Gwyneth Paltrow's Expensive Goop Gift Guide 2017

9 Absurd Items From Gwyneth Paltrow's "Ridiculous, but Awesome" Goop Gift Guide

20 November, 2017 by Brittney Stephens

Gwyneth Paltrow's annual Goop gift guide is here, and in addition to practical items like hostess gifts and cute picks for kids, she's also made sure to include a few astounding, over-the-top, totally absurd gifts as part of the "Ridiculous, but Awesome" guide. We've rounded up nine of the most insane picks, from a stuffed animal chair (yes, really) to a yellow submarine straight from a Beatles album cover.

1 An Actual Yellow Submarine ("And the Band Begins to Play")
Y.Co Personal Yellow Submarine (price upon request)

2 Hey, Whatever Floats Your Boat
Royal Spa At-Home Float Tank ($21,810)

3 This Clutch, Because Fries Before Guys (and Rent, Apparently)
Judith Leiber French Fries Rainbow Clutch ($7,528)

4 An Exclusive 5-Day Wine Experience in France
Clos 19 French Provenance in Bordeaux and Cognac ($75,842 for four people)

5 A Champagne Glass That Should Really Just Be in a Glass Case
Puiforcat Rose Gold Champagne Tumbler ($3,423)

6 Literally a Private Island
Sotheby's Realty Private Island in Belize ($7,931,262)

7 Just a Bunch of Stuffed Flamingoes Made Into a Chair
AP Collection Miss Flamingo Sheepskin Chair (price upon request)

8 A Chocolate Cutter, Because Who Needs Hands?
Gentner Chocolate Cutter (price upon request)

9 A Tree . . . For Your Shoes
Joined + Jointed Shoe Tree ($8,724)