
Image Source: Warner Bros.
30 / 40
31 When Jack Felt the Struggle of Being a Responsible Adult
When Jack Felt the Struggle of Being a Responsible Adult
Image Source: Warner Bros.
31 / 40
32 When Karen Was the Queen of Everything in the '80s
When Karen Was the Queen of Everything in the '80s
Image Source: Warner Bros.
32 / 40
33 When Karen Was Disgusted She Was in Possession of Such a Small Bill
When Karen Was Disgusted She Was in Possession of Such a Small Bill
Image Source: Warner Bros.
33 / 40
34 When Karen Revealed How She Formed Meaningful Relationships
When Karen Revealed How She Formed Meaningful Relationships
Image Source: Warner Bros.
34 / 40
35 When Jack Owned Up to His Vices
When Jack Owned Up to His Vices
Image Source: Warner Bros.
35 / 40
36 When Karen Gave Trick-or-Treaters Her Favourite Treat
When Karen Gave Trick-or-Treaters Her Favourite Treat
Image Source: Warner Bros.
36 / 40
37 When Jack Swore Off Men . . .
When Jack Swore Off Men . . .
Image Source: Warner Bros.
37 / 40
38 . . . But Then Had Second Thoughts . . .
. . . But Then Had Second Thoughts . . .
Image Source: Warner Bros.
38 / 40
39 . . . And Realised This . . .
. . . And Realised This . . .
Image Source: Warner Bros.
39 / 40
40 . . . And Then Said This
. . . And Then Said This
Image Source: Warner Bros.
40 / 40
Join the conversation
GifsWill And GraceTVNostalgia
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds