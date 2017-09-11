Even Though You Didn't Ask For It, Here's a Nearly Naked Gwyneth Paltrow Covered in Mud

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking Goop to a whole new place — as in all over her body. The actress and lifestyle guru covers the premiere issue of Goop magazine, her latest move in expanding her advice and healthy living website into something bigger. A nearly naked Gwyneth poses for the cover wearing only underwear bottoms and a ton of mud smeared all over her body. The issue, which was made in collaboration with Condé Nast, is meant to be a collector's edition and will set you back $15. We love Gwyneth, but we might just add this to the list of unrelatable things she's sometimes known for.

Image Source: Terry Tsiolis / Goop Magazine