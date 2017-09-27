27/9/17 27/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity GIFs Will & Grace GIFs 40 Moments From Will & Grace That Will Never Not Be Funny 27 September, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Warner Bros. The late '90s and early 2000s were arguably some of the best years for sitcoms. In addition to wanting desperately to be a part of the Friends crew and hang out anywhere that remotely resembled Central Perk, we also obsessed over another hit show: Will & Grace. The hilarious comedy was on the air from 1998 until 2006, and in addition to Karen Walker's memorable one-liners, we also couldn't get enough of Grace Adler's adorable relationship with Will Truman and Jack McFarland's dramatic reactions ("I would die!"). 1 When Karen Wanted People to Know She's a F*cking Lady
Image Source: Warner Bros.
1 / 40
2 When Jack Gave the Perfect Reaction For Every Situation, Ever
Image Source: Warner Bros.
2 / 40
3 When Grace Got Really Real, Real Fast
Image Source: Warner Bros.
3 / 40
4 When Karen Revealed What the Holidays Are All About
Image Source: Warner Bros.
4 / 40
5 When Jack Actually Tried to Out-Cher Cher . . .
Image Source: Warner Bros. 5 / 40
6 . . . And Actually Did a Pretty Good Job
Image Source: Warner Bros.
6 / 40
7 When Grace Didn't Have Time For Attitude
Image Source: Warner Bros.
7 / 40
8 When Grace Had Enough of Jack and Karen's Platonic Romance
Image Source: Warner Bros.
8 / 40
9 When Jack Got Caught Stalking Kevin Bacon
Image Source: Warner Bros.
9 / 40
10 When Jack Just Asked a Legit Question
Image Source: Warner Bros.
10 / 40
11 When Jack and Karen Tried to Slap Each Other
Image Source: Warner Bros. 11 / 40
12 When Jack and Karen Brought Their Best Manners to a Restaurant
Image Source: Warner Bros.
12 / 40
13 When Jack's Heartbreak Made You Laugh and Cry
Image Source: Warner Bros.
13 / 40
14 When Karen Just Didn't Get It (and We Loved Her For It)
Image Source: Warner Bros.
14 / 40
15 When Karen Brought the Girls Out to Play
Image Source: Warner Bros.
15 / 40
16 When Jack Did His BFF a Favour by Force-Feeding Her a Calcium Pill
Image Source: Warner Bros. 16 / 40
17 When Karen and Jack Greeted Each Other by Dry Humping
Image Source: Warner Bros.
17 / 40
18 When Karen Knew What to Do to Have a Good Time
Image Source: Warner Bros.
18 / 40
19 When Jack Gave Himself Workout Motivation
Image Source: Warner Bros.
19 / 40
20 When Grace Tried to Prove Matt Damon's Character Wasn't Gay
Image Source: Warner Bros.
20 / 40
21 When Jack Bid Farewell the Only Way He Knew How
Image Source: Warner Bros.
21 / 40
22 When Karen Was a Bad Influence
Image Source: Warner Bros. 22 / 40
23 When Jack's Overdramatic Reaction Gave You Life
Image Source: Warner Bros.
23 / 40
24 When Karen Had Her Priorities Straight
Image Source: Warner Bros.
24 / 40
25 When Karen Said What Everyone Wants to Say While Trying to Prove a Point
Image Source: Warner Bros.
25 / 40
26 When Jack and Karen Were Just a Couple of Adorable Kittens
Image Source: Warner Bros.
26 / 40
27 When Jack Stopped Being Polite and Started Being Real
Image Source: Warner Bros. 27 / 40
28 When Jack and Karen Touched Stomachs and Changed TV Forever
Image Source: Warner Bros.
28 / 40
29 When Jack and Grace Knew Britney Spears's "Oops!...I Did It Again" Dance by Heart
Image Source: Warner Bros.
29 / 40
30 When Jack Went Through Coffee Withdrawals and You Felt His Pain
Image Source: Warner Bros.
30 / 40
31 When Jack Felt the Struggle of Being a Responsible Adult
Image Source: Warner Bros.
31 / 40
32 When Karen Was the Queen of Everything in the '80s
Image Source: Warner Bros. 32 / 40
33 When Karen Was Disgusted She Was in Possession of Such a Small Bill
Image Source: Warner Bros.
33 / 40
34 When Karen Revealed How She Formed Meaningful Relationships
Image Source: Warner Bros.
34 / 40
35 When Jack Owned Up to His Vices
Image Source: Warner Bros.
35 / 40
36 When Karen Gave Trick-or-Treaters Her Favourite Treat
Image Source: Warner Bros.
36 / 40
37 When Jack Swore Off Men . . .
Image Source: Warner Bros.
37 / 40
38 . . . But Then Had Second Thoughts . . .
Image Source: Warner Bros. 38 / 40
39 . . . And Realised This . . .
Image Source: Warner Bros.
39 / 40
40 . . . And Then Said This
Image Source: Warner Bros.
40 / 40