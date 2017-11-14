 Skip Nav
The Greatest Showman Trailer and Australian Release Date

Zac Efron Will Make You Swoon in the Magical New Trailer For The Greatest Showman

Our first official look at Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron's circus-musical biopic, The Greatest Showman, is here! The trailer offers a glimpse into the film's magical take on P.T. Barnum's origin story, from his days as a pencil-pushing businessman to how he got the idea for the Barnum Museum and beyond. Jackman stars as Barnum (and will make you swoon, so prepare yourself) and is joined by Michelle Williams as his wife, as well as Zac Efron and Zendaya as circus performers. The soundtrack, done by La La Land's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, already sounds incredible, but we'll have to wait until the film hits cinemas on Boxing Day to hear more.

