 Skip Nav
Wedding
This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Viral Videos
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Gwyneth Paltrow's Seven Halloween Costume 2017

Gwyneth Paltrow's Twisted Halloween Costume Will Make You Want to Rewatch Seven

🎃

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Gwyneth Paltrow's early Halloween costume should look familiar to anyone who remembers the 1995 crime thriller, Seven. The 45-year-old actress and mum of Apple and Moses shared a photo of herself inside of a bathtub with a cardboard box over her head. The costume resembles her final moment in film when it is revealed that her character, Tracy, has been beheaded. Gwyneth's boyfriend, Brad Falchuk, assumes the role of Detective David Mills in the photo wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. Ironically, the character was played by Gwyneth's ex boyfriend, Brad Pitt in the movie. In 2015, Gwyneth donned skeleton makeup with her daughter Apple for Halloween. Now we really can't wait to see what her adorable family puts together this year.

Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity InstagramsGwyneth PaltrowCelebrity Halloween CostumesBrad FalchukMoviesHalloweenCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
US News
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds