Star Wars: Everything We Know About the Han Solo Spinoff Movie (Including the Title!)

The Lego Movie directing duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord were originally supposed to tackle the origin story of the galaxy's favourite cocky smuggler, but the pair was unceremoniously ousted from the project in late June. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy fired the directors over "creative differences," (sources told The Hollywood Reporter that "the style and vision of Lord and Miller clashed with that of Lawrence Kasdan," the movie's screenwriter), and now Ron Howard has been brought on to fill in.

Lord and Miller have yet to announce their next move, but some are saying they'll return to DC's The Flash, which they were originally attached to years ago (and is in the market for a director). In the meantime, Howard has been sharing tons of incredible sneak peeks from the film's set.