Halsey Gives Off Major Rihanna Vibes During Her BBMAs Performance
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Wedding
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding

Halsey Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Halsey Gives Off Major Rihanna Vibes During Her BBMAs Performance

After taking home three trophies for her hit "Closer" with The Chainsmokers, Halsey hit the Billboard Music Awards stage on Monday for her first solo award show performance. Halsey belted out her new single "Now or Never," giving off some major Rihanna vibes. Check it out above now.

HalseyTVAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsMusic
Latest Celebrity
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds