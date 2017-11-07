 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena Are Officially Back Together
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Outlander
The Smart Reason Outlander Condensed This Major Plot From the Books

The Greatest Showman Soundtrack

If You Love La La Land, You Need to Listen to The Greatest Showman's Soundtrack ASAP

View In Slideshow
If You Love La La Land, You Need to Listen to The Greatest Showman's Soundtrack ASAP
Image Source: 20th Century Fox

We've only gotten a few sneak peeks of The Greatest Showman, but it's already shaping up to be a huge showstopper. Not only does the musical biopic have a stellar cast — including Zendaya, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, and Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum — but it also has a remarkable score. The songs are being written by award-winning music duo Pasek and Paul (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul), who are best known for their work on La La Land and the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Plus, who doesn't want to hear Jackman bust out some high notes? Listen to the first two songs from the soundtrack here before the film hits cinemas on Boxing Day.

Related
5 Things You Need to Know About Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron's Circus Musical
1 "The Greatest Show"
"The Greatest Show"
1 / 2
2 "This Is Me"
"This Is Me"
2 / 2
Join the conversation
The Greatest ShowmanMusicalMovie SoundtracksMoviesHugh JackmanMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Music
The 1 Lyric That Suggests Taylor Swift's New Song Is About Joe Alwyn
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is the Older Boyfriend in Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous"?
Music
Taylor Swift's Original "Gorgeous" Lyrics Include a Different Calvin Harris Reference
by Laura Marie Meyers
Can I Stream Music Without WiFi on Apple Watch?
Music
Attention, Outdoor Adventurers: WiFi-Free Music Streaming Is Coming to the Apple Watch
by Lindsay Miller
References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Music Video
Music
We've Decoded the Hidden References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Video So You Don't Have To
by Kelsie Gibson
Sia's "Santa's Coming For Us" Song
Music
Sia's New Holiday Song Sounds Like If Someone Threw Red and Green Confetti Right at Your Face
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds