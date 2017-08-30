Gwendoline Christie Reveals Her Hilarious Nickname For Kit Harington in This Selfie

Jon Snow and Brienne of Tarth are usually tough fighters on Game of Thrones, but if they ever wanted to pick up extra cash, they could definitely do a little modelling in Westeros. Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne on the hit show, shared an adorable (and beautiful) selfie of her and Kit (Jon) on Twitter on Monday. "Please enjoy this picture of KITN and I #MODELLING @GameOfThrones 💋," she wrote alongside the black-and-white photo. Not only did we stare at Kit's beautiful face for far too long, but we are also still laughing at the fact that Gwendoline calls him "KITN." Now, what Game of Thrones-inspired product could this photo be used for? Winter-scented perfume? A fashionable new line of armour? The possibilities are truly endless.