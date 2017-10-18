Star Wars: Everything We Know About the Han Solo Spinoff Movie (Including the Title!)

 Skip Nav
View In Slideshow
The Plot
Image Source: Everett Collection

By now we all know that Han Solo is getting his own . . . wait for it . . . solo film, and although many of the important details are still deep, deep under wraps, a few tidbits about the exciting new movie have managed to leak to the general public. The latest news is that the highly-anticipated title of the film has finally been unveiled (spoiler alert: it's very, very simple). Keep reading to see all the other important information we've rounded up about the space flick so far, then check out all of the actors who were formerly in the running to play Han!

1 The New Han Solo
The New Han Solo
Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland

After a massive search, Disney has selected Alden Ehrenreich for the lead role. Ehrenreich, who starred in the Coen brothers' Hail, Caesar! this year, beat out the likes of Taron Egerton and Ansel Elgort.

1 / 8
2 Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke Will Star
Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke Will Star
Image Source: Getty / Juanito Aguil

The Mother of Dragons is heading to a galaxy far, far away! Disney announced in November that Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke joined the cast, though her role is unknown. In January, it was announced that Woody Harrelson would appear in the film as well. We don't know anything about his role quite yet, but then-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller described his addition to the cast as such: "His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong." There you have it.

2 / 8
3 The New Lando Calrissian
The New Lando Calrissian
Image Source: Getty / Paras Griffin

In October, news broke that Atlanta star Donald Glover is playing Lando Calrissian, the role originally played by Billy Dee Williams. "We're so lucky to have an artist as talented as Donald join us," said directors Chris Lord and Phil Miller in a statement. "These are big shoes to fill, and an even bigger cape, and this one fits him perfectly, which will save us money on alterations. Also, we'd like to publicly apologise to Donald for ruining Comic-Con for him forever."

3 / 8
4 The Directors
The Directors
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk

The Lego Movie directing duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord were originally supposed to tackle the origin story of the galaxy's favourite cocky smuggler, but the pair was unceremoniously ousted from the project in late June. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy fired the directors over "creative differences," (sources told The Hollywood Reporter that "the style and vision of Lord and Miller clashed with that of Lawrence Kasdan," the movie's screenwriter), and now Ron Howard has been brought on to fill in.

Lord and Miller have yet to announce their next move, but some are saying they'll return to DC's The Flash, which they were originally attached to years ago (and is in the market for a director). In the meantime, Howard has been sharing tons of incredible sneak peeks from the film's set.

4 / 8
5 The Writers
The Writers
Image Source: Getty/Kevin Winter

The screenplay for the untitled anthology film is in very safe hands, guys. Father and son screenwriters Lawrence and Jon Kasdan are in charge of bringing a young Han to life, and since the older Kasdan not only co-wrote Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but also The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Return of the Jedi, the chances of this movie being mind-blowingly amazing are strong.

5 / 8
6 A Look at the Cast
A Look at the Cast
Image Source: Disney

On Feb. 20, principle photography on the film began, which Disney announced with a fun image of the cast and former directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord. Chewie is lookin' good!

6 / 8
7 The Plot
The Plot
Image Source: Everett Collection

The official Star Wars site released a brief synopsis that reads, "The story focuses on how young Han Solo became the smuggler, thief, and scoundrel whom Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi first encountered in the cantina at Mos Eisley." If you're worried that the movie will revolve around Han as a kid, or his very basic origin story, Lawrence Kasdan's chat with The Empire Podcast will hopefully put your fears at ease.

"I think it won’t be the thing you’re worried about. It will not be like, here is where he was born, and this is how he was raised. I think what it will be is what was he like 10 years earlier, ya know, maybe a little earlier you’ll get a glimpse, but . . . what formed the person we meet in the cantina? It is not so much about his specific history. It is about what makes a person like that? He’s not full formed in the cantina! Kurosawa once said, ‘The heroes are the ones that are still changing, and the villains are locked and petrified into what they are,’ and Harrison embodies in Force Awakens someone that’s still not settled on who he is."

7 / 8
8 The Release Date
The Release Date
Image Source: Everett Collection

Sadly we've still got a long, long way to go until the movie hits cinemas on May 25, 2018.

8 / 8
