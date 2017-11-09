 Skip Nav
Harry Styles at 2017 ARIAs

Ladies, Gents, Assemble: Harry Styles Is Going to Be at the ARIAs


In news that made us clutch our hearts as demonstrated above, it's been announced that Harry Styles will be performing at the 2017 ARIA Awards on November 28. Not only is this a huge coup for the awards show, which will no doubt see an increase of approximately 4 billion young female fans on the day of the event, it's a coup for us because #proximity.

The appearance, which was announced today on social media, will be flanked by Harry's tour dates in Australia — he's performing at The Enmore Theatre in Sydney on November 26, and at the Forum in Melbourne on November. No doubt all those fans who missed out on tickets will be clamouring to get the ARIAs red carpet for a glimpse of their main man. See you soon, Harry!

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Harry StylesCelebrity NewsARIAsAria Awards
