Gwyneth Paltrow's Expensive Goop Gift Guide 2017

9 Absurd Items From Gwyneth Paltrow's "Ridiculous, but Awesome" Goop Gift Guide

Gwyneth Paltrow's annual Goop gift guide is here, and in addition to practical items like hostess gifts and cute picks for kids, she's also made sure to include a few astounding, over-the-top, totally absurd gifts as part of the "Ridiculous, but Awesome" guide. We've rounded up nine of the most insane picks, from a stuffed animal chair (yes, really) to a yellow submarine straight from a Beatles album cover.

Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix
1 An Actual Yellow Submarine ("And the Band Begins to Play")
An Actual Yellow Submarine ("And the Band Begins to Play")

Y.Co Personal Yellow Submarine (price upon request)

2 Hey, Whatever Floats Your Boat
Hey, Whatever Floats Your Boat

Royal Spa At-Home Float Tank ($21,810)

Royal Spa At-Home Float Tank
$21,810
3 This Clutch, Because Fries Before Guys (and Rent, Apparently)
This Clutch, Because Fries Before Guys (and Rent, Apparently)

Judith Leiber French Fries Rainbow Clutch ($7,528)

Bergdorf Goodman Clutches
Judith Leiber Couture French Fries Rainbow Clutch Bag
US$5,695
4 An Exclusive 5-Day Wine Experience in France
An Exclusive 5-Day Wine Experience in France

Clos 19 French Provenance in Bordeaux and Cognac ($75,842 for four people)

Clos 19 French Provenance in Bordeaux and Cognac
$75,842
5 A Champagne Glass That Should Really Just Be in a Glass Case
A Champagne Glass That Should Really Just Be in a Glass Case

Puiforcat Rose Gold Champagne Tumbler ($3,423)

MODA OPERANDI Tumblers & Water Glasses
Puiforcat Rose Gold Champagne Tumbler
US$2,590
6 Literally a Private Island
Literally a Private Island

Sotheby's Realty Private Island in Belize ($7,931,262)

Sotheby's Realty Private Island in Belize
$7,931
7 Just a Bunch of Stuffed Flamingoes Made Into a Chair
Just a Bunch of Stuffed Flamingoes Made Into a Chair

AP Collection Miss Flamingo Sheepskin Chair (price upon request)

8 A Chocolate Cutter, Because Who Needs Hands?
A Chocolate Cutter, Because Who Needs Hands?

Gentner Chocolate Cutter (price upon request)

9 A Tree . . . For Your Shoes
A Tree . . . For Your Shoes

Joined + Jointed Shoe Tree ($8,724)

Joined + Jointed Shoe Tree
$8,724
